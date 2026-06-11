Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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tanya marquette's avatar
tanya marquette
Jun 11

Wonderful article that presents the problem so simply and clearly. I read Jarvis’s book decades ago and still have a copy on my shelves. Bach developed the Bach Flower Remedies which are still used and potent. Homeopathy has become the 3rd most used healing protocol in the world but was attacked by the Flexner Report, a totally prejudicial fraud in order to destroy the homeopathic colleges and other naturopathic schools. The medical industry that was being built threatened doctors with destruction unless they came under the umbrella of the industry which would protect them. This is exactly what we see today with the medical industry

FYI, the term Quack was originally used against the medical doctors as they caused so much harm with the toxic drugs being pushed. No different today other than people being conditioned into a co-dependency with this industry, too frightened to break that emotional chain. So we have an industry that is the biggest killer of people annually. Even the industry admits to causing at least 250,000 deaths a year in hospitals with legally prescribed drugs and protocols! And this is estimated to be only 1-10% of the deaths, all unnecessary.

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HistoiresmeansBS's avatar
HistoiresmeansBS
Jun 11Edited

“The story medicine tells about this transition is that science replaced superstition. The structural reality is that one mode of knowing was financially compatible with industrial capital and the other was not.” This quote struck us as we are currently reading a lecture by Foucault on the European Enlightenment that points to something related. He writes that the Enlightenment ‘story’ of the Light of Reason vanquishing the Darkness of superstition, myth, the supernatural is but the propagandized version. What the Enlightenment involved was a battle of different forms of knowledge vying for legitimacy within the institution of the what he termed the ‘Napoleonic university.’ What is more, Foucault thought that European society was still very much embroiled in this Enlightenment project. Whatever the jargon, the field of modern medicine, and the work of Jarvis and Bach, shine light, for us, on this same pretension of institutional domination that eclipses the sound and profoundly valuable work of figures like Jarvis and Bach (and so many others Unbekoming thankfully brings to readers’ attention). Thank you for your work and scholarship.

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