The early years of the twentieth century brought a new kind of struggle into American life—one not fought with arms or politics, but through questions of health, education, and conscience. In New York, the Loyster–Tallett Vaccination Law of 1915 required that every child in the larger cities be vaccinated before entering school. It was presented as a measure of protection, yet it carried within it a quiet revolution in the meaning of citizenship. The child’s right to learn became conditional; the parent’s right to choose was diminished. The Crime Against the School Child emerged from this confrontation between law and liberty, written in defense of those who believed that the state had crossed a line between governance and possession.

Its author, Charles Michael Higgins, was no ordinary pamphleteer. Born in County Leitrim, Ireland, in 1854 and raised in Brooklyn, he became a successful inventor and industrialist, founding the Charles M. Higgins Company and creating Higgins American India Ink, a product known worldwide. Yet beneath his commercial success lay a civic conscience deeply rooted in moral independence and distrust of imposed authority. His later years turned toward reform and public advocacy, where he blended the precision of an engineer with the conviction of a citizen idealist. As co-founder and treasurer of the Anti-Vaccination League of America, Higgins brought the same determination that built his company to his campaign against medical coercion, seeing in it an assault on personal freedom.

What began as a dispute over a medical procedure soon evolved, in Higgins’s mind, into a test of constitutional principle. He argued that compulsory vaccination was not simply a question of health but of ownership—the state’s claim to the human body itself. By attaching the promise of education to the acceptance of a wound, the law, he believed, turned the school from a symbol of enlightenment into an instrument of subjugation. His language drew equally on law, religion, and history, invoking Magna Carta, the Constitution, and the moral law of conscience. To him, the act of forcing disease into the body under pretense of health was both legal trespass and spiritual offense.

Beneath its legal reasoning runs a current of moral philosophy that reaches far beyond the question of vaccination. Higgins saw in the child’s exclusion from school a larger allegory for every citizen denied rights by the machinery of authority. His appeals were not framed in sentiment, but in civic duty—the duty to defend liberty even when the danger seems abstract. He wrote as a man of industry addressing his peers, warning that once any arm of government acquires dominion over the body, no right remains secure. Through meticulous argument and moral clarity, he turned a local legislative controversy into a national meditation on freedom itself.

More than a century later, the questions he raised remain unsettled. How far may the state reach into private conviction in the name of safety, and what is the cost when it does? Higgins’s answer was unflinching: liberty once yielded is seldom reclaimed. His book stands as both protest and prophecy—a declaration that conscience, not compliance, must anchor the relationship between the citizen and the state. In this vision, the true measure of a nation is found not in the reach of its laws, but in the boundaries it refuses to cross.

With thanks to Charles Higgins.

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