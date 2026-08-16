“Doctors should be treated with about the same trust as used car salesmen.” - Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD

Author’s Note: When examining the mainstream framework, I use its vocabulary because the argument requires meeting the establishment on its own ground. In my own voice, the twelve events treated here are not manifestations of disease. They are the body’s intelligent responses to insult, whether toxic exposure, nutritional depletion, electromagnetic burden, or sustained stress. The response is the healing. Suppression of the response is the pathology.

The Pharmacy Shelf

Herbert Shelton, in 1964, identified suppression of the body’s elimination and self-defense as “the most frequent cause of death.”¹

Every over-the-counter shelf in every pharmacy on earth is a monument to the position that sentence opposes.

Tylenol lowers the fever, Advil the swelling, Robitussin the cough, Imodium the diarrhea, Zofran the vomiting, hydrocortisone the rash, Sudafed the mucus, Adderall the fatigue, Marinol the missing appetite, Lasix the retained fluid, oxycodone the pain, paroxetine the night sweats. Every one of them works, meaning every one of them successfully stops what the body is trying to do.

The premise underneath the entire product category is identical: the symptom is the disease, and suppression is the treatment. If the premise is correct, modern pharmacy is a triumph of applied science. If the premise is wrong, modern pharmacy is the most extensive iatrogenic disaster in human history, systematically interrupting the body’s repair processes and converting acute events into chronic conditions.

The premise is wrong.

The Framework

The body does not make mistakes. When damaged by toxic exposure, nutritional depletion, electromagnetic exposure, or sustained stress, it initiates an intelligent response designed to restore homeostasis. Vomiting expels stomach contents. Diarrhea flushes the intestine. Fatigue reallocates energy from muscular activity to internal repair. Appetite loss frees the digestive system so its resources can be redirected. Every mechanism is designed to protect the organism, and every one produces symptoms.

Shelton articulated the acute-to-chronic sequence with characteristic directness. An insult damages tissue. The body responds with elimination or repair, producing symptoms. Those symptoms are suppressed with drugs, which add their own toxic burden to what was already present. New symptoms emerge in response and are suppressed in turn. Over time the cumulative burden exceeds the body’s capacity to eliminate. What was acute becomes chronic, then progressive, and the patient is placed on lifelong medication.²

Constantine Hering, working in the nineteenth century, documented the directional signature of the process. Genuine healing proceeds from interior to exterior, from above downward, from more critical organs to less critical. Suppression runs the pattern in reverse: from surface to interior, from mild to serious, from less critical structures to more critical ones. Each round of suppression drives the underlying disorder to a deeper location, where it re-expresses itself as what medicine reads as a new and unrelated condition.³

The mechanism is not theoretical. It operates with clinical predictability across the twelve categories catalogued below. Each is the body doing exactly what it should do. Each has an industry organized around stopping it.

1. Fever

When Matthew Kluger placed lizards with acute febrile illness on a temperature gradient in the 1970s, the sick lizards crawled to the warm end and stayed there. Their body temperature rose. When Kluger prevented them from reaching the warm end, or administered fever-suppressing drugs, they died at higher rates than the lizards allowed to run their fever.⁴ The finding has held across decades and species. Fever is not the disease; it is the response.

Robert Mendelsohn, a pediatrician who spent decades warning parents about the excesses of his own profession, documented what the mainstream pediatric literature has recorded. Fevers arising from ordinary illness do not exceed 106°F, because the body maintains internal mechanisms that prevent dangerous elevation.⁵ The febrile convulsions that terrify parents are triggered by the rate at which the temperature rises, not by the peak it reaches. By the time the parent notices the child is hot enough to be concerned, the rapid rise has already occurred and the seizure risk has passed. Mendelsohn attributed the prescription of fever reducers in this context to a specific motive: reassuring the parent that the doctor has intervened, at the cost of interrupting what the fever was accomplishing.

The mechanism is metabolic. Elevated temperature enhances enzymatic reactions, mobilizes stored waste, and drives the body’s effort to expel accumulated toxic material. Thomas Cowan attributes therapeutic power to heat itself: anything one can do to heat the cellular gel and allow it to cleanse itself through fever moves the body toward healing.⁶ William Coley documented tumor regression in cancer patients who developed acute febrile illness, and later provoked fever with bacterial toxins to reproduce the effect.⁷ The Natural Hygiene tradition summarized it plainly: fever is Nature’s bonfire.⁸

The pharmaceutical response is antipyretic. Acetaminophen (Tylenol, paracetamol) is the most widely used drug on earth. Its mechanism of action was not fully understood for over a century, and it operates in part by depleting cellular glutathione, the master antioxidant the body uses for detoxification. That depletion is the mechanism by which acetaminophen produces acute liver failure. It is now the leading cause of acute liver failure in the United States and the United Kingdom.⁹

Aspirin lowers fever by inhibiting prostaglandin synthesis. When given to children during acute febrile illness, it triggers Reye’s syndrome, a condition affecting the brain and liver with a fatality rate historically approaching thirty percent. Approximately ninety percent of pediatric Reye’s cases were associated with aspirin use before the practice was formally discontinued.¹⁰ Aspirin was never withdrawn from the market; the recommendation for pediatric use was revised while the drug remained available for adults.

Ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) operates by the same prostaglandin-blocking mechanism, with documented harms including gastrointestinal bleeding, kidney damage, and elevated cardiovascular risk.¹¹

The cost of the suppression is not the drug’s toxicity alone. When the fever is chemically abolished, the body’s clearing effort is chemically abolished with it. Metabolic acceleration, waste mobilization, and the elevated temperature assisting cellular repair all shut down together. The patient feels better. The insult that provoked the fever remains, unaddressed, waiting.

