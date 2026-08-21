Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
12m

Yay ! I got 3 books on order. These will be on the waiting list until next batch! Thank you for printing them. Since I started reading your Stack I bought probably 20+ books already. So much more fun to read them in paper than on screen. I seem to remember much better. And the print book is there even when the internet is down. Does not happen too often, but usually when you need it most.

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