By 2018, 46% of pregnant American women had inadequate iodine intake. That figure comes from NHANES, the U.S. government’s own National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Their developing children depend entirely on maternal iodine for brain development. Nearly half of them are not getting enough.

The number is a decades-long descent. Between the early 1970s and the early 1990s, median urinary iodine in the American population fell from approximately 320 μg/L to 145 μg/L. The CDC announced the decline in 1998. The numbers have continued to deteriorate. Nobody in mainstream medicine has treated it as an emergency.

Meanwhile, Japanese women consume between 8 and 10 milligrams of iodine per day through seaweed and seafood. The Japanese figure is more than fifty times the American. Japanese breast cancer rates are the lowest in the world. When Japanese women migrate to the United States, the protective pattern is lost within a generation. Iceland ran the same experiment in reverse: breast cancer rates rose approximately tenfold after World War II when the traditional practice of feeding fish remnants to dairy cows ended and milk iodine content fell to international levels.

The natural experiment sits in plain view of anyone willing to look at it.

What Happened

Two developments across the twentieth century compounded to produce the American situation.

The first was the removal of iodine from the food supply. Through the mid-twentieth century, commercial bread was fortified with potassium iodate. A single slice once delivered approximately 150 micrograms of iodine, the entire recommended daily amount in a single slice of bread. Around 1980, the commercial baking industry replaced potassium iodate with potassium bromate. Bromate has been recognized as a carcinogen by the World Health Organization and is banned in the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, China, and the European Union. It remains legal and widely used in the United States. Iodized salt intake fell across the same period as the salt-reduction campaigns took hold and specialty salts, most of which are not iodized, displaced iodized table salt.

The second was industrial saturation of the environment with the halides that compete with iodine at the tissue level. Bromide entered the American body burden through commercial baked goods, brominated vegetable oil in soft drinks, methyl bromide fumigation of produce, and polybrominated flame retardants off-gassing from furniture and electronics. Fluoride came in through water fluoridation, dental products, and pharmaceuticals including fluoroquinolone antibiotics and SSRIs, plus the PFAS compounds now near-universal in American blood. Perchlorate, a contaminant from rocket fuel manufacturing, munitions production, and fertilizer, binds the sodium-iodide symporter at approximately thirty times the affinity of iodide. When the CDC tested 2,820 urine specimens in NHANES, perchlorate was detectable in every one.

The collapse of American iodine intake and the rise of the halides that displaced it are the same story, told from two directions.

What This Book Is

The Iodine Book: Restoring the Body’s Displaced Mineral is the compiled resource on iodine, drawing on the work of the practitioners who kept the pharmacological framework alive across the decades when the mainstream set it aside: Guy Abraham, David Brownstein, Jorge Flechas, David Derry, Broda Barnes, Lynne Farrow, and the practitioners they influenced.

The book is a reference rather than a linear argument. Read what’s relevant to your situation. Return to it as new questions arise.

Four New Appendices

The book includes four appendices written specifically for this compilation. These are new material, not previously published on Substack. They are the paid subscriber content.

Appendix A: Iodine Is Not a Vitamin (roughly 3,100 words). Works out the paradigm distinction that governs the whole book. Iodine is not a supplement in the vitamin sense. It is a mineral the modern industrial environment has driven out of easy reach of the tissue that concentrates it. Cholecalciferol comes from lanolin processed with benzene and chloroform and is the active ingredient in commercial rat poison. Ascorbic acid is fermented from corn glucose by black mold. Folic acid was invented in 1943 and does not exist in food. Iodine has an atomic number. The framework that lumps them together misdescribes what iodine is and misdirects the question of what to do about its loss.

Appendix B: The Autoimmune Reframe (roughly 3,200 words). Extends the Graves’ essay’s terrain analysis to the wider set of thyroid conditions labeled autoimmune. In the mid-1950s, Doniach and Roitt at London’s Middlesex Hospital reported detecting what they described as antibodies to thyroglobulin in patients with lymphocytic thyroiditis. On the strength of that finding, the condition Hakaru Hashimoto had described in 1912 became Hashimoto’s autoimmune thyroiditis. The tissue damage did not change. What changed was the label, and with the new label came a new causal story: the body was attacking its own thyroid. This appendix walks through what the antibody tests actually measure, how the “autoimmune” label came into use, and what changes clinically when the framework is set aside.

Appendix C: The Halide Displacement Matrix (roughly 3,200 words). The reference on bromide, fluoride, chloride, and perchlorate. Sources, mechanisms of iodine displacement, half-lives, symptoms of dominance, exposure audits, elimination protocols. The kind of appendix a reader returns to when auditing household water, bread, personal care products, or when working through a restoration protocol.

Appendix D: Reader Questions from the Iodine Posts (roughly 3,700 words). Twenty questions readers have sent in since the June 2024 posts. Direct answers on iodine safety with Hashimoto’s or Graves’, dosing for children, pregnancy and breastfeeding, forms of iodine (Lugol’s, Iodoral, kelp), testing options, the Wolff-Chaikoff effect, starting dose and titration, bromide detox symptoms, interactions with levothyroxine, post-RAI use, goitrogens, fibrocystic breast disease, prostate, long-term use, and the questions that come up most often when someone begins iodine restoration.

What Else Is Inside

The June 2024 deep dive on iodine, drawing on the work of Michael Nehls, David Brownstein, Lynne Farrow, Edward Group, and Joseph Mercola.

Four Interactive Book Summaries: Lynne Farrow’s The Iodine Crisis (43 Q&As), David Brownstein’s Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It (50 Q&As), David Derry’s Breast Cancer and Iodine (50 Q&As), and Broda Barnes’ Hypothyroidism: The Unsuspected Illness (32 Q&As).

The March 2026 essay on Graves’ disease, examining the terrain conditions the mainstream framework attributes to the body attacking itself.

Long-form conversations with Jennifer Depew and Ruth Alva, two practitioners whose clinical work extends the pharmacological iodine tradition into current practice.

A ten-question decision aid on thyroid testing, with a quick reference summary.

An audio deep dive on the book, approximately fifty minutes in conversation form.

The full book and the audio deep dive sit below the paywall.

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