Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Jzinck's avatar
Jzinck
Jun 11

I am a pharmacist. I woke up. I chose not to do vaccines. I gave out antivax literature. I was sent the inspector from hell. I was able to retire. I am heart sick about my profession.

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Tina's avatar
Tina
Jun 11Edited

I am a nurse who woke up in 2020. I tried warning patients where to go for Covid treatment ie not the hospital or clinic but where I knew there would be doctors/nurses using protocols with hydroxychloroquine, supplements and antibiotics. But I had to do this under the radar, as this was not the acceptable “protocol”. When the shots rolled out, I had suspicions and they came after me to comply. I didn’t. A few months later I saw on an Internet podcast that many in Israel were being injured by them. I knew I would never inject a patient. It would be unethical so I quit. Somewhere in that time I saw the documentary Vaxxed and realized THEY (the public health agencies, the hospitals and pharma) would kill babies to achieve their goal. Precious babies. And if they are willing to kill babies I knew adults were also victims. I realized then I had become a nurse to help people but I had been used by the system to carry out their dirty work. I can never go back.

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