In every society, from the primitive tribe to the modern industrial state, an organized minority rules an unorganized majority. This holds regardless of whether the society calls itself a monarchy, a republic, a dictatorship, or a democracy. The minority wins because it is organized and the majority is not — a hundred people acting in concert defeat a thousand acting alone, and it is easier for a hundred to coordinate than for a thousand. Every ruling minority justifies itself with what Gaetano Mosca called a political formula: divine right, popular sovereignty, mandate of heaven, dictatorship of the proletariat. The formulas correspond to no verifiable fact, yet they are not lies invented by cynics either. They are the moral vocabulary societies need to hold together, and no political community can dispense with them. This is the argument of The Ruling Class, published in Italian in 1896 as Elementi di scienza politica and expanded in 1923 with a second part reflecting the crises of the interwar years.

Mosca was born in Palermo in 1858 and studied constitutional law at the University of Palermo under Angelo Messedaglia. He developed the theory of the ruling class between 1878 and 1881 as a student and published his first book, the Teorica dei governi e governo parlamentare, in 1884. He taught constitutional law at Palermo, Rome, and Turin over five decades, edited the journal of the Italian Chamber of Deputies from 1887 to 1895, sat as a Liberal Conservative deputy from 1908 to 1918, served as under-secretary for the Colonies in the Salandra ministry from 1914 to 1916, and was appointed senator for life in 1918. He was not a marginalised figure. He was a working member of the Italian ruling class writing a systematic study of ruling classes, and this insider position shapes the book’s tone. The critique cuts sharpest not because Mosca stood outside the system but because he sat inside it, watched it function, and could describe with precision the mechanisms that democratic theory refused to see.

The 1896 edition appeared while European liberalism was at its apex — the parliamentary systems of Britain, France, and Italy still functioning, the extension of suffrage still advancing, the doctrine of majority rule still treated as the self-evident telos of political progress. Against this Mosca insisted, with a catalogue of examples running from ancient Egypt through the Roman republic, the medieval Italian communes, the Ottoman Janissaries, the Chinese mandarinate, and the American Congress of his own day, that majority rule had never existed and could not exist. The 1923 expansion appeared the year Mussolini consolidated power, and its unmistakable subtext is the collapse of European representative government under the twin pressures of Bolshevism and Fascism. Mosca had spent his career criticising parliamentarism from the right; by 1923 he was defending it, having concluded that the three radical alternatives on offer — proletarian dictatorship, bureaucratic Caesarism, syndicalist rule by unions — were all worse than the imperfect representative systems his generation had inherited and was preparing to sweep away.

The summary unpacks Mosca’s account of why the standing army in modern Europe subordinates itself to civil authority through a specific and precarious mechanism — the social distinction between officer and private — that democratisation would destroy; his tracing of modern socialism’s intellectual parentage to Rousseau rather than Marx, with Marx’s contribution identified as the systematisation of class hatred as strategic weapon rather than as economic analysis; and his 1923 warning that syndicalism — the organisation of society into producer groups capable of paralysing essential services — represented a graver threat to the modern state than feudalism had ever posed to the medieval state. Mosca died in 1941. The old house he urged the rising generation to preserve had already fallen by the time he wrote the sentence.

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