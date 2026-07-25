Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Rob's avatar
Rob
3h

I have been using a pressure cooker to make bone broth for several years because it is safe (you can leave the house), convenient, and saves time. 4 hours in a pressure cooker is like 2 or 3 days on the stove on a slow cook. I use the same ingredients; water, vinegar, and salt. I don't put any vegetables in it so it will have a longer shelf life in the refrigerator. I get the same results; a very thick gel incapable of pouring at room temperature. I get broth that is so thick when refrigerated that you can eat it with a spoon cold.

So my question is, what exactly would pressure cooking do to make a bone broth less healthy? I looked it up and found that it doesn't change the constitution of the broth much, if at all. A pressure cooker cooks at approximately 250 degrees instead of 212 on a slow-cook stove. All minerals and nutrition are still retained. There might be some vitamins like B that aren't preserved quite as well at a slightl higher heat, but that's about it. So, as for boxed, bone broth products, I don't think the pressure cooking is an issue as much as the ingredients mentioned in the article.

I would make far less bone broth if I had to always cook it on a stove. For one thing, I don't like leaving the house with a burner on the stove.. I can put my broth in the pressure cooker in the morning, set it for 4 hours, and it will stay on warm, and be ready when I get home. I often continue slow cooking it overnight.

What are your thoughts on this?

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WhoGirl's avatar
WhoGirl
4h

Thank you for the interesting article. I highly recommend the book _Nourishing Broth: An Old-Fashioned Remedy for the Modern World_ by Sally Fallon Morrell.

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