Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
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My man! These are the topics that are needed! Spiritual warfare is the ultimate frontier that we need to confront in this new era.

Steiner said, 100 years ago, it was hard to be human. Now in 2026, it’s even more harder to be human. The only way to keep your humanity is to grow your spirituality.

Here are pieces I’ve written on growing spirituality and Steiner himself:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/11-truths-you-must-embrace-to-survive

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/rudolf-steiner-the-man-the-myth-the

It’s a spiritual world out here. More we recognize that, the sooner we’re prepared for what’s happening.

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