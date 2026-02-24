Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Feb 24

All this info about teeth and how they really work, that they sweat, that they are alive, has been revelatory to me. Dentists and doctors, on average, are more clueless about the workings of the human body than....than......(no words)....

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Feb 24

Just as always, what counts for the docs is to earn as much money in as little time possible. And instead of drilling and filling, why not look at WHY these teeth are decaying in a 3 year old child. Should that child already be at a dentist's? I remember at age 7, that my baby teeth had to be pulled because they were in the way of my permanent teeth. They were that strong. I suspect there is something very 'off' with children's food, that they have cavities in baby teeth. That they fill these temporary teeth with poison is even more telling what counts!

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