2. Inflammation

Inflammation is a hydraulic event. Herbert Shelton reduced it to mechanical reality: an increase in blood supply to a circumscribed area of the body, producing the four classical signs of heat, redness, swelling, and pain.¹² The purpose is delivery. Blood carries repair materials to damaged tissue. When the damage is repaired, the volume normalizes and inflammation resolves.

Cowan offered a metaphor that carries the mechanism cleanly. Inflammation is demolition. Before the body can build new tissue at a damaged site, it must clear the damaged material. Inflammatory mediators dissolve what shouldn’t be there. The redness, swelling, heat, and pain are the demolition in progress. Suppress the demolition and no rebuilding follows.¹³

The pharmaceutical response is the largest single drug category in medicine. NSAIDs (ibuprofen, naproxen, aspirin, diclofenac, celecoxib) constitute a market valued at over twenty-two billion dollars annually.¹⁴ Corticosteroids (prednisone, dexamethasone, hydrocortisone) suppress inflammation systemically at the cost of muscle wasting, bone thinning, elevated blood glucose, and adrenal dependence. Biologics prescribed for conditions labeled autoimmune, including Humira (adalimumab), Enbrel (etanercept), and Remicade (infliximab), generated $238 billion in lifetime revenue for Humira alone before biosimilar competition began eroding its dominance.¹⁵

Vioxx (rofecoxib) is the case study that ought to have ended the industry. Between 1999 and 2004, the COX-2 inhibitor produced an estimated 88,000 to 139,000 heart attacks in the United States, with a fatality rate between thirty and forty percent. FDA scientist David Graham, testifying to the Senate Finance Committee, called it “a disaster unparalleled” in American history.¹⁶ Vioxx, an anti-inflammatory drug prescribed to suppress the body’s repair response in arthritic joints, killed tens of thousands.

Every drug in the anti-inflammatory class carries documented harm. Methotrexate is a chemotherapy agent repurposed as maintenance for rheumatoid arthritis; azathioprine was developed to suppress organ rejection after transplantation; TNF-alpha inhibitors carry FDA-mandated black-box warnings for lymphoma, serious infections, and heart failure. The cascade of drug additions that follows (a hepatoprotectant to counter methotrexate, a bisphosphonate to counter corticosteroid bone loss, a proton pump inhibitor to counter NSAID stomach damage) is the mechanism by which a single inflammatory condition becomes a multi-drug, multi-organ, chronic patient profile.

3. Mucus

Mucus is a transport medium. The respiratory tract lines itself with mucus continuously and increases production when irritants must be captured and expelled. Daniel Roytas, reviewing the mainstream respiratory literature, documented what occurs during cold and flu-like illness. Mucus membranes release inflammatory chemicals including histamine and bradykinin. Both chemicals produce the classic cold symptoms of nasal congestion, sneezing, sore throat, and cough when inoculated experimentally into the airways of healthy individuals.¹⁷

The purpose is elimination. Roytas: sick people experience fevers and sweat profusely to excrete waste through the skin, and the respiratory mucus response operates on the same principle.¹⁸ Historical use of snus, powdered tobacco taken nasally to induce sneezing and mucus flow, was a deliberate application of the principle. The mucus is the mechanism by which the airways stay clear.

D.C. Jarvis, the Vermont country doctor who documented four decades of observing farmers and their animals, recorded the mechanism in dairy cows. Cows presenting with wet eyes, wet noses, and excess mucus stopped producing it when their potassium was corrected by adding apple cider vinegar to their feed. The eye, nose, and cough manifestations were the body’s spontaneous effort to shed excess water, and supplying the needed potassium through the ration corrected the underlying imbalance that had produced the load.¹⁹ The mucus was doing its job. What needed correction was what had provoked it.

The pharmaceutical response is antihistamines and decongestants. First-generation antihistamines including diphenhydramine (Benadryl) block histamine at H1 receptors and cross the blood-brain barrier, producing sedation. A 2015 University of Washington study led by Shelly Gray found that cumulative anticholinergic burden, of which first-generation antihistamines are a major source, correlated with elevated incidence of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.²⁰ Second-generation antihistamines including loratadine (Claritin), cetirizine (Zyrtec), and fexofenadine (Allegra) reduce sedation but retain the underlying suppressive mechanism.

Decongestants operate by vasoconstriction. Pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) constricts the swollen nasal blood vessels, providing symptomatic relief while raising blood pressure systemically. Phenylephrine, marketed as the safer alternative after pseudoephedrine restrictions, was determined by an FDA advisory committee in September 2023 to be ineffective at labeled oral doses. Billions of doses were sold for decades with no measurable decongestant effect.²¹

The cost of the suppression is retention. Mucus that was carrying irritants out of the respiratory tract is chemically prevented from doing so. Shelton’s mechanism: the acute catarrhal response, repeatedly suppressed, becomes chronic catarrh, then ulceration, then the conditions labeled allergic rhinitis, chronic sinusitis, and hay fever.²

4. Diarrhea

Diarrhea is emergency elimination through the intestine. Shelton stated it with characteristic economy. A poison is taken into the stomach, the organism senses the presence of a non-usable and harmful substance, and it acts. The material is sent out by vomiting, or sent along the digestive tract into the colon and expelled by violent diarrhea.²² The intestinal wall pours fluid into the lumen, peristalsis accelerates, and toxic material is flushed out before it can be absorbed.

