Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
43m

I advise caution against rubbing alcohol which is called isopropyl alcohol.

It is toxic and absorbs through the skin.

Ethanol, on the other hand is safe as it's the same as in drinks containing alcohol.

Perhaps he may want to update the formula to use that instead. Everclear 151 is 75‰ alcohol and vodka is 80 proof or 40% alcohol.

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j t's avatar
j t
18mEdited

Great mixture EXCEPT for the rubbing alcohol -- very drying and damaging to skin. I wouldn't use ethanol either, which is also toxic to the skin. Better to use something else, like DMSO, as the eluting ingredient, perhaps diluted to 30% or so with water or physiologic saline. Even better, mix in some coconut oil.

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