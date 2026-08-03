So far, the Closure series has been built one mechanism at a time. Neutralization, Suspension, Dilution, Reversal, Rogueness, Enantiodromia. Each names a move an institution makes when a corrective signal reaches it. A prior question has stayed in the background: why the machinery for receiving those signals fails so consistently. Luc Lelièvre’s new essay steps back from the mechanisms themselves and asks it.

To answer, he draws on a body of work most readers will never encounter: the sociology of institutions themselves, from Weber to Bourdieu, DiMaggio to Scott. The argument arrives in three parts. Structural rigidity: institutions come to prefer legitimacy to effectiveness, and their own survival becomes their real purpose. Epistemic blindness: the people inside them internalise the field’s assumptions so completely that they cannot see what those assumptions rule out. Path dependency: even when the failure is undeniable, the accumulated cost of change makes reform structurally difficult and often only cosmetic. Taken together, these are not three pathologies. They are three features of what it means to become an institution.

Rigidity, blindness, and path dependency are not deviations from institutional logic. They are what institutional logic produces. Closure, then, is not a failure state that institutions accidentally fall into. It is the destination the ordinary machinery is pointed at. The mechanisms this series has named are what that destination looks like from the inside. This essay explains why institutions keep arriving there.

With thanks to Luc Lelièvre.

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Structural Rigidity or the Systemic Blindness of Institutions

An Essay in Institutional Sociology and Organizational Theory

By Luc Lelièvre

INTRODUCTION

This essay synthesizes several traditions in institutional sociology to explain how systemic institutional blindness contributes to Closure. Rather than treating bureaucratic rigidity (Weber), institutional isomorphism (DiMaggio and Powell), symbolic violence (Bourdieu), path dependency (Pierson), and bounded rationality (Simon) as separate explanations, it interprets them as interacting mechanisms within a broader process that progressively erodes an institution’s capacity to perceive, integrate, and respond to corrective feedback.

Closure is the condition in which a system can no longer effectively process the corrective feedback needed to alter its trajectory. Systemic institutional blindness describes one process through which that condition is produced: the progressive erosion of an institution’s capacity to recognize, interpret, and act on information that challenges its established logic. This helps explain how the mechanisms of Closure become structurally possible.

There is a quiet paradox at the heart of institutional life. Institutions are, by their very nature, collective responses to collective problems. They are built to impose order on chaos, coordinate action among strangers, and translate shared values into durable practices. Yet, with remarkable consistency across history and sectors, institutions perpetuate the very dysfunctions they were designed to remedy. Bureaucracies meant to guarantee fairness produce elaborate rituals of delay. Schools designed to transmit knowledge come to prioritize the reproduction of social distinctions. Public health systems built to protect populations systematically fail the most vulnerable. This is not a coincidence, nor is it mere incompetence. Something structural is at work.

To identify what this is, this essay draws on two interlocking concepts. The first is structural rigidity: the tendency of institutions to maintain their rules, hierarchies, and routines even when those arrangements have become demonstrably dysfunctional — not merely through inertia, but as a constitutive property of institutionalized order. The second is systemic blindness: the inability of an institution to perceive its own failure signals. This blindness does not stem from a lack of information. Data is often abundant. Rather, the institutional frame itself distorts or suppresses information that contradicts the dominant logic.

The central thesis of this essay is that structural rigidity and systemic blindness are not deviations from institutional logic—they are products of it. They stem from the very processes that confer durability, legitimacy, and social authority on institutions.

The following discussion develops this argument by synthesizing insights from organizational sociology, political sociology, and institutional theory. Rather than attributing institutional failure to incompetence or ill intent, it examines how ordinary organizational mechanisms can gradually produce extraordinary perceptual failures. The objective is not merely to diagnose institutional dysfunction but to explain why institutions repeatedly fail to recognize the very failures they were designed to prevent.

