Author’s note: This essay operates from the terrain paradigm. Establishment vocabulary appears in quotation or attribution only. The “immune system” as conventionally described is treated as the body’s cleansing and repair network. “Autoimmunity” is treated as the body’s response to toxic injury, particularly injection-induced sensitization. Charles Richet demonstrated in 1901 that injection of foreign proteins sensitizes rather than protects, with each subsequent exposure producing a larger response. He won the 1913 Nobel Prize for the finding. The mechanism was then buried by an industry that could not survive its implications.

A mouse in a federal document

A mouse carries a genetic variant in SHANK3. On its own, the variant produces no observable behavioral change. The mouse looks and acts like any other mouse. Researchers then deliver a single systemic immune challenge. The mouse’s behavior changes. Measurable synaptic and neuroinflammatory changes accompany the shift. The behavioral change is partially reversible when the researchers administer anti-inflammatory treatment. The effect is selective, sparing some behavioral domains and varying by sex.

This finding sits on pages 56-57 of the 2026-2028 IACC Strategic Plan, working draft dated July 17, 2026, cited by the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee as scientific rationale for treating neurodevelopmental regression as a national priority.¹

The document runs 336 pages. Across those 336 pages the word “vaccine” appears zero times. The word “aluminum” appears zero times. The word “injection” appears zero times. So do “adjuvant,” “immunization,” “thimerosal,” and “mercury.” A federal Strategic Plan on autism, produced in 2026, presents the reader with a mouse whose genetic susceptibility is unmasked by a single injected challenge and does not once name the injected challenges the federal government schedules and delivers to genetically variable two-year-olds.

The question is not whether the omission occurred. The counts confirm it. The question is how.

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The biology the Plan describes

The SHANK3 study is not a marginal citation. The Plan uses it to establish a specific claim: that autism-relevant phenotypes can emerge from the interaction between an underlying genetic vulnerability and a defined biological trigger, and that neither alone is sufficient. The genetic variant on its own produced nothing. The injected challenge was what pushed the phenotype into observation.

The Plan takes this finding and generalizes it. Regression, the document argues, should be understood as a clinical phenotype that may arise through different pathways in different children. Genetic susceptibility, mitochondrial dysfunction, altered redox biology, purinergic signaling, and synaptic remodeling all appear as candidate pathways.² The unifying framework is that vulnerability plus trigger equals phenotype.

Read carefully, this is Charles Richet’s mechanism in modern instrumentation. Richet demonstrated in 1901 that injection of foreign proteins into a sensitized animal produces a response of increasing intensity with each subsequent exposure. He named it anaphylaxis, and the Nobel Committee awarded him its 1913 prize for identifying it.³ The mechanism was buried within a generation, replaced by an “immune system” model in which the body’s response to injection is presented as protective rather than injurious. The SHANK3 experiment reproduces the Richet finding in a different vocabulary. A susceptible animal receives an injected challenge. The animal is now measurably impaired. Anti-inflammatory treatment partially undoes the impairment, which is what would be expected if the impairment resulted from the body’s response to the injected material rather than from the material acting as its own toxin.

The Plan cites this study to argue that regression research is federally important. It does not ask what injected challenges are delivered on schedule to human infants during the developmental window in which regression is most commonly observed. The mouse received its injection in a laboratory and was studied. The child receives injections by protocol and is not.

The clinical picture the Plan constructs

The Plan states that neurodevelopmental regression occurs in 30 to 40 percent of autistic children.⁴ It states that regression most commonly emerges “during the second year of life.”⁵ It describes the clinical presentation with precision: new-onset irritability, sleep disruption, self-injurious behavior, loss of engagement, loss of previously acquired language and adaptive skills. The document notes that these behavioral markers indicate acute distress in the child.

The Plan then proposes a three-level biological model. The first level consists of factors that establish a child’s threshold capacity to maintain physiological stability, including genetic variants affecting metabolic and immune regulation, prenatal maternal immune activation, and cumulative early-life environmental burden. The second level consists of acute stressors encountered against that baseline, including infection, inflammatory or immune triggers, and periods of elevated metabolic demand. The third level, and the one the Plan identifies as most neglected, consists of the processes that determine whether the child returns to baseline once the initiating stressor resolves. The document invokes the cell danger response framework here, in which the metabolic transition from defense back to growth is understood as an actively regulated process that can fail.

