Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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CM Maccioli's avatar
CM Maccioli
Sep 27, 2024

Right or wrong I never lived a life in fear, That's why covid didn't affect nor infect me in the slightest. I just shook my head at the ridiculousness of what they were saying. Rabies, specifically, I investigated hard. That vaccine killed my dog and no one could tell me different.

The whole crux of covid was PCR. A simple google search laid that piece of bullshit to rest. Yet somehow no one seemed to care enough to investigate. They used a bogus test to claim infection and yet no one questioned the death of it's inventor 2 months before this planned experiment was formulated. I just don't know what to say in the face of that utter lack of common sense.

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Kmari's avatar
Kmari
Sep 27, 2024

Peeling an onion can be hard

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