The mechanisms developed across the Closure series can be understood as distinct forms of a broader institutional failure in the perception of corrective action. Neutralization prevents a signal from acquiring institutional force. Dilution disperses its significance across procedures, actors, and jurisdictions. Suspension delays the moment when a response becomes unavoidable. Reversal operates in two directions: institutions first redirect corrective feedback against its source; dissidents then reverse that inversion, revealing the institution’s response as evidence of Closure. Rogueness marks the emergence of institutional actors or subsystems that operate within the structure while progressively escaping its corrective constraints. Enantiodromia describes the possibility that institutional responses, when pushed to an extreme, produce the opposite of their stated purpose.

Author’s Note

This essay draws on more than three decades of work in institutional sociology and critical anthropology. Since 2021, that research has intersected directly with my experience of institutional conflict at Université Laval. That experience provided a concrete case through which the dynamics examined here — institutional rigidity, the filtering of corrective signals, and the difficulty of institutional self-correction — became not merely theoretical questions but lived realities.

PART I — STRUCTURAL RIGIDITY: HOW INSTITUTIONS CLOSE AROUND THEIR OWN LOGIC

Max Weber was among the first to recognize the deep ambivalence of rational bureaucracy. In his account, the rise of modern bureaucratic organization was an extraordinary historical achievement: a system capable of coordinating large-scale collective action through impersonal rules, clear hierarchies, and the application of technical expertise. Yet Weber also understood that this achievement carried latent danger. The very formalism that made bureaucracy efficient — its codified procedures, division of labor, and hierarchical chains of command — could become a trap. He described this trap with the metaphor of the stahlhartes Gehäuse, the “iron cage”: a structure so thoroughly rationalized that it becomes self-enclosed, resistant to external critique, and increasingly disconnected from the substantive values it was built to serve. The means of administration calcify into ends in themselves.

This Weberian intuition found its most influential sociological elaboration in the work of Paul DiMaggio and Walter Powell, whose landmark 1983 article introduced the concept of institutional isomorphism. DiMaggio and Powell observed that organizations within the same field — universities, hospitals, government agencies, corporations — tend to become structurally similar over time, not because similarity makes them more effective, but because it makes them more legitimate. They identified three mechanisms driving this convergence. Coercive isomorphism refers to pressures from regulatory bodies, funding agencies, and dominant actors who impose formal and informal requirements on subordinate organizations. Mimetic isomorphism describes the tendency to copy successful or prestigious peers in uncertain environments — imitation as a survival strategy. Normative isomorphism arises from the professionalizing forces of shared educational training, professional associations, and credentialing systems, which disseminate a common cognitive framework among practitioners.

The critical consequence of isomorphism is that organizations progressively stop asking “what works?” and begin asking “what is expected of us?” Legitimacy replaces effectiveness as the primary institutional currency. This shift has profound implications for institutional perception. An organization that defines success in terms of conformity to field-level expectations is, by definition, unable to recognize nonconforming information as meaningful. Signals that fall outside the sanctioned categories of perception — anomalies, minority reports, emergent user needs — are filtered out before they can be recognized as problems.

Philip Selznick deepens this analysis by drawing a crucial distinction between an organization and an institution. An organization is an instrument: a tool for achieving defined goals, replaceable if something better comes along. An institution is something more: an entity that has become “infused with value” beyond its technical function and has acquired a social identity and a constituency invested in its perpetuation. Once an organization crosses this threshold, its primary mission shifts, subtly but decisively, from efficiency to self-preservation. The institution becomes its own cause. This creates a structural condition in which the question of whether the institution is actually achieving its stated purposes becomes secondary — and eventually unintelligible — to the question of whether the institution survives and retains its standing.

Robert Merton captures the behavioral manifestation of this dynamic in his concept of goal displacement. In Merton’s account, bureaucratic actors trained to follow rules precisely come to treat those rules as ends in themselves rather than as instruments for achieving organizational goals. Means displace ends. The form of compliance matters more than its substance. Rules are followed for their own sake, and deviation — even when it would better serve the original purpose — is treated as a moral failure. The very mechanisms that make institutions stable, predictable, and trustworthy are the same ones that render them blind to their accumulated dysfunctions.