The consequence of this framework, in the Plan’s own words:

Repeated stressors encountered before the prior cycle has completed produce a stacking of incomplete healing rather than a series of independent insults. The clinical signature of this closure is escalation, in which each subsequent illness, exposure, or metabolic challenge produces a larger and more prolonged response than the one preceding it, and the child’s baseline settles progressively lower after each event rather than returning to where it began.⁶

Katie Wright, daughter of Autism Speaks founders Bob and Suzanne Wright, has been describing her son Christian’s regression in essentially this language since 2007. Christian had a vocabulary of one hundred words before turning two. Following his six-month and twelve-month vaccinations, she has written, he developed severe fevers and recurring infections. Each event lowered his baseline. Then came a well-child visit at which he received Tdap, Hib, Hep B, and flu vaccines administered together. Christian developed a twelve-hour high fever and nonstop shrieking, followed by loss of language, loss of manual dexterity, and loss of engagement. Post-regression, she has written, he would stand motionless in front of a playground slide, unable to remember how to climb it.⁷

Every element of the Plan’s stacking model appears in Katie Wright’s account: the escalation of response with each subsequent event, the failure of the system to return to baseline, the developmental window, the catastrophic final event delivered as multiple simultaneous immune challenges within a single encounter. What her account contains that the Plan omits is the identification of the challenges as injections.

Read the Plan’s stacking passage against the reality of the childhood injection schedule. The CDC schedule delivers several dozen antigen exposures across many scheduled visits before age six, with the density highest during the second year of life. Each visit typically delivers multiple injections in a single encounter. The Plan has described the mechanism by which a schedule of that shape would produce cumulative injury. It has named the timing window in which the schedule is most concentrated. It has identified inflammatory and immune triggers as the operative acute stressors. And then it has stopped.

Every element of the sensitization model is present in the Plan’s text. The word attached to that model in medical history is anaphylaxis, and the intervention attached to it is repeated injection of foreign proteins. Neither word appears. Neither does the route.

The taxonomy that excludes the answer

Under the heading Environmental Research Priorities, the Plan lists what the federal autism enterprise will study as environmental exposure. The list, quoted in full:

Prenatal, perinatal, and early-childhood exposure timing Air pollution, pesticides, metals, endocrine-active chemicals, and water contaminants Maternal health, placental biology, infection, medications, diet, and nutritional status Acute infectious, inflammatory, or metabolic stressors preceding regression Cumulative exposures and mixtures rather than one-chemical-at-a-time studies Biological measures of exposure through metabolomics, adductomics, epigenomics, and validated exposure biomarkers Protective environments and factors associated with recovery and resilience⁸

Every category on this list contemplates exposure that reaches the child through inhalation, ingestion, or absorption from the ambient surroundings. Air pollution enters through the lungs. Pesticides and water contaminants enter through the gut or the skin. Endocrine-active chemicals enter through food packaging, cosmetics, and household materials. Metals appears as a category, and the metals contemplated in autism environmental research are the metals of the ambient world: lead in old paint and pipes, cadmium in soil, arsenic in groundwater, mercury in fish.

The Plan does name pharmaceutical exposure once. It appears in the third item, under maternal exposures: “Maternal health, placental biology, infection, medications, diet, and nutritional status.” Medications received by the pregnant mother count as environmental exposure. Medications received by the child directly do not appear anywhere on the list. The category was available to the Plan’s authors. They used it for one direction and not the other.

The direct route by which an injectable aluminum salt, a preservative, or an inflammatory adjuvant reaches the child’s body is not represented in any category. There is no heading for iatrogenic exposure. There is no heading for medical exposures received by the child directly. There is no heading for pharmaceutical injury. The Plan defines environmental exposure with an operational precision that excludes the route.

This is where the omission ceases to look accidental. To exclude the child’s injections from a list of environmental exposures unintentionally would require the authors not to have thought about routes of exposure at all. The authors have thought about routes of exposure at length. They have named the transdermal, the inhaled, the ingested, the placental, and the maternal-medicinal. They have named metabolomics and adductomics as the biological measures by which exposure will be tracked. What they have not named is the syringe in the two-year-old’s arm. The precision of the taxonomy is what makes the exclusion structural.

A curious reader coming to the Plan without knowing what to look for would encounter this list and find nothing missing. That is the design. The list appears complete because it is exhaustive within its own operating category, and the operating category has been drawn to exclude the exposure that matters most.

The consistency across 336 pages

The exclusion is not confined to the Environmental Research Priorities list. It runs through the document as a whole, and its consistency is the evidence of its design.

Priority Therapeutic Domain 2 is titled Immune, Autoimmune, and Inflammatory Biology. It acknowledges “immune-triggered functional decline or regression” as a clinical reality warranting federal investment.⁹ It discusses post-infectious neuroimmune presentations, maternal autoantibody reactivity, microglial activation, and cytokine dysregulation. The word “vaccine” does not appear across the domain’s eleven pages.

The Contributing Factors and Causality section names four categories that contribute to autism: genetic susceptibility, biological vulnerability, environmental influence, and developmental timing.¹⁰ The framing is drawn so that iatrogenic exposure has no home in it. Genetic susceptibility is inherited. Biological vulnerability is metabolic and immune predisposition. Environmental influence, as demonstrated above, has been operationally defined to exclude the injection. Developmental timing is a modifier, not a route.

