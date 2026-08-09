Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Reality of Illness's avatar
Reality of Illness
8h

As disgraceful as it is predictable.

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
6h

Vaccines cause autism. Period.

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