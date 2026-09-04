Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
11h

Thank you so much for your work, Unbekoming! Perhaps you can do a deep dive on borax one day!

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
7h

I have a friend, who has a medical degree, but never used it, because of her disgust with the medical professions emphasis on money. This came about, when she heard a medical lecturer speak about all the money doctors can acquire treating women.. and the coup de gras was the hysterectomy...and the big money attached. She went for another degree as.a lawyer to help poor people. We discus things all the time and she told me it was difficult to get iodine that didn't have glycerine in it. She said that glycerine hampers the effectiveness of iodine.

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