The Genetics Priorities list proposes research into “gene-environment and gene-physiologic-stress interactions” and “genetic factors associated with resilience, recovery, or treatment response.” Taken on the Plan’s own terms, these are the questions a paradigm honestly engaged with regression would ask about the injection schedule. Which children respond badly to which vaccine components at which developmental windows? The Plan proposes the framework and refuses the application.

The pattern extends to the Plan’s source material. Robert Naviaux, whose cell danger response framework the Plan invokes as the mechanism by which the metabolic transition from defense back to growth can fail, is cited at least five times in the Plan’s bibliography.¹¹ His 3-hit metabolic signaling model of autism, also in the bibliography, is what the Plan’s three-level regression framework describes. Naviaux’s 2020 perspective paper argues explicitly that cell danger response biology is the framework connecting environmental health to mitochondrial dysfunction and to the rising tide of chronic illness. The Plan uses his mechanism, cites his papers, and does not name what such a framework was constructed to address. The framework arrives stripped of its trigger.

The Regression section names candidate triggers: “infection, inflammatory or immune triggers, and periods of elevated metabolic demand.” The word missing from that list is the one every parent of a regressed child names in every public comment period the IACC has ever held.

Across 336 pages, produced by many authors, edited across months, formally reviewed by a committee of federal representatives and public members, released for public comment, the omission holds without a single slip. That kind of consistency is not achievable by accident. It requires either explicit instruction to the writing team, an internalized understanding among the writers that no such instruction was necessary, or a review process that removed any language naming the route before the draft went public. The mechanism does not matter. The consistency is the evidence.

The redoubt that was already architected

The Autism CARES Act of 2024 attached a new provision to this Plan. For fiscal years 2026 through 2029, the NIH Director must prepare an annual autism research budget estimate pursuant to the Strategic Plan.¹² That estimate goes directly to the President for transmittal to Congress. Neither the HHS Secretary nor the Committee may alter it. The Strategic Plan therefore now sits upstream of the federal autism research money. The categories the Plan names will be funded. The categories it does not name will not be.

The 2026-2028 Strategic Plan is the first produced under the Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as Secretary in February 2025. Before his appointment he was the country’s most publicly visible critic of the childhood injection schedule, the author of a book documenting Anthony Fauci’s role in pharmaceutical capture, and the founder of Children’s Health Defense, built around vaccine injury advocacy. His confirmation was contested precisely on the ground that he would use HHS to restructure the federal vaccine apparatus. His Make America Healthy Again framework was widely expected to bring the vaccine question inside the federal science architecture rather than keep it outside.

The IACC that produced this Plan operates under Kennedy’s HHS. Its current chair is Sylvia Fogel, a psychiatrist Kennedy chose not to replace. Its twenty-one public members were selected under the current administration. Its public comment window was initially four days long, and was extended to August 20 only after Autism Speaks, the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, and four other major advocacy organizations jointly demanded ninety days.¹³

The 336-page document these people produced is indistinguishable in its vaccine avoidance from what any prior administration would have produced. The redoubt did not need to be captured after Kennedy arrived. It was already architected in a way that made capture unnecessary. The people writing the Plan did not need to be told what could not be named. The categories they were writing within did not admit the naming. The document produced itself, because the architecture of the document made any other production impossible.

Regulatory capture in the ordinary understanding requires actors and payments. The capture the Plan reveals requires neither. The operating categories of federal science have been drawn so that the questions that would matter cannot be asked in the language the categories require. No election delivers the question inside the framework, because the framework is architected to keep it out.

The next three years of research

Part IV of the Plan lists eleven Priority Therapeutic Domains, each with strategic objectives, current-state analyses, agency actions, and budget projections. The Neurodevelopmental Regression Initiative alone carries a $57 million FY2028 budget line.¹⁴ The full autism research portfolio the Plan structures runs into hundreds of millions of dollars annually across NIH, HRSA, CDC, CMS, ACL, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Education.

That money will fund research on every mechanism the Plan names: cytokine profiling in regressed children, purinergic signaling in the developmental brain, microglial activation and inflammasome pathways, mitochondrial redox biology, the maternal immune activation model, the gut-immune axis, and cell danger response dynamics.

The research this money funds will describe the injection injury with increasing precision. The papers it produces will document the pathways the Plan itself names in its regression section: Toll-like receptor 4 signaling, NLRP3 inflammasome activation, cGAS-STING signaling, elevated interleukin-6 and interleukin-17A, mitochondrial damage-associated molecular patterns recruiting further immune activation.¹⁵ Aluminum adjuvants, the aluminum salts injected into infants on the childhood schedule, activate the NLRP3 inflammasome directly. This is documented in the peer-reviewed literature. The maternal IL-6 and IL-17A axis the Plan names as central to autism risk is the same cytokine axis activated by adjuvant-driven immune stimulation. The federally funded research will describe the pathway. Independent research will describe the trigger. The two literatures will not cite each other, because federal research funding does not flow across the citation boundary the Plan has drawn.

