In 1994, a World Health Organization committee funded by three drug companies redefined osteoporosis. The old definition described a disease of brittle bones that broke under minor impact — rare, painful, largely confined to the very elderly. The new definition described a condition of low bone mineral density measured against the skeleton of a twenty-year-old. Overnight, half of all postmenopausal women qualified for the diagnosis. Under the Swedish Council on Technology Assessment’s own analysis of the WHO standard, 22 percent of women over fifty would be classified with osteoporosis and 52 percent with osteopenia. Nothing changed in women’s bones. The threshold moved, and an epidemic was manufactured to fit the drugs that had been developed to treat it. The Myth of Osteoporosis, published by Gill Sanson in 2003, documents the machinery of that manufacture.

Sanson wrote as a women’s health educator in New Zealand whose own family had been drawn into the diagnostic apparatus. Eleven members across three generations carried the label of osteoporosis or osteopenia. Her sixteen-year-old daughter Camille was told by a fracture clinic doctor that she had “the bones of an eighty-year-old.” The family participated in an Auckland Hospital endocrinology study; blood samples went to Oxford in search of an inherited factor that could not be isolated. Sanson spent years in medical school libraries reading the primary literature. She was not a terrain practitioner and did not write from that framework. She wrote from within establishment biomedical vocabulary — bone mineral density, hormone levels, calcium metabolism — and arrived at conclusions that consistently pointed away from pharmaceutical intervention. This makes her a convergent witness rather than a paradigm challenger, which is precisely what gives the book its rhetorical force with readers who still trust their doctors.

The book appeared eight months after the July 2002 halt of the Women’s Health Initiative trial. Sixteen thousand six hundred and eight women had been enrolled to test whether hormone replacement therapy protected against chronic disease, as two decades of marketing had claimed. The trial was stopped early because HRT was raising strokes by 41 percent, heart attacks by 29 percent, venous thromboembolism by 100 percent, and invasive breast cancer by 26 percent. Doctors’ offices were flooded with calls from women who had been taking the drug for decades in the belief it was keeping them well. The FDA withdrew its approval of HRT for osteoporosis prevention. The most prescribed medication in the world, marketed as protective, had been shown by its own sponsors to be harmful. Sanson’s book landed in that opening. What had happened to HRT was about to happen to the bisphosphonates that were rushed in to replace it, and she saw the pattern early enough to trace it in real time.

Sanson does not share terrain premises about the origin of chronic disease, and she does not question the biomedical categories she inherited. Her value lies in demonstrating, from inside conventional vocabulary, that the entire osteoporosis industry rests on a definitional sleight of hand, a measurement device that cannot see what determines bone strength, and a drug class whose long-term effects on the skeleton were unknown when it was licensed for lifetime use. The full summary examines the 1994 WHO redefinition and its industry funding, the 8 percent error rate on DXA scanners that alone can change a diagnosis, the fourteen independent government health technology assessments that all concluded population screening does not work, the Numbers Needed to Treat exposing Fosamax’s 44-percent-becomes-1.7-percent reduction, the mechanism by which bisphosphonates suppress the very repair process bones require, and the buried sentence in the calcium chapter that dismantles the entire nutritional model of bone building. Sodium fluoride raised spinal bone density by 32 percent and tripled the hip fracture rate. The machine that measures the density cannot see the difference.

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