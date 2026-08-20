Feargus O’Connor Greenwood’s 180 Degrees: Unlearn The Lies You’ve Been Taught To Believe ran to 700 pages of citations, footnotes, and cross-referenced sources — 15,000 hours of research designed to move readers gradually from unquestioning belief in official narratives to critical scepticism. Its follow-up, Spiritual War: Tales of the Unexpected — Part 1, opens with the author lying in bed being “spooned” by an invisible presence in a locked, empty house, his nervous system firing as if hooked to a low-voltage socket. This is not a sequel. Greenwood calls it “a radical departure,” and he means it. Where 180 Degrees was engineered to slide readers from A to Z, Spiritual War “starts at Z and then tosses them off the cliff. This is Sparta.” The earlier book was aimed at nudging “the herd” into questioning the official narrative; this one targets the “sceptical independent thinkers” who already got out, and asks them to consider what lies beyond materialism itself. Where 180 Degrees addressed what Greenwood terms “fifth generation warfare — the war for your mind,” Spiritual War addresses “tenth generation warfare — the war for your soul.”

Full disclosure. I read 180 Degrees at a moment when I badly needed it. After Kennedy’s The Real Anthony Fauci had cracked the AIDS narrative open for me, and Liam Scheff’s Official Stories and Joe Plummer’s Tragedy & Hope 101 had shown me the wider architecture of manufactured reality, 180 Degrees arrived and sat above all of them. It taught me more than any book I have ever read. When I interviewed Greenwood in October 2023, he told me his next book would be on “a more spiritual tip” — the least and most spiritual book the reader would ever encounter, combined into one. Spiritual War is that book, and it delivers on the promise.

Greenwood chose humour as his “main vector of attack” — an unusual choice for material this heavy, but a deliberate one. Dialogue is set in script format. Personal anecdotes carry the argument. Part I contains no formal bibliography, only inline references and QR codes; Greenwood didn’t want an academic feel because “many of the ‘tales’ are not citable.” The reader is dropped into a series of scenes: a psychic lodger sketching a French spirit guide named Elena; an 81-year-old friend named Abner who has been astral-travelling since he was five; a woman who describes herself as a “walk-in” who possessed her own body after a suicide attempt; a 75-year-old channelling a Hopi Indian who clears a chronic throat blockage in thirty seconds. The method sounds indefensible on paper. It works on the page because Greenwood is a genuinely funny writer and because the anecdotes cluster into patterns rather than sitting as isolated oddities.

The book’s spine is Greenwood’s own conversion. A London maths graduate and self-described committed rationalist, he documents his own left-brain favouritism and the atomically slim odds of ever going “inter-dimensional.” The turning point is the bedroom encounter, followed by what he calls his “T-system” — a full-body tingle response that begins triggering at unpredictable moments. In the Victoria & Albert Museum, it fires at the coffin effigy of Eleanor of Aquitaine. Through his lodger Tales, whose sketches and channelled messages he treats as data rather than décor, he identifies two persistent spirit guides. Greenwood is careful throughout to state what he cannot prove and to let the reader adjudicate. The framing is closer to field notes than to revelation.

The theoretical backbone comes from Jerry Marzinsky, the psychologist whose four decades of work with schizophrenic patients led him to conclude that “the voices” are not internal at all. When patients asked the voices who they were, the answer was always “we are you.” Marzinsky’s clinical position — that the voices lie systematically about their origin in order to keep the host identified with them — sits alongside Robert Falconer’s argument in The Others Within Us that minds are porous, and the assumption of the mind as a sealed private fortress is catastrophically wrong. Greenwood layers in the Catholic three-stage model of oppression, obsession, possession, and the observation that looped negative memories generate the emotional charge non-human entities are said to feed on. The material is presented as testable rather than doctrinal: revisit a bad memory; if the associated emotion no longer fires, the shadow work on that item is complete.

Chapter 9 is where the book earns its keep as a practical manual. Greenwood sets out eight defence protocols in sequence: shadow work, awareness, cleaning the temple, discernment, verbal dismissal, command and control, psychic weapons for quiet wars, and leveraging the herd. The section on shadow work draws on Bert Hellinger’s Family Constellations therapy and includes a lengthy first-person account from Ben Hawkes — the man who narrated the 180 Degrees audiobook — describing how the resolution of a past-life debt cleared both a chronic marital conflict and a set of business obstacles that had been moribund for years. “Clean the temple” addresses fluoride, GMO food, EMFs, blue-light overload, and physical decluttering. “Psychic weapons” covers intuition, mental strength, non-attachment, fearlessness, and the transmutation of anger into determination. Whatever the reader makes of the ontology, the protocols read as sane hygiene practice for anyone under sustained psychological pressure.

Greenwood’s case for why this book exists now runs through the final chapter. Ancient prophecies across multiple traditions describe a coming bifurcation — a great split in humanity — with what the esoteric literature calls “8th Sphere soul capture” as the losing outcome. Rudolph Steiner, in an October 1917 lecture, described a future in which people would be inoculated against their disposition towards spiritual ideas and materialistic physicians would be entrusted with expelling the souls from mankind. The current push toward what David A. Hughes calls Omniwar — “a stealth war waged against cognition and rationality, across every domain of life” — is, in Greenwood’s reading, the surface layer of something older. Transhumanism and bio-digital convergence are presented as the operational endpoint, with the book citing academic papers advocating what their authors term “anti-love biotechnology” — the search for a chemical cure for love. Greenwood’s preferred term for the whole is not Omniwar but Spiritual War, because that frame focuses attention on where the actual battle lies and what it is aimed at.

180 Degrees was a book you handed to people who still believed the mainstream account. Spiritual War is a book you hand to people who have already burned that account and are looking for what comes next. It will lose some readers early — the opening bedroom scene will end it for a certain kind of sceptic — and Greenwood knows it. He is not writing to convert anyone. He is laying out testimony, patterns, and protocols, and letting the reader do the work. Part II is coming, and he signals it will “go for the Demiurge’s jugular” — a sharper, darker book on the war for the soul proper. This one is the on-ramp: personal, funny, unnerving, and structurally serious under the levity. For anyone who found 180 Degrees to be a master key, Spiritual War is what the key was for.

SPIRITUAL WAR: Tales Of The Unexpected: Part I: Greenwood, Feargus O'Connor: Amazon.com: Books