The response is not restricted to ingested food-borne toxins. Chemical residues from pharmaceuticals, pesticide contamination, heavy-metal exposure, and toxins in contaminated water all provoke acute diarrhea as protective response. The WHO attributes diarrheal conditions to germs infecting via the fecal-oral route. Lester’s response is direct: diarrhea is a symptom not a disease, and it is the body’s reaction to toxic substances such as fecally contaminated water, representing its efforts to expel them.²³

The pharmaceutical response is loperamide (Imodium), diphenoxylate (Lomotil), and bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol). Loperamide acts on opioid receptors in the intestinal wall, slowing peristalsis and reducing fluid secretion into the lumen. The material the body was attempting to expel is retained and absorbed. Loperamide overdose, particularly among individuals seeking opioid effects, has caused sudden cardiac death through QT prolongation, prompting FDA warnings in 2016 and dosage restrictions in 2018.²⁴ Diphenoxylate operates by the same opioid slowing; bismuth subsalicylate shares aspirin’s salicylate mechanism and toxicity.

The cost of the suppression is absorption of what the body determined must not be absorbed. Whatever toxin, chemical, or waste material provoked the diarrhea remains in the intestinal tract, in contact with the absorptive surface, for the additional hours or days the drug retains it there. The bowel movement stops. The exposure continues.

5. Vomiting

Vomiting is emergency elimination through the stomach. The reflex is centrally coordinated, involving the brainstem, autonomic nervous system, and the diaphragm and abdominal musculature. It is not a malfunction; it is one of the body’s most rapid and effective defensive mechanisms.

Signals that trigger vomiting include ingested toxins, pharmaceutical residues, motion perception mismatches, elevated intracranial pressure, and metabolic disturbance. Morning sickness during pregnancy may represent protective response to substances the developing fetus would be sensitive to, a hypothesis with empirical support from the epidemiology of pregnancy outcomes.

The pharmaceutical response is antiemetic. Ondansetron (Zofran) blocks serotonin 5-HT3 receptors in the gut and central nervous system. Its use in pregnancy for morning sickness was widespread despite the drug’s FDA-listed cardiac risks, including QT interval prolongation and Torsades de Pointes. Ondansetron has been associated with congenital cardiac malformations in exposed pregnancies in multiple observational studies, though the manufacturer’s position and regulatory classification have varied.²⁵

Promethazine (Phenergan), a first-generation antihistamine prescribed for nausea, carries a black-box warning against use in children under two for respiratory depression and can cause tissue necrosis when given intravenously.²⁶

Metoclopramide (Reglan) increases intestinal motility centrally, forcing material downward against the body’s decision to expel it upward. Long-term use produces tardive dyskinesia, an irreversible movement disorder, resulting in a black-box warning and successful class-action litigation.²⁷

The cost of the suppression is retention of the material the body identified as unacceptable. What was to be expelled is forced to remain, and the signal that initiated the vomiting is still active in the body.

6. Skin Eruptions

The skin is an elimination organ. Henry Bieler articulated the principle: when bile poisons in the blood come out through the skin, various skin irritations follow.²⁸ When primary elimination routes such as liver, kidneys, and bowel are overloaded, the body attempts elimination through secondary routes. Toxins deposit in tissues, and the body mounts an inflammatory response to dissolve the deposits and push them outward, producing the rashes, hives, boils, and pustules visible at the surface.

Childhood eruptive illnesses labeled measles, chickenpox, and rubella were understood in the Natural Hygiene tradition as elimination events. John Tilden: measles is the manner in which a child’s body throws off toxemia.²⁹ The rash was diagnostic evidence that the elimination was proceeding correctly through the skin. Traditional practice was to keep the child warm, hydrated, and rested until the elimination completed.

Contact dermatitis, eczema, and acne have documented associations with specific toxic exposures. NIOSH recognizes dermal exposure to hazardous agents as a cause of both localized skin disease and systemic toxicity;³⁰ WHO documentation confirms that industrial solvents applied to skin become systemically available in considerable amounts.³¹ The personal care products, textiles, and household cleaners a person contacts daily are the vector.

The pharmaceutical response is topical and systemic corticosteroids. Hydrocortisone, the mildest, is available over the counter. Prescription strengths ascend through triamcinolone, betamethasone, and clobetasol. All operate by suppressing the inflammatory response, stopping the elimination event visible at the skin surface. Documented harms include skin thinning (atrophy), telangiectasia (visible capillaries), striae (stretch marks), and adrenal suppression from systemic absorption.

Topical steroid withdrawal syndrome is the mechanism through which chronic use produces dependence. When the drug is stopped, the suppressed elimination event returns with greater intensity. The accumulated toxic burden the drug had held back is now released, producing severe rebound eruptions. Patients are told they have “steroid withdrawal syndrome” or that their underlying eczema has worsened, and are placed back on the drug at higher potency.³²

The cost of the suppression is retention of the material the skin was expelling. When Bieler’s bile poisons cannot come out through the skin, they remain in the tissues, migrate to other sites, or overwhelm the primary elimination organs the body was trying to relieve.

7. Fatigue

Fatigue is enforced rest. When the body’s repair burden exceeds its available energy, it reallocates. Muscular activity is limited, cognitive activity is reduced, appetite drops, freeing digestive energy for repair, and the individual is pulled toward sleep. Shelton: complete rest is the greatest therapeutic measure, because slowing the expenditure of energy accelerates the recruiting of energy for restorative work.³³

Christopher Gian-Cursio described the mechanism in the Hygienic Review in 1942. A sick person needs not only sleep sufficient to balance daily expenditure but sleep beyond that, to facilitate curative action. During sleep, and to a lesser degree while resting, the body makes its greatest advances in removing the immediate causes of disease.³⁴

The suppression takes multiple forms. Prescription stimulants including amphetamine salts (Adderall), lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse), methylphenidate (Ritalin, Concerta), and modafinil (Provigil) force wakefulness and activity by pharmacologically overriding the body’s demand for rest. All produce dependence. All produce cardiovascular effects including elevated blood pressure and heart rate. Long-term amphetamine use is associated with cardiomyopathy, stroke, and sudden cardiac death.³⁵

The suppression extends past prescription drugs into industrial-dose caffeine (approximately 300 milligrams daily for the average American, more from energy drinks), nicotine, and the widespread pattern of combining caffeine with analgesics.

