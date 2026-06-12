Priestley isolated a new gas in 1774 and called it dephlogisticated air. Lavoisier, working with the same gas and many of the same experimental results, called it oxygen and used it to dismantle the chemistry of his day. The argument of The Structure of Scientific Revolutions (1962) is that this is what every great change in science actually looks like. The contending parties largely share the facts; what changes is how those facts are seen. The older framework is then abandoned rather than refuted. The shift from phlogiston to oxygen was not won by the data. It was won by a new way of seeing the data.

Thomas Kuhn trained as a theoretical physicist at Harvard, taking his doctorate in 1949 before drifting into the history of science through Harvard’s general-education program under James Conant. The transition was decisive: teaching old physics in its own terms, rather than as a series of crude approximations to the present, taught him that earlier scientists had not been wrong by current standards but had been doing different science within different commitments. The Copernican Revolution, a careful primary-source history of the displacement of Ptolemaic astronomy published in 1957, was the dress rehearsal for Structure and the source of much of its case material. Kuhn went on to hold positions at Berkeley, Princeton, and MIT, and the short book became one of the most cited academic works of the twentieth century, though the precision of its central terms was worn away almost as fast as the vocabulary escaped into general use.

The book appeared in 1962, into a philosophy of science still dominated by the inheritance of the Vienna Circle. Logical positivism held that science was best understood as a cumulative logical structure, demarcated from non-science by formal rules, advancing through the steady accumulation of verified facts. Karl Popper’s falsificationism, the leading alternative, held that theories advanced when decisive counter-experiments killed them off. Kuhn’s case contradicted both. Working from the actual conduct of Copernicus, Lavoisier, Newton, and Einstein, he argued that science neither accumulates smoothly nor is dispatched by isolated counterexamples, and that its decisive transitions are reorganizations of perception, not deductions from data. Much of what he claimed had been argued before. The Polish microbiologist Ludwik Fleck had published Genesis and Development of a Scientific Fact in 1935, describing scientific knowledge as the product of “thought collectives” whose shared perception determined what counted as a fact in the first place. Fleck’s book was almost entirely ignored for thirty years. Kuhn read it, credited it in his preface, and was effectively responsible for its rediscovery.

The book belongs to a small, durable set of works that explain how organized knowledge defends itself against contradiction. Its structural analysis underwrites what these pages have called epistemic capture, the streetlight effect, and the mechanics of stable falsehood. Kuhn’s account is the structural template behind those mechanisms: scientific communities charge anomalies to the researcher rather than the framework, and a puzzle that resists solution reflects on the scientist, not on the paradigm. Kilmer McCully losing his Harvard laboratory and his funding after publishing that homocysteine rather than cholesterol was destroying arteries is textbook Kuhn: the community insulated the framework by charging the failure to the man. The textbook observation is also his. Textbooks systematically rewrite a field’s history after each revolution so that the present appears the natural cumulative outcome of all prior work, hiding contingency and break. Theory-ladenness supplies the deepest support for the argument that capture reaches into what is allowed to count as evidence. Observation itself is shaped by the framework brought to it; no neutral fact-language stands outside the contending paradigms. The structures Kuhn describes recur wherever a community of experts holds a settled view.

The same framework imposes discipline. Kuhn’s mechanism does not require named architects. Lavoisier was not lying when he saw oxygen, and Priestley was not lying when he saw dephlogisticated air. Both were seeing through their commitments, and the structure produced itself without anyone having to draft a founding lie. This is in some ways more disturbing than conspiracy, because it does not require malice to operate; but it also means an account that rests on exposing the architects is fragile, while an account that rests on the structure itself is robust. Nor was Kuhn a relativist. He resisted that reading vigorously and insisted that science genuinely progresses: that later paradigms solve more puzzles than earlier ones, and that a paradigm is displaced by a successor, not by exposure of its defects alone. The work of building that successor is going on, at different stages of maturity, in independent research, terrain investigation, and the parallel institutions taking shape outside captured journals and captured agencies. He would also caution against reading every absent study as engineered absence. The same mechanism that suppresses inconvenient questions also operates as ordinary paradigmatic neglect in any working science, and the engineering case has to be made document by document: the kind of evidence supplied, for instance, by the German Cancer Research Centre’s documented refusal to investigate non-viral causes of cervical cancer. These are not concessions. Each one closes a line of attack a careful critic would otherwise take.

The full summary unpacks the Priestley–Lavoisier reorganization in detail; explains why relativity does not, in fact, contain Newton as a tidy special case: the equations match at the limit, but Newtonian mass is conserved and absolute, relativistic mass is convertible to energy and frame-dependent, so the concepts changed even where the symbols recurred; and follows the closing argument that science evolves from primitive beginnings the way Darwin’s organisms do, with no final, complete account of nature waiting at the end of the line. Margaret Masterman, reviewing the first edition, counted more than twenty distinct senses in which Kuhn had used the word “paradigm.” Almost none of them survived into the phrase the rest of us now use.

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