Christian Elliot is new to Substack. He is an important voice and one of the good guys. I wanted to do my bit to put his work in front of a larger audience.

Christian writes with the plain-prose directness of someone who has spent two decades sitting across from real people with real symptoms. He has a pastor’s instinct for when to drop in a client story to make a structural point land, and when he is at his sharpest (a nine-minute consultation compared to picking out curtains on a first date, a doctor’s job described as a sophisticated game of blindfolded darts), the lines carry. His prose is warm and sharp at the same time, a combination you do not see often in this corner of writing.

The piece to start with is Lack of Informed Doctors is a Bigger Problem than Lack of Informed Consent. It opens with a client story that will be familiar to anyone who has sat through a rushed consultation, then walks through the structural reasons the system can no longer deliver informed consent even when it wants to: the employment model, the insurance incentives, the nine-to-fifteen-minute visit, the liability shield of “standard of care”. It closes with eight questions a patient can use in a doctor’s office next week. It is a good signal of what else his archive holds.

The writing sits inside a wider project. Christian and his wife Nina run TRUE Whole Human and Healing United, a private membership community where he coaches clients through the slow, unglamorous work of recovering their health. He also hosts Deconstructing Conventional, a podcast whose guest list (Catherine Austin Fitts, G. Edward Griffin, Mark Bailey, Peter Breggin, Robert Yoho, Andreas Kalcker, Sally Fallon Morrell, Mark Grenon) tells readers of this Substack exactly where he sits. What follows is in his own words.

Introductory Post for Unbekoming’s Audience

Christian Elliot

If you’re reading this, you undoubtedly appreciate the gift Unbekoming is to humanity. As I imagine is true for you, I can’t remember reading an article he wrote without reflexively relaxing my shoulders and saying “wow.” I marvel at his research, synthesis, and writing, and when I find someone like him, I want to do everything I can to amplify his work.

To that end, I reached out to ask about interviewing him on my podcast. To protect his anonymity, he graciously declined, but based on my list of previous and upcoming guests, Unbekoming offered to introduce my new foray into Substack to his audience. I could not be more honored.

A Bit About The Content I Create

Like him, I am here to help dissolve the sticky trance of the medical system, but also like him, my inquisitive nature expanded into understanding how that hypnotic spell established itself in the first place—who is behind it, what their premises and worldviews are, and how to expose lies everywhere I find them.

In simple terms, the background question in all my writing is how to produce a humble-yet-bold, witty-yet-non-hysterical article (or podcast interview) that people can feel comfortable sending to a friend who doesn’t quite “get it,” but whose health or hope for the future is on the line. I aim to go beyond telling people what NOT to do and help them take practical steps to get their health in order, get their house in order, and then go make a difference in the world.

I wrote a longer introductory post to give my readers a sense of my worldview, my biases and limitations, my writing style, who I think is worth following, and how to see through today’s political theater. Below is a shorter version of who I am and what I’m about.

If there’s one word I’m known for professionally, it’s probably “detox.”

If there’s one word I hope to be known for personally, it’s “faithful.”

By Day…

I am a holistic health coach. I help people recover from chronic illness by distilling the work of brilliant terrain-theory thinkers and researchers (like Unbekoming) into something accessible for laypeople who need a guide to personalize and simplify natural healing. I don’t diagnose or treat anything. I get paid to teach people how the body heals, what helps it do that, and together we co-create their healing strategy.

What I don’t get paid to do is burden people with a bunch of useless lab tests, sell them a suitcase full of supplements, or give them access to a bunch of videos and say “good luck.” Sadly, I find most of the “alternative” and “coaching” worlds have tried, more or less, to copy the medical system’s business model, borrow some of the prestige, and spend as little time with people as possible. I believe the high-volume, low-ticket, low-access model is not a way to help most people feel seen, learn, and heal...and I’m not shy about calling that out in my writing.

Like everyone, my story is unique, but I’m kind of an odd duck. My background includes a Bachelor’s in Communication (1998) and a Master’s in Divinity (2003). My personal healing journey from 2003 to 2005 sparked a passion for natural healing and set me on the path to becoming a wellness entrepreneur. I had no idea how much I still had to learn; I only knew I wanted to help people as profoundly as the chiropractor who changed my life had helped me.

Since 2005, I’ve pursued more formal education in nutrition, fitness, and coaching and have accrued over 20,000 hours of coaching experience. My wife, Nina, and I ran brick-and-mortar holistic-health studios for nine years, and in 2017 we pivoted to virtual. My “15 minutes of fame” came in April 2021, when I wrote the viral article “18 Reasons I Won’t Be Getting a Covid Vaccine.” I have met so many amazing people because of that post.