Medical culture participates. Patients presenting with unexplained fatigue are frequently tested, imaged, and referred. If no discrete disease is identified, they are told they have chronic fatigue syndrome, given SSRIs, or advised that stress management is the issue. What they are almost never told is what Shelton wrote in 1964: the fatigue is the body’s demand for rest sufficient to complete the repair, and the appropriate response is to grant it.

The cost of the suppression is denial of the repair the fatigue was requesting. The insult that provoked the fatigue continues. The energy that should have gone to repair is instead expended on forced activity. When the individual finally collapses, the accumulated damage has been compounded by months or years of drug-driven overexertion.

8. Appetite Loss

Loss of appetite during illness is not a defect. It is a coordinated instruction. The digestive process requires substantial energy in the form of blood flow to the gut, enzyme production, motility, and hepatic processing, and during illness that energy is required elsewhere. The body reduces demand for it by reducing hunger. Fasting during illness allows resources to be reallocated to repair and elimination.

Cowan set out the metabolic mechanism. The body shifts into a catabolic state after twelve hours without food, breaking down stored fat and mobilizing toxins previously sequestered in tissue. Any impairment involving deposition, whether atherosclerotic plaque, joint calcification, or tissue deposits, is served by regular time in this catabolic state. When illness is present, the body prioritizes the shift, which is why appetite falls at the onset of nearly every acute condition.³⁶

The traditional practice in Natural Hygiene sanatoriums was extended fasting during acute illness. Ulric Williams noted the pattern: hunger returns as the signal that elimination is complete, when the tongue clears and natural hunger emerges.³⁷

The pharmaceutical response has multiple angles. Mirtazapine (Remeron) is an antidepressant with pronounced weight-gain effects, prescribed off-label as an appetite stimulant. Megestrol acetate (Megace) is a synthetic progestogen prescribed for cachexia in cancer and AIDS, with documented risks including thromboembolic events and adrenal suppression. Dronabinol (Marinol) is synthetic THC prescribed for AIDS-associated anorexia. Cyproheptadine (Periactin) is an antihistamine repurposed for pediatric appetite stimulation.

The cultural response is more consequential than any single drug. Hospitalized patients who lose their appetite are pressured to eat, given nutritional supplements such as Ensure and Boost that are high-sugar processed formulations, and progressed to nasogastric or intravenous feeding if resistance continues. The medical logic is that the body cannot heal without nutrition. The terrain logic is that the body cannot heal while digesting.

The cost of the suppression is diversion of resources. The energy the body allocated to repair and elimination is instead consumed by digestion of food it did not want. Elimination stalls. Recovery is prolonged. In the extreme case, a cancer cachexia patient force-fed high-caloric formula while chemotherapy proceeds, the body’s final effort to conserve resources for essential function is chemically overridden, and the patient dies from the intervention rather than the underlying condition.

9. Coughing

Coughing is airway clearing. The cough reflex is a coordinated action of the diaphragm, abdominal muscles, and glottis producing an explosive expulsion of air designed to move material out of the respiratory tract. The material may be mucus containing captured particulates, aspirated food or fluid, inhaled irritants, or debris from damaged tissue. Without the cough reflex, the lungs cannot remain clear.

Shelton was direct about the consequences of interference. If coughing is checked by the depression of the nerves of respiration that follows the taking of certain drugs, the substances in the respiratory tract that the coughing was intended to remove are left there to produce the very harm their removal would have prevented.³⁸ The suppression is not neutral. It leaves the material in the lungs.

The pharmaceutical response is cough suppressants. Dextromethorphan (Robitussin DM, Delsym, NyQuil) acts centrally on the cough center in the medulla. It is the most common over-the-counter cough suppressant and is subject to widespread abuse at high doses for dissociative effects. Codeine and hydrocodone-containing cough syrups suppress the cough reflex by opioid mechanism, producing dependence and respiratory depression. Benzonatate (Tessalon) has caused fatal cardiac arrhythmia in children after accidental ingestion.³⁹

The cost of the suppression is retained material in the airways. The body’s mechanism for clearing the lungs is disabled while the reason for the mechanism, the particulate, the irritant, the mucus load, remains in place. The acute cough that would have cleared the lungs in days becomes chronic, then bronchial, then pneumonic. Pneumonia in hospitalized patients frequently follows cough suppressant administration for what began as acute upper respiratory illness. Postoperative pneumonia is common enough that respiratory therapists are employed specifically to encourage coughing, breathing exercises, and airway clearance, a hospital service that exists because the drugs the hospital administered are known to compromise the mechanism.

10. Swelling

Swelling is fluid mobilization. When tissue is damaged, the body dilates capillaries and increases fluid delivery to the site, producing the visible swelling that is one of the four classical signs of inflammation. When systemic conditions produce fluid retention, whether from cardiac inefficiency, kidney impairment, liver stress, or protein imbalance, the fluid accumulation may represent the body’s response to compromised circulation or accumulated metabolic waste. In each case, the fluid is present because the body directed it there.

Ankle edema in an elderly patient may reflect impaired venous return, dietary sodium excess, cardiac inefficiency, or the toxic burden of accumulated pharmaceutical residues. Joint swelling reflects the inflammatory demolition event described earlier: extra blood volume delivering repair materials to damaged tissue.

