Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Mark Oglesby's avatar
Mark Oglesby
19h

'Dissolving Illusions' one of the finest works in the field, an absolute masterpiece which should be read by both professionals and the concerned public.

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Truthseeker's avatar
Truthseeker
15h

Unbecoming, thank you for the repugnant, but sadly true history of vaccines. Now is the time for a history of all of today's commonly used, biologic, injectable drugs, and an expose' on the ingredients and toxic affects on the human body. These also include deadly venom peptides, from such as rattlesnake, cobra, karate, Gila Monster, cone snail, shrew, and more. toxintech.com

Humira, a popular injectable for digestive and off label issues, has live hamster ovarian cells in the mix, and almost all of them use aborted and live human DNA, fetal cells and tissues. This includes Immunotherapy, formerly labeled "stem cell therapy".

This is only the tip of the iceberg, my friend and colleague.

It's a dark, barbaric world we live in, and when people start to understand the depth of evil in these "medications", you can save many lives and future generations from the genetic pollution and contamination.

Please consider it. Thank you for standing for truth.

Revelation 18:23 (Greek translation of "sorceries" is Pharmacea...pharmacy. That in itself is an eye opening journey!)

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