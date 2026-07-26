Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1h

What is the measurement of the glass?

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Sheila Wise's avatar
Sheila Wise
1h

Unfortunately, Bayer/Monsanto are killing off all the honeybees with their many chemicals.

If we don't stop them, we aren't going to have anymore honey.

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