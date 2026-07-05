Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
4d

Outstanding work here! The logic so many miss, and it's all perfectly stacked in proper order.

THANK YOU!!!

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sue
5d

I love your posts which are very clear and comprehensive. Could you write one summarizing what you believe to be the best approaches to SOLVING the problem for those of us who are not unvaccinated? How to detox, how to minimize side effects of that which cannot be detoxed?.

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