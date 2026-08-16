Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Lora Solomon MSN FNP's avatar
Lora Solomon MSN FNP
28m

As a nurse practitioner, I agree with this. It is why I left the medical profession and devote myself to encouraging people to trust their bodies.

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Isabella Reid's avatar
Isabella Reid
1h

Makes perfect sense when you present so clearly. Night sweats when I was drinking heavily was clearly helping my poor body clear from the toxins I was ingesting. Sleep, my professor told me, is when our neuro transmitters are made. When I sleep really well, I always feel as though I have a "clean windshield and a full tank of gas" and I am ready to GO! Everyday I am soothed by your knowledge and insight. Not to throw the molecular biology out the window at all, but to work with the molecular biology instead of messing around with it just because we can MANipulate, doesn't mean that MANipulation is useful or healthy. Relating to Western medicine is tricky and you help so much.

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