The pharmaceutical response is diuretic. Furosemide (Lasix) is a loop diuretic acting on the kidney’s water-reabsorption mechanism, forcing rapid excretion of water and sodium. Its immediate effect is visible. Swelling reduces, urine output increases, weight drops. Its ancillary effects include depletion of potassium, magnesium, and other electrolytes, with cardiac and neuromuscular consequences. Chronic Lasix use damages hearing (ototoxicity) and kidney function.⁴⁰ Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), the thiazide prescribed for hypertension, depletes electrolytes on the same principle; spironolactone spares potassium but disrupts hormone signaling, producing breast development in men and menstrual irregularity in women.

The cost of the suppression is disruption of the body’s fluid regulation. The swelling was the body’s response to a specific condition; the drug removes the fluid without correcting the condition. The underlying insult continues, and electrolyte depletion adds new burdens on cardiac and renal function that were already stressed. Elderly patients on chronic diuretic therapy are among the most drug-burdened cohorts in medicine, with the drug prescribed to counter the visible sign of a condition the drug does not address.

11. Pain

Pain is the body’s most direct communication. The nociceptive system alerts the organism to tissue damage, restricts movement of the injured part to permit repair, and imposes behavioral consequences that discourage further damage. Shelton: pain, redness, swelling, heat and impairment of function are the local response to injury, all due to the excess of blood at the site.⁴¹ Pain is the sensory dimension of inflammation. Without it, the individual would continue damaging the injured tissue.

The mechanism is instruction, not information. Pain enforces the rest and immobilization that permits repair to proceed. A sprained ankle hurts because walking on it would prevent healing; abdominal pain from an intestinal insult enforces the fasting the digestive tract requires; chest pain from cardiac stress halts exertion. Pain is the body giving orders.

The pharmaceutical response is the largest documented catastrophe in modern medicine. Opioids including oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin, Norco), morphine, fentanyl, and tramadol produced over 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States between 1999 and 2019, according to CDC accounting. The Sackler family’s Purdue Pharma marketed OxyContin as non-addictive on the basis of a single misinterpreted paragraph from a 1980 letter to the New England Journal of Medicine, generating over $35 billion in sales and initiating the epidemic that continues at the time of writing.⁴²

NSAIDs (ibuprofen, naproxen, celecoxib) suppress pain by inhibiting prostaglandin synthesis, with the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and renal toxicity discussed under inflammation. Acetaminophen suppresses pain by mechanisms including glutathione depletion, with liver toxicity discussed under fever. Gabapentinoids (gabapentin/Neurontin, pregabalin/Lyrica) were originally approved for seizure disorders and were subsequently marketed off-label for chronic pain, generating billions in revenue and a growing catalog of documented harms including sedation, edema, cognitive impairment, and dependence.⁴³

Beyond the drug toxicity, the suppression removes the body’s instruction. A patient with pharmaceutically silenced pain from a damaged joint continues to use it, and a patient with suppressed back pain returns to the activity that provoked the injury. The pain that was designed to enforce healing is chemically silenced, and the underlying condition worsens under the drug’s cover.

Cowan’s inverse approach to arthritis illustrates the alternative. Bee venom stings are administered directly to the inflamed joint, intensifying the inflammation and driving the demolition phase to completion. When the swelling resolves, the joint is better than before the sting.¹³ The pain was the mechanism of repair; permitting it allows the repair to complete, while suppressing it allows the damage to accumulate.

12. Night Sweats

Sweating is skin-based elimination. The skin is the body’s largest organ, and it is bidirectional. It absorbs toxins and it expels them. When elimination through the primary channels of bowel, kidney, and lung is inadequate to the toxic burden, the skin takes up secondary elimination duty. The moisture carries waste out through the sweat glands.

Roytas is direct on the mechanism. Sick people experience fevers and sweat profusely to excrete waste through the skin.¹⁸ Night sweats, the drenching sweat episodes that wake patients with soaked bedding, represent the body’s elimination effort proceeding during rest, when digestive and muscular demands are minimal and the elimination systems can operate at capacity.

Medicine treats night sweats as a workup trigger, testing systematically for cancer (lymphoma), endocrine dysfunction (hyperthyroidism), and the conditions labeled infectious (tuberculosis, HIV, endocarditis), as well as menopause. The differential diagnosis approach misses the shared mechanism. In every case, the body has determined that skin-based elimination is required.

The pharmaceutical response varies by attributed cause. Menopausal night sweats are treated with hormone replacement therapy (estrogen, progestin), SSRIs (paroxetine/Paxil, escitalopram/Lexapro), SNRIs (venlafaxine/Effexor), gabapentin, and clonidine. Hormone replacement therapy was pulled back after the Women’s Health Initiative demonstrated elevated risks of breast cancer, heart disease, stroke, and dementia in long-term users.⁴⁴ SSRI use in perimenopausal women is associated with weight gain, sexual dysfunction, and withdrawal syndromes on discontinuation.

Anticholinergic drugs (oxybutynin, glycopyrrolate) block sweat gland function directly, chemically closing the elimination route. Long-term use carries the same dementia risk demonstrated with first-generation antihistamines.²⁰ Botulinum toxin (Botox), one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical categories for this indication, is injected into sweat glands to paralyze them for months at a time. The route is disabled rather than closed, but the effect on skin-based elimination is the same.

The cost of the suppression is retention. Waste material the body was expelling through the skin remains in the tissues. Primary elimination systems, already overloaded (which is why the skin was recruited), must attempt to handle the additional burden. The nighttime sweating stops. The toxic burden that provoked it continues to accumulate.

