Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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klimer's avatar
klimer
Oct 16, 2024

DREs (digital rectal exams, for those who haven't endured this indignity) are nearly as worthless as colonoscopies. The difference being that learning that you have an enlarged prostate at least tells you why you are peeing more often and having to get up multiple times during the night. Most of what they learn from a colonoscopy they could have told you just based upon your symptoms. But then they don't get paid for each often benign polyp they find...

We have too many friends who have gone the radical prostatectomy route, despite my wife having been during the 90s unofficially dubbed as the "prostate queen of Seattle." They trust their doc, and figure she would only confirm what he advised. So yeah, they're now in that growing cohort of men with adult diapers and erectile dysfunction, when the likelihood is that the cancer would have been slow growing. Most hadn't progressed to the point of having difficulty peeing, which is when it often becomes necessary to do SOMETHING. Just not necessarily a roto-rooter job on the crown jewels.

Her title stemmed from her being the nurse of Dr. John Blasko, who helped pioneer the use of radioactive seed implantation to shrink prostate tumors. His father had died of prostate cancer, so he was on a mission to find a better way to deal with it. Unfortunately, one of the few pots of money available for research comes with the string attached that part of the solution has to include radium. So, he couldn't search for the best solution, only the best solution based upon that insane constraint.

His treatment was superior to blasting the tumor and surrounding tissue with external beam radiation, and had fewer side effects than surgical intervention. But all ANY radiation does is potentially reduce tumor size - it does nothing to stop the disease. That's useful when a cancer has grown to the point of impeding the functioning of an organ and thus being a threat to survival, but it hardly justifies effectively being REQUIRED by standard of care, as part of the barbaric cancer triad of burn, cut and poison.

I haven't done a deep dive on this issue, because the people I've known with it simply won't talk about it.

And they trust that their physicians know more than I ever could. But, if I ever develop prostate cancer, the two things I would try, to at least deal with the difficulty of peeing issue, are oral vitamin C and DMSO applied directly to the penis. Both can help improve urine flow. C presumably by reducing inflammation, and DMSO by the many magical properties that it has.

Virtually all of the allopathic cancer industry is a scam. And the few effective treatments that they offer are done in a way to squeeze every penny out of you.

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CM Maccioli's avatar
CM Maccioli
Oct 16, 2024

I read somewhere (I do have the info) that survival rates of cancer, doing absolutely nothing was historically 12 years. Playing with my kids one day, I twirled around and stepped off a low platform deck, just the right way, and broke my foot. Went to hospital by ambulance cause I could not walk. X-rays taken of both feet naturally for comparison, and was told nothing was broken, just a bad sprain. Got a boot and off I went. Black & blue covered my entire foot up my leg with each passing day. Saw an ortho weeks later who refitted my broken foot to pain I had never experienced. Same thing, only worse, happened to my mother who had her broken arm cast, bones in the wrong direction, who had to have her arm rebroken and set again.

Broken bones, on an x-ray, and no doctor could see that? WTF!! If a doctor cannot see a broken bone, why in heavens name, would I ever believe a cancer diagnosis, a Lyme disease diagnosis, a Fibromyalgia or any other algia, itis diagnosis. I am a candidate for every possible screening out there. The doctor who told me that is no longer my doctor. I ran out of there like the building was on fire. I simply do not want to know or be part of their never ending scamming.

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