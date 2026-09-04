Your thyroid concentrates iodine. Your mitochondria make hydrogen peroxide. Both processes were part of human physiology before industrial civilization arrived, and both were interrupted by it — the iodine displaced by bromide, fluoride, and perchlorate; the peroxide displaced by the drug that came to occupy its clinical role. Two books out today recover what each is, what it does, and what it took to remove them from view.

The Iodine Book: The Element Industrial Civilization Removed and What It Added in Its Place

Buy on Lulu → · 269 pages · USD $19.99 · Second Edition, Revised and Expanded

Iodine is not a supplement. It is a mineral the modern industrial environment has driven out of easy reach of the tissue that concentrates it — the thyroid, the breast, the ovary, the prostate, the brain.

Between the early 1970s and the mid-1990s, median iodine intake in the American population fell by more than half. Nobody in mainstream medicine treated it as an emergency. Meanwhile bromide, fluoride, and perchlorate — the halides that compete with iodine at the tissue level — saturated the food supply, the water, the household environment, and the body.

This book compiles the recovered knowledge of the practitioners who kept the pharmacological iodine framework alive across the decades when the mainstream set it aside: Guy Abraham, David Brownstein, Jorge Flechas, David Derry, Broda Barnes, Lynne Farrow. Eighteen chapters cover the industrial history of iodine’s disappearance, the halide displacement chemistry that explains the specific conditions it produces, the tissue-by-tissue evidence for iodine’s role beyond the thyroid, the Standard Protocol and companion nutrients, and troubleshooting for readers who encounter reactions during repletion.

For the person with a thyroid diagnosis who has been given one medication and no explanation. For the family that wants to understand what happened to a mineral their grandparents got from bread, from salt, from the ocean air, without having to think about it.

A word on the second editions

Both books above and below have digital first editions from earlier in 2026. Readers of those first editions should know that the print editions are substantially different. Neither is a reprint.

The digital first editions were the initial sketch — the framework, the sources, the core clinical picture. What the print editions add is the full documentation, the integration of the surrounding literature, and the structural rebuild that turns a starting point into a reference. The Iodine book adds the halide displacement chemistry chapters and the practitioner-by-practitioner integration of the pharmacological iodine tradition. The Hydrogen Peroxide book adds the four therapeutic processes framework, the 1918-20 reinterpretation, and the full protocol reference by route and condition.

If you have either first edition on your screen, the version below is the one you keep on the shelf.

The Hydrogen Peroxide Book: An Investigation of an Old, Cheap, and Suppressed Therapy

Buy on Lulu → · 409 pages · USD $24.99 · Second Edition, Revised and Expanded

Hydrogen peroxide is the compound the body already makes. Mitochondria produce it continuously in every cell. Phagocytes release it as their primary tool for breaking down waste. The thyroid manufactures it as part of hormone synthesis. Colostrum delivers it to the newborn at concentrations that would be considered clinically significant if administered as therapy. It is chemistry the body was already conducting before any protocol was developed.

The gap between what medicine says about the compound and what the compound actually does is the gap that produced the situation this book documents. It was not suppressed for lacking clinical utility. It was suppressed precisely because its clinical utility threatened the pharmaceutical direction that captured medicine across the twentieth century.

This book recovers the practice. It draws on Edward Rosenow at the Mayo Clinic, Charles Farr’s intravenous protocols, William Campbell Douglass II’s 1990 compilation, Walter Grotz’s layperson-bridge role, Bill Munro’s spray-pump work, and the current-generation systematization of Thomas Levy and David Brownstein. Ten chapters cover the body’s own hydrogen peroxide chemistry, the four therapeutic processes, the oral cavity as terrain compromise seat, the 1918-20 events medicine attributed to Spanish influenza, and the historical arc of the tradition. Four appendices give the complete protocol reference by route, condition-by-condition reference, a practitioner directory, and a nine-episode century of institutional suppression.

The compound is old, well-studied, inexpensive, and available. What follows is what the tradition has to say about how to use it.

For the reader who has watched someone they love run out of conventional answers and wants to know what a hundred years of practice actually documents. For the household that wants one honest reference on a compound the body was designed to use.

The shelf

Thirteen books now. More coming.

The first five took on specialisms trained not to see the thing they treat — motherhood, vaccination, dentistry, veterinary medicine, psychiatry. The next three took on suppressed remedies and the germ-theory question underneath — DMSO, chlorine dioxide, and No Contagion (co-authored with Jamie Andrews). Then two on the compounds already in the kitchen — baking soda and castor oil. Then No Virus, on the paradigm question in more depth.

These two take on something else: not what medicine did to the body, but what industrial civilization did to the chemistry the body was already running. Iodine displaced. Peroxide suppressed. Both recoverable.

The books are printed to order and shipped worldwide from Lulu. The full shelf is at lulu.com/spotlight/unbekoming.

A note of thanks

To the readers who have made room for these books on a shelf, in a bag for a friend, on a table where a visitor might pick one up — thank you. That is what these books are for, and you are the reason they exist as physical objects at all. The next book is possible because of the last one.

— Unbekoming