The Cascade

The twelve mechanisms operate simultaneously. In a real patient, an acute illness rarely presents as a single symptom. A respiratory event labeled viral produces fever, mucus, cough, fatigue, and appetite loss in the same person. A gastrointestinal event produces vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, and appetite loss together. An arthritic joint produces pain, swelling, and inflammation as a coordinated package. The body’s response is integrated across systems.

The pharmaceutical response is equally coordinated in the opposite direction. The patient with the respiratory illness receives an antipyretic for the fever, an antihistamine for the mucus, a cough suppressant for the cough, a stimulant or coffee for the fatigue, and pressure to eat despite the appetite loss. Every one of the body’s five simultaneous elimination and repair mechanisms is chemically countered.

The question of how thousands of physicians participate in the pattern without seeing it has an answer in the training. Andrew Kaufman, a psychiatrist who broke ranks with his profession, has documented what medical education actually accomplishes. Students undergo intense shared experiences, information overload, and professional incentive structures that create powerful psychological bonds discouraging critical questioning.⁴⁵ Residents face institutional pressure to prescribe, or to justify why they have not prescribed, so that not prescribing appears as deviant conduct requiring explanation. The physician writing the prescription is not concealing knowledge of what the drug does to the body’s response. He was trained in a system in which the question was never presented.

Richard Pitcairn, after fifty years of veterinary practice, documented the trajectory the suppression produces. A dog presents with a skin problem. Cortisone is prescribed. The skin clears. Weeks or months later, the same dog develops calcification of the spine, pancreatitis, or joint breakdown. A cat presents with an inflamed bladder. The bladder symptoms subside under treatment. Later, the cat presents with kidney failure, diabetes, or hyperthyroidism.⁴⁶ Each new condition is treated as unrelated to the previous one. In the terrain framework and in the pattern Hering described, they are the same disorder driven deeper. The skin was the outermost route the body had. Closing it forced the elimination inward, where it re-expressed itself in a more critical structure.

The veterinary setting removes the objection that muddies human cases. The dog is not aging into unrelated diseases. The cat is not developing new conditions from unrelated lifestyle choices. The animal presents with an acute event, the event is suppressed, and the disorder appears months later in a deeper organ system. Repeat across a fifty-year practice and the pattern is not deniable.

The same trajectory operates in humans. The child with eczema treated with topical steroid develops asthma. The asthmatic treated with inhaled corticosteroids develops the conditions labeled autoimmune. Immunosuppressants are added, and cancer follows. Each stage generates its own diagnosis, its own specialist, its own pharmaceutical stack. The medical record shows a person with many unrelated diseases. The physiological reality is one process, driven deeper at each intervention.

The result is what Shelton described in 1964 and what the establishment now calls chronic disease. The acute event that would have resolved in three to seven days with rest, hydration, warmth, and fasting is pharmacologically extended and complicated. Material that was to be expelled is retained. Repair that was to be completed is interrupted. Energy that was to be allocated to healing is consumed instead by digestion, activity, and the metabolic processing of the drugs administered. The patient does not fully recover.

Six months later, some fraction of the acute events remain, now labeled chronic bronchitis, chronic sinusitis, chronic diarrhea, or fibromyalgia. New drugs are added. The cascade proceeds. By the time the patient is sixty, they are on ten to fifteen daily medications, each addressing a symptom created or perpetuated by the previous drug, and no one has looked at the pattern.

The clinical test Cowan proposed for rheumatology applies across every specialty. Walk into any specialist’s office and ask how many patients they have cured. The word means the condition resolved and the patient walked away with a functioning body and no prescription. Managed, stabilized, or medicated with reduced symptoms is not the same thing.¹³ The answer is zero. It has to be zero, because the treatment model is designed to prevent cure. The body’s efforts are chemically obstructed. The insults that provoked those efforts are never addressed.

What This Means

The twelve symptoms are not the disease. They are the intelligence the body brings to what has damaged it. Fever burns off accumulated waste. Mucus carries irritants out of the airways. Appetite falls because digestion consumes energy the body needs for repair. Fatigue is the body’s demand for rest sufficient to complete that repair. The skin picks up secondary elimination duty when the liver, kidneys, and bowel cannot handle the burden alone. Pain is the instruction that stops movement so healing can proceed.

The pharmaceutical response, applied over decades, produces the population’s disease profile. The chronic conditions that dominate modern medicine (cardiovascular disease, the conditions labeled autoimmune, chronic pain syndromes, chronic respiratory disease, chronic gastrointestinal disease, and the neurodegenerative disorders) all bear the fingerprints of the suppression cycle. The insults that provoked the original acute responses were never removed. The responses were chemically interrupted. Both compounded, for years, for decades. The result fills modern hospitals and pharmacies.

Barbara Starfield, then head of health policy at Johns Hopkins, published an estimate in 2000 that properly prescribed pharmaceuticals cause approximately 106,000 US deaths annually, with total iatrogenic mortality of around 225,000.⁴⁷ That figure placed medical intervention as the third leading cause of death in the country. Later analyses from independent researchers place it higher. The number is not a fringe claim. It is establishment epidemiology, published in JAMA, and it has been broadly ignored in the practice of medicine ever since.

The escape from the pattern begins with recognizing what the twelve responses are for. The body producing them is not failing. It is doing exactly what it should do. The task is to identify what is provoking the response and remove it, then to permit the response to complete. Everything else is delay and damage.

The pharmacy shelf has not changed. The bottles that opened this essay, Tylenol and Advil and Robitussin and the rest, still work the way they always did. They still stop what the body is doing. What has changed is what those bottles look like to a reader who has followed the argument. They are twelve drug classes designed to interrupt twelve mechanisms the body was using to save itself, at costs the labels do not describe.

