Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Unbekoming's avatar
Unbekoming
Jun 21

Author's Note

To skipper: Your 1980s example is the mechanism in its naked form. Send the chemo failure to surgery; record the death as a surgical complication; the chemotherapy column stays clean. The same logic still operates, now with more sophisticated coding software and more plausible deniability. The figures don't lie. The people who decide what gets recorded do. Thank you for the concrete history.

To David Weiner: The Bastiat reference is the one I should have made and didn't. He named the principle in 1850 and applied it to the broken-window economics that still misleads policymakers today. Wald formalized it for aircraft in 1943. The same error governs vaccine reporting now. The harmed are excluded from the safety registries while the unharmed credit the shot. The data is generated by the very filtering it is supposed to detect.

To Mike Williams: The brewery workers survived because the boiling removed the toxic load from the water, not because it killed bacteria. The contaminated London supply contained sewage, industrial runoff, and decomposing organic matter; boiling reduces all of these alongside any microbial content. Within germ theory the explanation is bacterial. Within terrain it is the same boiling acting on the toxic burden of the water. Cowan was reasoning within a framework you don't accept. That is a legitimate disagreement. It is not a logical error.

To Tonetta: Your testimony is the rarest kind: a survivor describing iatrogenic harm honestly, without rewriting it into triumph. The 43% statistic you faced is itself a screening artifact. I hope the back damage stays manageable and the second cancer never comes.

To Randy: The urologist who told you there is no upper limit for PSA in men over eighty is doing the job honestly. You found one of the rare ones.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
Jun 18

Brilliant! By far the best explanation of this phenomenon I've seen.

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