Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2hEdited

If it were candy it would be taken off the market. But these terrible products keep on being made, being injected, and most doctors don't even bother to read the list. I remember how Eric Clapton asked his doctor if a second injection would have the same devastating result and his doctor denied it. So Eric took the second shot and thought he would never play guitar again, that bad. Of course it might have been the one with an Intentionally left blank insert!

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Mike Mathews's avatar
Mike Mathews
1h

I would wager that 99% of the parents that mindlessly march their children down to slaughter are not aware of this book nor have they been apprised of its contents? It's mind boggling that a population could keep their head in the sand and continue to send their children in for slaughter! Pitiful! My heart aches for these children! Soldier of Truth

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