How To Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Your body is smart. When something is wrong, it does things to try to fix it.

If you eat something bad, your tummy pushes it out, either by vomiting it up or by making poop come out really fast. That’s not the sickness. That’s your body cleaning itself out.

If you catch a cold, you get a fever, your nose runs, and you cough. Your body warms itself up to burn off the bad stuff. Your nose makes goo to catch things and push them out. Your cough clears out your lungs. You don’t want to eat, because your body is busy. You want to sleep a lot, because your body needs the energy for cleaning up.

If you fall down and scrape your knee, the skin turns red and puffy and warm and it hurts. That’s your body sending its repair crew to fix the scrape. The redness is extra blood arriving. The hurt is your body telling you to be careful with that knee while the work gets done.

Every one of these things, the fever, the coughing, the runny nose, the not being hungry, the sleeping, the puffy skin, the hurt, is your body doing its job.

Now imagine a doctor comes and says, “The fever is bad. Take this pill to make the fever go away.” You take the pill. The fever goes away. But the bad stuff your body was trying to burn off is still there, and now your body can’t burn it off because the pill stopped it.

Then the doctor says, “The runny nose is bad. Take this pill to make the runny nose stop.” Now the goo can’t come out either. The bad stuff stays inside.

Then the doctor says, “The cough is bad. Take this syrup to stop the cough.” Now your lungs can’t clear themselves out.

Then the doctor says, “You need to eat. Here is some food.” So your body has to spend energy digesting food when it needed the energy for cleaning up.

After a few months, you feel worse instead of better. You have a chest full of stuff that never got coughed out, a body full of stuff that never got burned off, and a nose full of stuff that never got blown out. So the doctor gives you stronger pills.

The doctor is trying to help. But the doctor has the wrong idea about what your body was doing. Your body wasn’t broken. Your body was fixing itself. The pills stopped the fixing.

The rule is simple. Find out what is making your body sick. Take that thing away. Let your body do what it knows how to do. Give it warm blankets, water, quiet, and time. The body will finish the job by itself.

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References

¹ Herbert M. Shelton, “Enervation — Toxemia,” Hygienic Review, Vol. XXV, August 1964, No. 12.

² Herbert M. Shelton, cited throughout Dawn Lester and David Parker, What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong (2019).

³ Constantine Hering, nineteenth-century observations later formalized as “Hering’s Law of Cure.” Discussed in Don Hamilton, Homeopathic Care for Cats and Dogs (North Atlantic Books, 2010).

⁴ H.A. Bernheim and Matthew J. Kluger, “Fever and antipyresis in the lizard Dipsosaurus dorsalis,” American Journal of Physiology 231, no. 1 (1976): 198–203; Matthew J. Kluger, D.H. Ringler, and M.R. Anver, “Fever and survival,” Science 188, no. 4184 (1975): 166–168. See also Kluger, Fever: Its Biology, Evolution, and Function (Princeton University Press, 1979).

⁵ Robert S. Mendelsohn, How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor (Ballantine, 1984), chapter on fever. Also Confessions of a Medical Heretic (Contemporary Books, 1979).

⁶ Thomas Cowan, Cancer and the New Biology of Water (Chelsea Green, 2019).

⁷ William B. Coley, “The Treatment of Malignant Tumors by Repeated Inoculations of Erysipelas,” American Journal of the Medical Sciences 105 (1893): 487-511. Historical documentation compiled in Cowan, Cancer and the New Biology of Water.

⁸ Ulric Williams, compiled in Terrain Therapy (2022), on fever as “Nature’s bonfire.”

⁹ William M. Lee, “Acetaminophen (APAP) hepatotoxicity: Isn’t it time for APAP to go away?” Journal of Hepatology 67, no. 6 (2017): 1324-1331. Also documented in Lester and Parker, chapter on pharmaceuticals.

¹⁰ Eugene S. Hurwitz et al., “Public Health Service Study of Reye’s Syndrome and Medications,” JAMA 257, no. 14 (April 10, 1987): 1905-1911. National Reye’s Syndrome Foundation, www.reyessyndrome.org.

¹¹ David J. Graham et al., “Risk of acute myocardial infarction and sudden cardiac death in patients treated with cyclo-oxygenase 2 selective and non-selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs,” The Lancet 365, no. 9458 (2005): 475-481.

¹² Herbert Shelton, Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life, cited in Lester and Parker.

¹³ Thomas Cowan, Wednesday Webinar, April 15, 2026.

¹⁴ Grand View Research, “Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2024-2030.” Market valued at USD 22.58 billion in 2024.

¹⁵ AbbVie annual reports and compiled Humira revenue data through 2024. Peak year revenue $21.2 billion (2022).

¹⁶ David Graham, testimony before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, November 18, 2004.

¹⁷ Daniel Roytas, Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments, chapter on respiratory illness and inflammatory mediators.

¹⁸ Roytas, Can You Catch a Cold?, on sweat and skin elimination during febrile illness.

¹⁹ D.C. Jarvis, Folk Medicine: A Doctor’s Guide to Good Health (Pan Books, 1961), chapter titled “Relation of Potassium to Mucus.”

²⁰ Shelly L. Gray et al., “Cumulative Use of Strong Anticholinergics and Incident Dementia: A Prospective Cohort Study,” JAMA Internal Medicine 175, no. 3 (2015): 401-407.

²¹ FDA Nonprescription Drug Advisory Committee, September 11-12, 2023 meeting, findings on oral phenylephrine ineffectiveness.

²² Herbert Shelton, on the body’s elimination of ingested poisons via vomiting or diarrhea, cited in Lester and Parker.

