Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Alter Ego's avatar
Alter Ego
13h

Many people don’t realize that the medical field and much of everything in our lives were slowly and methodically infiltrated in to our society over the past hundred years. You can thank Rockefeller for the takeover of medical schools solely out of greed when he discovered the use of petroleum in pharmaceutical production. Same principles used by all the “ elites”, I prefer the term scumbags but I digress.

Thank you for being one of the forefront people who are helping to turn this around and put out the truth. And Thank you for shining the light on others who are doing the same. I have not seen a doctor in years. I refuse pharmaceuticals and have always found an alternate route through herbal medicines.

My family has been a victim of the covid scam. My son just lost his wife 6 weeks ago to that forced jab by her hospital. But that’s a whole other subject for another day. It takes a village to change things and You are a part of that. Again, thank you 🙏

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Curious Outlier's avatar
Curious Outlier
14h

Thanks for sharing @Unbekoming.

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