If I have any superpower, people tell me I’m good at seeing what other health professionals miss. I think like a generalist, not a specialist partialist. I work hard to see the whole person. I help people knock over the disempowering mirror maze of the medical AND alternative worlds and identify root causes—mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual. I believe real healing is elegantly simple.

Today, I coach, blog, host a podcast called Deconstructing Conventional, and help run a Private Membership Association called Healing United, where you can find my coaching program. NOTE: Some IP addresses block our website. If that’s you, message me or use this link to view our backup website.

By Night…

I am an apologist of traditional Christianity. I have always loved the Bible, and in high school I developed a deep interest in both a logical defense of the faith and the historicity of the Scriptures. The Bible is the most amazing book ever written. Nothing else comes close. Feel free to challenge me on that. ;)

Like so many here on Substack, my “Great Awakening” happened during the covid era. It opened my eyes to how organized and institutionalized evil has become. That is something you can’t unsee. I am grateful for the sifting that was covid. (NOTE: As a form of grammatical protest for what we all lived through, I don’t put “covid” in all caps like I’m “supposed” to.)

What saddened me most with the covid op was watching the Christian church roll over like most of humanity. That era, and the deep dives that followed, helped me understand how and why churches had become so anemic. The powers-that-be are shockingly thorough. They work to capture everything, and it was tough to swallow how they turned most churches into toothless social gatherings.

Seeing the central planners’ withered hand everywhere invigorated in me a passion to wake up the slumbering Church to help it see the gnostic, woke, New Age, and Zionist (yikes) infiltration of Christian theology, and the engineered “reality” of the principalities and powers of what, by most accounts, is a Luciferian cult of central bankers running the world through puppet governments. Those bankers are diabolically brilliant cowards who operate in the shadows and groom pathological liars into the political (uni)party theater to drain humanity’s life force and keep us fighting each other. I want to help humanity move on from that.

I’m not here to pick a fight, but I’m not going to be quiet about the above.

Why Am I Here on Substack?

Since the beginning of social media, I’ve had an allergy to it, and I’ve been kicked off most of it.

Substack feels different. It’s the place the best thinkers ended up, and when it comes to health and freedom, it feels like the Cavalry is here supporting and challenging each other. From two-plus decades as a health coach, things I’ve said or intuited about the medical world but couldn’t prove have now been articulately brought into the sunlight by so many great researchers and teachers on this platform. Substack feels like the best bastion online for substantive, uncensored, and (mostly) respectful dialogue. I’m here to help blow away the smoke and mirrors, and simplify the complex in a memorable, actionable way.

So…that’s me and why I’m here. In short, I am inspired to help people reclaim their physical health, live with (or find) abundant hope and faith in Jesus, and shrewdly play offense against evil forces that don’t sleep and don’t negotiate. We are many. “They” are few. We’ve been given “divine power to demolish strongholds, arguments, and pretensions” (2 Cor. 10:4-5). Let’s act like it. The underground resistance is everywhere—my 18 Reasons article taught me that. The truth will set us free. The gates of hell shall be overrun, not by our might and power, but by God’s. He can “Tower of Babel” those bankers anytime He wants. For now, the rest of us have today to be faithful to doing what we can, with what we have, where we are.

If the covid era left you disoriented, lonely. and anxious, if you crave an anchor of health, faith, hope, love, fairness, and sanity in our inverted world, welcome. I think you’ll like my work.

I am present, accounted for, and here to serve. I’d love to have many of you as subscribers as we work to strengthen the remnant — the “rebel alliance” of calm, proactive truth seekers. If you struggle with your health, I may be just what you’ve been looking for. If you want to support my work, my wife, six homeschooled kids, and me, I would greatly appreciate it. You and they are who I’m fighting for.

I look forward to meeting you…

Here are some of my recent posts to give you a flavor of my writing.

Why I’m Getting on Substack...and What to Expect From Me

Lack of Informed Doctors is a Bigger Problem than Lack of Informed Consent

If Your Doctor Doesn’t Ask You Questions Like These, Find a Different Option

Top 20 Lies of the Medical System - And 15 Fears that Fall Away When You See the Lies

Stinky Boys. Emotional EMPs, and the Re-traumatizing Nature of (Some) Talk Therapy

If You Give a Woman a Lab Test - The Quiet Beginning Few People Question

Is “Test Don’t Guess” A Trojan Horse of the Medical AND Alternative Worlds?