²³ Dawn Lester and David Parker, What Really Makes You Ill?, on the WHO framing of diarrheal disease and its terrain interpretation.

²⁴ FDA Drug Safety Communication, “FDA warns about serious heart problems with high doses of the antidiarrheal medicine loperamide (Imodium),” June 7, 2016; updated with dosing restrictions, January 30, 2018.

²⁵ Björn Pasternak et al., “Ondansetron in Pregnancy and Risk of Adverse Fetal Outcomes,” New England Journal of Medicine 368, no. 9 (2013): 814-823. Contradictory findings in Andersen et al., Reproductive Toxicology 43 (2014): 108-116.

²⁶ FDA Public Health Advisory, “Deaths related to intravenous injection of Promethazine (Phenergan) and other narcotic medications,” September 2006. Black-box warning for children under age 2 issued 2004.

²⁷ FDA Safety Alert, black-box warning for metoclopramide (Reglan) and tardive dyskinesia, February 26, 2009.

²⁸ Henry G. Bieler, Food is Your Best Medicine (Random House, 1965), cited in Lester and Parker.

²⁹ John H. Tilden, Impaired Health: Its Cause and Cure, Volume 2, cited in Lester and Parker.

³⁰ CDC/NIOSH, “Skin Exposures and Effects,” www.cdc.gov/niosh, accessed via Lester and Parker citation.

³¹ IPCS (WHO/ILO/UNEP), Dermal Absorption (2006) and Dermal Exposure (2014). Environmental Health Criteria series.

³² Marvin J. Rapaport and Marc Rapaport, “Eyelid Dermatitis to Red Face Syndrome to Cure: Clinical Experiences in 100 Cases,” Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology 41 (1999): 435-442. International Topical Steroid Awareness Network (ITSAN), www.itsan.org.

³³ Herbert M. Shelton, “The Importance of Rest in Disease,” Hygienic Review Vol. IV, November 1942, No. 3.

³⁴ Christopher Gian-Cursio, “The Importance of Rest in Disease,” Hygienic Review Vol. IV, November 1942, No. 3.

³⁵ FDA product labeling for amphetamine mixed salts (Adderall) and related stimulants. Cardiovascular warnings updated 2007 following FDA Pediatric Advisory Committee review.

³⁶ Thomas Cowan, Human Heart, Cosmic Heart (Chelsea Green, 2016), on intermittent fasting and the catabolic state.

³⁷ Ulric Williams, compiled in Terrain Therapy (2022), on hunger and fasting.

³⁸ Herbert M. Shelton, “Enervation — Toxemia,” Hygienic Review, August 1964, on the consequences of cough and diarrhea suppression.

³⁹ FDA Drug Safety Communication, “Death resulting from overdose after accidental ingestion of Tessalon (benzonatate) by children under 10 years of age,” December 14, 2010.

⁴⁰ Rybak LP, “Ototoxicity of loop diuretics,” Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America 26, no. 5 (October 1993): 829-844. FDA product labeling for furosemide.

⁴¹ Herbert Shelton, on inflammation and the local response to injury, cited in Lester and Parker.

⁴² Centers for Disease Control and Prevention WONDER database, opioid overdose mortality 1999-2019. Purdue Pharma marketing history documented in Patrick Radden Keefe, Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty (2021), and U.S. Department of Justice settlement documentation.

⁴³ Christopher W. Goodman and Allan S. Brett, “Gabapentin and Pregabalin for Pain — Is Increased Prescribing a Cause for Concern?” New England Journal of Medicine 377 (2017): 411-414. Parke-Davis whistleblower litigation settled 2004.

⁴⁴ Jacques E. Rossouw et al., “Risks and Benefits of Estrogen Plus Progestin in Healthy Postmenopausal Women: Principal Results From the Women’s Health Initiative Randomized Controlled Trial,” JAMA 288, no. 3 (2002): 321-333.

⁴⁵ Andrew Kaufman, MD, recorded interviews and lectures on medical education, psychiatric training, and institutional conditioning within medicine.

⁴⁶ Richard Pitcairn, Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs and Cats (Rodale, multiple editions).

⁴⁷ Barbara Starfield, “Is US Health Really the Best in the World?” JAMA 284, no. 4 (July 26, 2000): 483–485.

Additional Sources

Herbert M. Shelton, Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life and the Hygienic Review archive John H. Tilden, Toxemia Explained: The True Interpretation of the Cause of Disease Dawn Lester and David Parker, What Really Makes You Ill? Daniel Roytas, Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments Thomas Cowan, The Contagion Myth, Cancer and the New Biology of Water, Human Heart, Cosmic Heart Ulric Williams compilations, Terrain Therapy (2022) Henry Bieler, Food is Your Best Medicine D.C. Jarvis, Folk Medicine and Arthritis and Folk Medicine Richard Pitcairn, Dr. Pitcairn’s Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs and Cats Robert S. Mendelsohn, How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor and Confessions of a Medical Heretic Andrew Kaufman, recorded interviews and lectures on medical education and psychiatric training Matthew J. Kluger, Fever: Its Biology, Evolution, and Function Constantine Hering, on the direction of cure Barbara Starfield, “Is US Health Really the Best in the World?” JAMA (2000) Carolyn Dean, Death by Modern Medicine Torsten Engelbrecht et al., Virus Mania (3rd edition) Mark Gober et al., An End to Upside Down Medicine Mark Bailey, The Final Pandemic: An Antidote

This essay is educational and represents the author’s paradigm interpretation. Nothing in it constitutes medical advice. Decisions about medication should be made in consultation with a qualified practitioner familiar with the individual’s circumstances.