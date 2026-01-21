Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
Jan 21

Wow! I saw and liked all three of those movies, but never once considered what might be wrong with them. Thank you for this thoughtful essay.

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Juliet Romeo's avatar
Juliet Romeo
Jan 21

Hollywood should never, EVER be the template on which to base life choices and values.

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