Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Unbekoming
Jun 21

Author's Note:

Laura Hayes is right that mercury, specifically thimerosal, belongs under Tourette's as a named contributor rather than an unnamed vaccine ingredient.

Love Beyond Extinction's nuclear contamination point is correct. John Gofman's work on low-dose ionizing radiation as a driver of chronic disease deserves direct naming. Nuclear fallout, depleted uranium, and medical imaging sit alongside the other terrain insults.

Renate Lindeman's testimony is what the Down syndrome section was claiming: two daughters with the condition, Gulf War-era Middle East exposure, the UAE incidence numbers, the dental hygienist pattern. Worth reading in full.

David Weiner brought Henry Turkel's nutritional treatment program for Down syndrome, documented from 1940 onward, producing measurable improvements in patients whose chromosomal abnormality remained unchanged. The terrain intervention was developed. The label foreclosed its scaling.

Celiac, Type 1 diabetes, and Type 2 diabetes belong in the catalog. The list of ten was illustrative.

Michael Ivey: both phrasings work, depending on whether you read the label as gatekeeper or as closure.

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Factscinator
Jun 20

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