Three years from now the federal autism enterprise will know more about the pathological cascade than it does today. It will still not know, in any language federal research is permitted to speak, what triggers the cascade. The Plan’s design guarantees that the money it directs cannot arrive at the answer. Federal autism research from 2026 through 2028 will produce the most detailed possible description of the injection injury without producing a single federally funded paper that names the injection.

The document is publicly available. It runs 336 pages. It contains zero occurrences of the word “vaccine.” Whatever word one chooses for what that represents, the document exists and says what it says.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine a house where a lamp keeps breaking. Nobody can figure out why.

The grown-ups sit down and write a book about it. The book is 336 pages long. They write about the sunlight making the lamp warm. They write about the cat brushing against the cord. They write about the old wiring in the walls. They write about how sometimes lamps just break because lamps are delicate things.

They use big words. They draw pictures of how a lightbulb works. They think about it very carefully.

But they never write about the ball that flies through the room every Saturday when the kids play. Everyone in the house knows about the ball. Everyone has seen it hit the lamp. The book even talks about how sometimes toys hit things. But the book does not say the word “ball.”

At the end of the 336 pages, the grown-ups say they still don’t know why the lamp keeps breaking. They say they need to study it more. They say they need more money to study it more. They say they will spend the next three years studying it more.

They never write the word “ball.”

The government’s book about autism was written that way too.

In Print Five of my books are now available as paperbacks, printed to order through Lulu and shipped worldwide. The Unvaccinated lays out the completely unvaccinated as a comparison group across twenty chapters and five appendices — as far as I know, the only book of its kind. Medicalized Motherhood follows a woman through 123 documented interventions from teenage pill to postpartum discharge. Drilling for Profit argues that cavities, gum disease, and crooked teeth are a dietary problem the dental profession treats surgically. What Your Vet Can’t Tell You applies the same critique to pets — food, vaccines, and a profession trained by the industries whose products cause the harm. Escape from Psychiatry documents the fabrication of the DSM, the collapse of the serotonin hypothesis, and the specific damage done by every major psychiatric drug class. A physical book reaches the person a Substack post never will — the sceptical relative, the friend who won’t click a link but might open a book, the visitor whose eye lands on a coffee table. Buy one to keep, and one to give away.

References

Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee. IACC Strategic Plan 2026-2028: A New Federal Framework for Autism. Working Draft, July 17, 2026, pp. 56-57. [Hereafter IACC Plan.] IACC Plan, pp. 56-58, “Neurodevelopmental Regression: A National Priority.” Richet, C. Nobel Lecture: Anaphylaxis. December 11, 1913. Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine. IACC Plan, p. 56. IACC Plan, p. 56. IACC Plan, p. 57, “Neurodevelopmental Regression.” Wright, K. “My Parents Founded Autism Speaks After Vaccines Injured My Son. Now the Group Blames Genetics, Not Vaccines.” The Defender, Children’s Health Defense, December 11, 2025. See also Wright, K. “Katie Wright On IACC: Buie Educates, Wachtel Shocks.” Age of Autism, July 10, 2013. IACC Plan, pp. 60-61, “Environmental Research Priorities.” IACC Plan, pp. 80-81, “Priority Therapeutic Domain 2: Immune, Autoimmune, and Inflammatory Biology.” IACC Plan, p. 51, “Contributing Factors and Causality.” IACC Plan bibliography, including: Naviaux RK. “A 3-hit metabolic signaling model for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder”; Naviaux RK. “Metabolic features of the cell danger response,” Mitochondrion, 2014;16:7-17; Naviaux RK. “Incomplete healing as a cause of aging: the role of mitochondria and the cell danger response”; Naviaux RK. “Perspective: cell danger response biology—the new science that connects environmental health with mitochondria and the rising tide of chronic illness,” Mitochondrion, 2020;51:40-45; Naviaux RK. “Antipurinergic therapy for autism—an in-depth review,” Mitochondrion, 2018;43:1-15. Autism CARES Act of 2024, Public Law 118-256; see also IACC Plan, pp. 17-19, “The Statutory Mandate.” Autism Speaks, Autism Science Foundation, Autistic Self Advocacy Network, National Council on Severe Autism, Autism Society of America, and Profound Autism Alliance. Joint statement on IACC public comment period, July 2026. IACC Plan, p. 60, “Budget Architecture: The National Neurodevelopmental Regression Initiative.” IACC Plan, p. 57, describing the cellular-mechanism sequence including TLR4, NLRP3, and cGAS-STING signaling; p. 52, describing the maternal IL-6 and IL-17A axis.

Additional sources