PART II — EPISTEMIC BLINDNESS: HOW INSTITUTIONS LEARN NOT TO SEE

While the Weberian and neo-institutionalist traditions illuminate the structural conditions of institutional rigidity, Pierre Bourdieu’s theoretical framework most rigorously explains why institutional actors fail to recognize those conditions as such. Bourdieu conceives of the social world as organized into relatively autonomous fields: structured spaces of positions in which actors compete for specific forms of capital — economic, cultural, social, and symbolic — under rules specific to each field. The academic, legal, medical, and bureaucratic fields each have their own hierarchies of positions, criteria for legitimate practice, and visions of what counts as excellence, competence, or deviance.

Within any given field, actors do not simply follow external rules. They have internalized the field’s logic so deeply that it operates through them as a kind of second nature. This is what Bourdieu calls the habitus: a system of durable, transposable dispositions — perceptual schemes, evaluative tendencies, practical inclinations — that structure how actors perceive, judge, and act, without those actors being consciously aware that their perceptions, judgments, and actions are structured at all. The habitus makes the arbitrary appear necessary, the historical appear natural, and the contingent appear inevitable. A senior administrator who cannot imagine an alternative organizational chart is not unintelligent; she is thoroughly habituated. The institutional map of possible actions has become her horizon of reality.

This is the deepest form of systemic blindness: one that operates not at the level of deliberate concealment or conscious ideology, but at the level of doxa — the unquestioned presuppositions a field shares so completely that they never need to be stated, let alone defended. Institutions do not merely suppress inconvenient information from the outside; they produce actors who genuinely cannot perceive certain information as meaningful from the inside. The failure of vision is not a conspiracy. It is the outcome of successful socialization into a field’s categories of legitimate thought.

Bourdieu’s concept of symbolic violence extends this argument. Institutions impose their categories of perception on their members not through overt coercion but through the quiet authority of what is taken for granted. The dominated accept the terms of their domination because those terms have been internalized as common sense. A student who accepts the hierarchical ranking of disciplines, a junior employee who defers to procedural orthodoxy even when she knows it is counterproductive, and a public servant who interprets a citizen’s needs through the available administrative categories rather than the categories the citizen inhabits — each enacts a form of symbolic violence, both toward others and toward their own capacity for critical perception.

Michel Crozier’s analysis of bureaucratic dysfunction adds a complementary dimension. Crozier observed that formal organizational rules, far from eliminating uncertainty, always leave residual “zones of uncertainty” — areas where the rules are ambiguous, incomplete, or silent. Individual actors within the organization identify and colonize these zones, using control over uncertainty as a source of informal power. The paradox Crozier identifies is that this power game, conducted through the manipulation of organizational ambiguity, ultimately reinforces the formal structure it inhabits: actors have an interest in maintaining the opacity that gives them leverage, which means they have an interest in preventing the clarity and transparency that genuine institutional reform would require.

The cognitive dimension of this dynamic is illuminated by James March and Herbert Simon’s concept of bounded rationality. Actors in organizations do not optimize; they “satisfice” — choosing solutions that are good enough given their cognitive and informational resources. Crucially, what counts as “good enough” is defined by the institutional frame. The existing repertoire of routines sets the agenda of perceived options. Novel problems tend to be mapped onto familiar categories, and adaptive solutions that require genuinely new categories often go unnoticed. Systemic blindness is therefore not simply a failure of intelligence or will; it is the rational outcome of actors navigating a cognitively demanding world with tools shaped entirely by the institution they inhabit.

