Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
Sep 8, 2025

Funny thing — my dentist still looks at me like I’m the crazy one when I tell her fluoride is poison. She dishes it out like holy water, right alongside those “silver” fillings laced with mercury — miracle cures straight from the parasite’s playbook.

Great article. A real deep dive into the roots of deception, showing how one slick corporate dodge turned into a public-health religion. Keep up the great work — the wolves out here appreciate the truth being tracked down and brought back to camp.

—RIB 🐺 https://cosmiconion.substack.com/p/archives

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rm p
Sep 8, 2025

I stopped using tap water decades ago: for drinking or cooking

- because I affirm the research in your article is true. And I affirm this horror (and all the rest of it: our poisoned foods, medicine, politics, mainstream news, weather & very "air that we breathe") persists because:

sadly, these United States of America really are controlled by Satanic Depopulation Specialist Bankers of the Octagon Group - some LONG centered in The City of London & directing the British Crown. (It is THEY whom the "Founding Fathers" were defensively rebelling against, btw...)

I write this on Sept. 8, 2025...Nearly 24 years after 3,000 souls violently perished on September 11...and nearly 10,000 more silently have been perishing - responders & others with cancers obtained by (inadvertently & blindly), inhaling the lethal fumes of explosives mixed with decaying human flesh...

(Stop blaming imaginary terrorists who never flew a plane and did not die during flight.)

Take a long, deep, clear-eyed look at the City of London, Yankee...💔🙏🏻🕯️

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