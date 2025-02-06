In 1969, Dr. Hardin B. Jones, the leading cancer statistician in the United States for over thirty years, stood at a seminar hosted by the American Cancer Society and announced the results of his twenty-five-year study. Untreated cancer patients, he said, live up to four times longer than treated ones. Those who refuse surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy do better than those who submit. The statement came from inside the industry, delivered to the industry, grounded in a quarter-century of comparative data. The American Cancer Society did not retract its treatment recommendations. Mark Sloan’s The Cancer Industry: Crimes, Conspiracy and The Death of My Mother (2018) is the compilation of what the industry has known about its own products and declined to tell its paying customers, assembled from over a thousand scientific and clinical studies by a researcher who had no medical license to lose.

Sloan is not a physician. He is a Canadian researcher who built his method around what Einstein had told the young physicist Ernest Sternglass in 1947: do not go back into academia, because they will kill every bit of originality in you. The Fire Sciences diploma Sloan completed after high school was never going to confer medical authority. What it conferred was the position he needed to pursue the question without institutional obstruction. He spent close to a decade reading the peer-reviewed cancer literature eight to twelve hours a day, publishing articles and documentaries through his website and the EndAllDisease imprint under which this volume appeared. His qualification is methodological: the book cites over a thousand scientific and clinical studies, and the arguments it makes stand or fall on what those documents say. The investigation began fifteen years after his mother’s death, when he realized he had been handed a question he could spend his life answering.

The book appeared in 2018, more than four decades into the War on Cancer that President Nixon had declared in 1971 and nearly a half-trillion dollars into the research spending that had followed. The established position of American and global oncology remained what it had been in the 1950s: surgery first, chemotherapy second, radiotherapy third, early detection as the preventive gospel. The counter-evidence had been accumulating in the peer-reviewed literature in parallel. Dr. Ulrich Abel’s two-year review of the global chemotherapy literature had appeared in Der Spiegel in 2004 as “Useless Poisonous Cures.” The 25-year follow-up of the Canadian National Breast Screening Study, published in the British Medical Journal in 2014, had shown that mammography delivered no mortality benefit. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had reversed its PSA recommendation in 2011. The 2016 reclassification of Encapsulated Follicular Variant of Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma had quietly conceded that an entire category of “cancer” had never been cancer. The 2016 Lancet Oncology study of UK hospitals had found that 50.9% of lung cancer patients at Milton Keynes were killed by chemotherapy within 30 days of their first dose. None of this changed the standard of care. The book was published into a medical system that had declined to notice its own data.

Among the works of medical criticism that document iatrogenic harm as the actual driver of chronic disease outcomes, this volume narrows the focus to cancer and traces the mechanism from the surgical knife to the mustard-gas derivative to the ionizing radiation beam. The full summary unpacks the dormancy-and-metastasis cascade by which cancer surgery triggers the spread it is supposedly preventing, the biphasic radiation dose-response that makes mammograms and medical X-rays more carcinogenic than larger exposures, and the Fitzgerald Report of 1953, buried by the US Senate for fifty-four years before its 2007 release named the American Medical Association as a conspirator in the suppression of cancer treatments. A fingernail-sized lesion on Mark Sloan’s mother’s cervix set off the chain of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy that killed her within months. Her son was twelve.

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