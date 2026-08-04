Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
11h

Explain It to a Six-Year-Old: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a corrupt subsidiary agency of the United Nations, which is the paper tiger and money laundering agency of the International Monetary Fund and Bank for International Settlements. Full stop...

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
10h

Correct me if I am wrong, but with regards to the carbon footprint differences between industrial farming of plant materials (vegetarian lifestyle) and grazing cattle (carnivore lifestyle), I would hazard a guess that the former creates a much greater negative impact if one considers the consumption and burning of fossil fuels required to till, plant, irrigate, apply chemicals and harvest. The last time I looked, ranchers weren't herding their cattle with massive machines.

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