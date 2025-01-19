Denis Rancourt recently tweeted this:

Translate this! My choice for the most brilliant living geopolitical and socioeconomic analyst: French historian Emmanuel Todd Absolutely penetrating and extensive His latest book "Defeat of the Western world" is translated into 22 languages, but not in English

That’s good enough for me, to go and look into Emmanuel Todd.

I found this Google translation of the book.

The Defeat Of The West Emmanuel Todd 1, 2024 10.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’m summarizing below to increase its accessibility.

I’m interested in Empire and understanding geopolitics is to understand the politics of Empire. In fact, it seems to me that all politics is geopolitics.

From the West's miscalculation of Russian military capabilities to America's industrial decline, Emmanuel Todd's "The Defeat of the West" provides a sweeping analysis of how the world's power dynamics have fundamentally shifted. Through the lens of anthropology, religious sociology, and critical economics, Todd reveals how Western nations' apparent economic dominance masks profound weaknesses in their industrial, social, and military capabilities. The Ukraine conflict serves not as the cause but as the revelation of this decline, exposing how the West's financial might no longer translates into real-world power. At the heart of Todd's analysis lies a provocative thesis: the West's dissolution of Protestant values and family structures has created a "zero state" of religion, leading to a form of nihilism that prevents rational strategic thinking. This spiritual and social void, combined with the hollow nature of financial capitalism, has left Western nations unable to produce essential military supplies or maintain industrial capabilities despite their impressive GDP figures. Meanwhile, the rest of the world, particularly nations with patrilineal family structures, increasingly aligns with Russia's more traditional societal model, accelerating a global power shift that the West seems unable to comprehend or address.

With thanks to Emmanuel Todd.

0:00 -37:08

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Discussion No.16: 20 insights from "The Defeat of the West."

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