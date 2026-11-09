Every episode of stress leaves a chemical scar that cannot be removed. Rest restores the superficial reserves of adaptation energy, bringing resistance very close to what it was before. Never identical. Across a lifetime the irreversible residue accumulates, and the accumulation is what we call aging. These are physical findings measured in the laboratory. Aging pigments precipitate in the cells of the heart and liver. Calcium deposits form in arteries, joints, and the crystalline lens of the eye. Cross-linkages between protein macromolecules stiffen connective tissue so that blood vessels lose their elasticity, and blood pressure must rise to force circulation through them. Hans Selye set this out in Stress Without Distress, published in 1974 after nearly four decades of laboratory work on the physiology of adaptation.

Selye was Professor and Director of the Institute of Experimental Medicine and Surgery at the University of Montreal when he wrote the book. His 1936 experiments on rats injected with impure gland preparations revealed a stereotyped triad of adrenal cortex enlargement, atrophy of the thymus and lymph nodes, and gastrointestinal ulcers, produced by the most diverse insults from cold to hemorrhage to infection. He named the pattern the General Adaptation Syndrome and the response itself a nonspecific stress response. By 1974 he had contributed over 1,400 articles to technical journals and written 28 books. He held his doctorate in medicine plus two earned doctorates in science and sixteen honorary degrees, and had been made a Companion of the Order of Canada. The 1974 book extends four decades of laboratory physiology into a code of personal conduct, a move that surprised colleagues who had read him only on the biochemistry of stress.

The precursors Selye builds on had been accumulating for a century. Claude Bernard, in the second half of the nineteenth century, identified the milieu intérieur as the internal environment that must remain fairly constant despite external change, and called its fixity the condition of free and independent life. Walter Cannon named the body’s work of staying the same homeostasis in 1932, and documented the specific mechanisms maintaining normalcy of blood sugar, temperature, calcium, and oxygen. Earlier clinicians had noted pieces of what Selye would later integrate. Thomas Curling described acute gastrointestinal ulcers in burn patients in 1842. Albert Billroth found the same pattern after infected surgical interventions in 1867. Roux and Yersin observed adrenal enlargement in diphtheria at the Pasteur Institute. None of them connected the observations. Selye’s contribution was to show that the pattern was a single syndrome, that the response was nonspecific, and that the capacity to produce it was finite. These findings cut against the specificity-focused medicine of his day, in which each disease was supposed to have one cause and one appropriate drug.

The book sits adjacent to the terrain canon rather than inside it. Selye wrote from inside mainstream twentieth-century physiology, and the acknowledgments list funding from Wyeth, Pfizer, Smith Kline, and Hoffman-La Roche. His findings nevertheless cut against the single-cause disease model that pharmaceutical medicine depends on. The full summary works through the three stages of the General Adaptation Syndrome and the finite inheritance of adaptation energy, the distinction between syntoxic responses that make peace with an aggressor and catatoxic ones that attack it, Selye’s finding that frustration produces disease more readily than physical overwork, and his replacement of the biblical love thy neighbor as thyself with the biologically honest earn thy neighbor’s love. The battle fought over nothing costs the body the same adaptation energy as the battle fought for something that mattered. The deep vault refills from neither.

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