PART III — PATH DEPENDENCY: WHY CLOSED SYSTEMS RESIST REOPENING

Even when structural rigidity and systemic blindness are recognized — when an institution, under sufficient external pressure, can no longer deny that something is wrong — the capacity to change remains severely constrained. This is the domain illuminated by path dependency theory, developed in institutional economics by Douglass North and elaborated in historical sociology by James Mahoney. The core insight is that early institutional choices — decisions made at a founding moment, under conditions that may long since have ceased to exist — create structures that constrain subsequent choices. Institutions do not simply continue along a path because no one has bothered to change direction. They continue because the path itself reshapes the terrain, making departure increasingly costly.

North’s analysis of “increasing returns” in institutional contexts is particularly powerful here. The longer a rule, procedure, or organizational arrangement has been in place, the more other structures, expectations, identities, and investments have been built around it. Changing the foundational arrangement also disrupts the dependent structures. The cost of change escalates not because the original arrangement is particularly good, but because it has become deeply embedded in a web of complementary practices. This is why institutional change so rarely follows the logic of efficiency: inefficient arrangements can persist for generations simply because the collective cost of abandoning them exceeds the collective capacity to coordinate alternatives.

Michael Hannan and John Freeman’s organizational ecology framework introduces the concept of institutional inertia — a compound resistance to change that stems from both internal and external sources. Internal sources of inertia include sunk costs in existing infrastructure and training, the vested interests of actors who benefit from current arrangements, and internal legitimacy norms that make departures from established practice feel transgressive. External sources include regulatory environments calibrated to existing institutional forms, stakeholder expectations shaped by past institutional behavior, and reputational risks associated with visible experimentation. Even when change is necessary and recognized as such, it must overcome a formidable accumulation of resistance.

DiMaggio’s later concept of the institutional entrepreneur — the actor who mobilizes resources to create new institutions or transform existing ones — acknowledges that change is possible but underscores how difficult it is to sustain. Institutional entrepreneurs are typically outsiders, marginal actors, or those positioned at the intersection of multiple fields, where the doxa of any single field does not fully capture their perspective. They can introduce new logics, categories, and practices. Yet they face a structural problem: the very institution they seek to change controls the resources, vocabularies, and criteria of legitimacy by which their proposals must be evaluated. Transformative proposals are routinely reinterpreted through existing categories, stripped of their disruptive potential, and domesticated within the dominant logic.

Perhaps most tellingly, crises do not automatically produce genuine reform. Richard Scott’s analysis of ceremonial conformity captures the pattern precisely: when an institution faces acute external pressure, it often responds by intensifying its performance of compliance — producing new reports, adopting new titles, creating new committees — without altering the substantive practices that generated the crisis. The appearance of responsiveness is itself a form of institutional self-preservation. The gradual accumulation of dysfunction, rendered invisible by systemic blindness, eventually erupts in crisis; but the crisis, too, is absorbed into the institutional repertoire of response. When change finally arrives, it tends to be abrupt, poorly designed, and driven more by political emergency than by genuine organizational learning — precisely because the institution was unable to see its own trajectory until the moment of rupture.

CONCLUSION

The argument developed across these three sections points to a conclusion that is as uncomfortable as it is, sociologically speaking, robust: structural rigidity and systemic blindness are not pathologies that afflict otherwise healthy institutions — they are constitutive features of institutionalization itself. They arise from the same processes that confer stability, social authority, and the capacity to coordinate collective action over time. To criticize an institution for being rigid is, in an important sense, to criticize it for being an institution at all.

The synthesis is coherent. DiMaggio and Powell show that isomorphic pressures reward conformity over adaptation, producing organizations oriented toward legitimacy rather than performance. Bourdieu shows that the habitus naturalizes the field’s dominant hierarchies and categories of perception, generating a blindness that operates below the threshold of conscious awareness — not as deception but as doxa. North and Mahoney show that path dependency locks institutions into self-reinforcing trajectories, making exit structurally costly and cognitively difficult. Taken together, these frameworks describe a condition in which the institutional production of dysfunction is not aberrant but normal.

