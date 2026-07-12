Taking a statin for a full year after a heart attack adds less than one day to life expectancy. Over five years, the gain is approximately four days. In primary prevention (prescribing statins to people who have not had a cardiovascular event), no trial has shown that statins extend life by a single day. These are Aseem Malhotra’s calculations, performed on the same trial data your doctor cited when she wrote your prescription. They appear in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The Second Opinion Guide to Statins is finished. It is Guide No. 2 in the series that opened with The Second Opinion Guide to the HPV Vaccine. It runs approximately 30,000 words across 12 chapters and 5 appendices. Its running example is Lipitor, the highest-selling pharmaceutical drug in the history of the world, whose manufacturer earned over $125 billion from its sale between 1996 and its patent expiration in 2011. It cross-references Crestor, Zocor, Pravachol, and Mevacor at every point where their labels say something specifically different or specifically worse. Everything in it is drawn from primary sources: the package inserts, the FDA approval files, the trial reports, the peer-reviewed literature, the manufacturers’ own patents, the court records, and the whistleblower testimony.

Three findings from the guide, below.

One: Only two of the five major statins are FDA-approved to reduce total mortality.

Zocor and Pravachol carry approval to reduce the risk of dying, based on the 4S trial and the Pravachol long-term trial respectively. Lipitor, Crestor, and Mevacor do not. The Lipitor label, in Section 14.1 describing the TNT trial, states plainly that there was no significant difference between the treatment groups for all-cause mortality. Crestor’s JUPITER trial, the study that expanded statin prescribing to millions of people without heart disease, showed no significant difference between Crestor and placebo for cardiovascular death. If your doctor prescribed you Lipitor or Crestor, the mortality benefit is not what the trial supporting your prescription established. She may not have said this. The label says it, in the manufacturer’s own words.

Two: Merck patented the statin-plus-coenzyme-Q10 combination in 1990.

Statins block the biochemical pathway that produces cholesterol. The same pathway produces coenzyme Q10, the compound your mitochondria use to generate cellular energy. Suppressing the pathway suppresses coenzyme Q10. Merck knew this. In 1990, Merck was granted two US patents (numbers 4,929,437 and 4,933,165) covering the combination of statin plus coenzyme Q10, specifically to prevent the muscle and cardiac side effects of statin-induced coenzyme Q10 depletion. Merck did not manufacture the combination product. The patents sat in the file. What they document is that the manufacturer of the first statin was aware, within the first three years of that statin reaching the market, that the drug depletes a compound the body requires to produce cellular energy. Neither your doctor nor you was told about the patents. The coenzyme Q10 depletion is the mechanism underlying the muscle pain, exercise intolerance, and cognitive fog that patients on statins report at rates far higher than the trials described.

Three: The evidence base your doctor cites is not available for independent examination.

The Cholesterol Treatment Trialists Collaboration, based at the Clinical Trial Service Unit at Oxford University, holds the raw safety and efficacy data from every major statin trial. It has held that data for over thirty years. The BMJ has called publicly for release. Cochrane has been unable to access it. Multiple independent researchers have requested access and been denied. Malcolm Kendrick, working through what has been disclosed, has documented a single Merck donation to the CTSU in the range of £217 million. When your doctor cites the meta-analyses that establish statin efficacy, she is citing conclusions drawn from data that has never been released for independent examination. This is not a claim from outside the establishment. It is what the BMJ, Cochrane, and named academic researchers have documented.

The chapters:

What Your Doctor Told You. The recommendation exactly as your doctor gave it. What You Were Not Told. What her profession did not tell her, or what she did not tell you. What the Drug Does to You, and What It Gives You in Return. The biochemistry of what statins do inside the body, and the arithmetic of the return. Heart Disease: What Actually Causes It. The real drivers of cardiovascular disease, and why cholesterol is not among them. What the Package Insert Actually Says. The five statin package inserts walked in detail, using Lipitor as the reference. The Injury Pattern. From Duane Graveline’s amnesia to the immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy the labels warn about. The Manufacturers. Pfizer, Merck, AstraZeneca, and the records that document their conduct. Who Is Recommending This, and Why. The CTT arrangement, the guideline apparatus, and the incentive structures at every layer of the recommendation chain. Questions to Ask. The fourteen questions to bring to your next appointment. Where You Are in the Decision. Four positions in the statin decision, and how to locate yourself. If You Decide to Proceed. How to take the drug with the greatest possible reduction in risk. If You Decide to Stop. The practical mechanics of declining or discontinuing.

Before the appointment:

A tear-out sheet, sitting between Chapters 9 and 10, listing exactly what to bring.

The appendices:

A. The Package Insert: Five-Product Comparison. Every warning, every admission, side by side. B. Absolute vs. Relative Risk Arithmetic. A worksheet for translating trial numbers into what the drug does for you. C. The Alternative Protocol. The full protocol drawn from the terrain framework and the metabolic literature. D. Clinician Directories. Researchers and clinicians who work outside the cholesterol hypothesis. E. Further Reading. The books, papers, and resources for going deeper.

The decision is yours. This is the second opinion.

Unbekoming

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