Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Pascal Bloemen's avatar
Pascal Bloemen
1h

The solution is simple.

The solution is known already for a long time,

and is written down and explained thoroughly.

Read as an example the book:

“Democracy, The God That Failed”

by Hans-Hermann Hoppe.

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Ron Greenstein's avatar
Ron Greenstein
1h

"“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”

― Upton Sinclair

“If you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.”

― W.C. Fields

This essay is so deeply and broadly significant as to potentially include everyone's socioeconomic/political ego-mind identity with one or more manufactured CULTure of the world's institutionalized organizations. These concepts are alarm bells that herald Humanity's Great Awakening. Our receptivity and responses to these revelations are what matter now.

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