This raises a difficult normative question: if blindness is structural, what does genuine institutional reform require? The answer that follows from these theoretical frameworks is demanding. It is not enough to change the rules, add new accountability mechanisms, or replace individual leaders. The existing habitus absorbs rule changes; accountability mechanisms generate their own ceremonial performances; and new leaders are socialized into the field’s categories of perception within years, sometimes months. Genuine reform requires something more fundamental: a disruption of the field’s doxa itself — what Bourdieu would call a moment of reflexive critique, in which the field’s unquestioned presuppositions are revealed as contingent rather than inevitable and as constructed rather than natural.

External shocks can precipitate such moments — economic crises, public scandals, and technological disruptions that render existing arrangements visibly untenable. Counter-institutions can offer alternative frames of perception that render the dominant doxa strange. Reflexive actors — those whose biographical trajectories have placed them across multiple fields, or whose marginal position affords them a measure of critical distance — can articulate critiques that the fully habituated cannot. These are real levers of change, but they carry no guarantee. External shocks are routinely managed through ceremonial reform. Counter-institutions are absorbed or delegitimized. Reflexive actors are isolated or co-opted. The institutional logic is resilient precisely because it operates through people who believe in it.

The persistence of institutional dysfunction in the face of clear evidence of failure is therefore not a puzzle requiring an exceptional explanation. It is a sociological inevitability, rooted in the very processes by which institutions become durable, legitimate, and socially embedded. The challenge it poses is not merely technical — a matter of finding better rules or more effective incentive structures. It is fundamentally epistemological. Institutions must learn to see what their own structures prevent them from seeing. That is an extraordinary demand. Meeting it requires not only institutional will but also a sustained, reflexive sociology of the institution itself — a willingness to turn the analytical gaze inward, treating one’s own categories of perception as objects of inquiry rather than as instruments. Whether institutions can cultivate this capacity from within remains, perhaps, the central question in contemporary organizational life.

The institutional problem, then, is not simply that institutions become rigid, blind, or path-dependent. Rather, these processes can converge on a condition in which corrective feedback loses its capacity to produce meaningful institutional change. This is the condition the Closure framework seeks to identify.

From this perspective, systemic institutional blindness is not a competing concept but an institutional pathway toward Closure. It describes how institutions lose the capacity to recognize corrective signals; Closure describes what happens when that loss becomes deep enough that the system can absorb, neutralize, reverse, or otherwise contain those signals without substantially altering its trajectory.

REFERENCES

Bourdieu, P. (1977). Outline of a Theory of Practice (R. Nice, Trans.). Cambridge University Press.

Bourdieu, P. (1984). Distinction: A Social Critique of the Judgment of Taste (R. Nice, Trans.). Harvard University Press.

Bourdieu, P. (1990). The Logic of Practice (R. Nice, Trans.). Stanford University Press.

Crozier, M. (1964). The Bureaucratic Phenomenon. University of Chicago Press.

DiMaggio, P. J. (1988). Interest and agency in institutional theory. In L. G. Zucker (Ed.), Institutional Patterns and Organizations: Culture and Environment (pp. 3–21). Ballinger.

DiMaggio, P. J., & Powell, W. W. (1983). The iron cage revisited: Institutional isomorphism and collective rationality in organizational fields. American Sociological Review, 48(2), 147–160.

Hannan, M. T., & Freeman, J. (1984). Structural inertia and organizational change. American Sociological Review, 49(2), 149–164.

Mahoney, J. (2000). Path dependence in historical sociology. Theory and Society, 29(4), 507–548.

March, J. G., & Simon, H. A. (1958). Organizations. Wiley.

Merton, R. K. (1957). Social Theory and Social Structure (rev. ed.). Free Press.

North, D. C. (1990). Institutions, Institutional Change and Economic Performance. Cambridge University Press.

Scott, W. R. (2001). Institutions and Organizations (2nd ed.). Sage.

Selznick, P. (1957). Leadership in Administration: A Sociological Interpretation. Row, Peterson.

Weber, M. (1978). Economy and Society: An Outline of Interpretive Sociology (G. Roth & C. Wittich, Eds.). University of California Press. (Original work published 1922)