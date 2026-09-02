At the peak of the 1918 pandemic — still cited a century later as the deadliest respiratory illness in modern history — the U.S. Navy, working with the Surgeon General and leading American universities, ran twenty-five controlled experiments to prove the disease transmitted from sick people to healthy people. One hundred and sixty-one volunteers were used. Sick secretions were sprayed into their noses, dropped into their eyes, injected under their skin. The volunteers sat at the bedside of dying men and let those men cough directly into their faces. Fewer than two per cent of the volunteers became ill.

The researchers documented their bafflement and drew no conclusions. The experiments were filed away. The story of 1918 continued to be told as if contagion had been proven, when the most systematic attempt to prove it had failed under the most favourable conditions imaginable.

That episode is documented in seven of the twelve books gathered in this volume. Each author cites different evidence, uses different vocabulary, comes to the pattern from a different direction — the paediatrician, the sanitarian, the biochemist, the naturopath, the parent. None of them coordinated. Most of them never read each other. What they arrive at is the same picture.

That convergence is the argument. No single book carries it. Twelve books, side by side, do.

The Terrain Library, Volume One is a PDF that gathers those twelve works into a single reading path. Each chapter is a substantial book summary in the format readers will recognise from the individual book posts on this Substack — a framing essay, the book’s core in a themed structure, and a long Q&A drawn from the source. What is new is the assembly.

The twelve books, in reading order:

Confessions of a Medical Heretic — Dr. Robert Mendelsohn (1979) How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor — Dr. Robert Mendelsohn (1987) Sanitation, Not Vaccination — William Tebb (1881) Good-Bye Germ Theory — Dr. William Trebing (2004) The Blood and its Third Element — Antoine Béchamp (1899) The Truth About Contagion — Dr. Thomas Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell (2021) Can You Catch a Cold? — Daniel Roytas (2024) Virus Mania — Engelbrecht, Köhnlein, Bailey and Scoglio (2021) What Really Makes You Ill? — Dawn Lester and David Parker (2019) Food Is Your Best Medicine — Dr. Henry G. Bieler (1966) Terrain Therapy — Dr. Ulric Williams (2022) Never Be Sick Again — Raymond Francis (2002)

The sequence begins with Mendelsohn because Confessions of a Medical Heretic asks the reader for nothing except the possibility that Modern Medicine — the institutional system, its rituals, its authority, its economics — is not what it claims to be. From there the sequence works outward through the empirical case that has been assembling for a century and a half, and closes with Bieler, Williams, and Francis on the practical terrain framework that follows once the germ frame is removed.

New appendices follow, and they are the reason to have the twelve in one volume rather than as twelve separate posts.

The Persistent Patterns draws out the observations that recur across all twelve accounts. Contagion tested directly fails to reproduce itself. Mortality had already fallen before the interventions credited with the fall arrived. Diseases now understood as nutritional or toxic were treated as contagious for a century. Symptoms track intelligent bodily response rather than malfunction. Microorganisms shift form as the environment around them shifts. The persistence of these observations across authors who never coordinated is the case.

The Witnesses is a short biography of each of the twelve authors — where they were trained, what they concluded, and what happened to them for saying it. Some were quietly welcomed. Most were not. The pattern of what happens to a physician who breaks the frame is itself instructive.

Reading Order for the Curious Skeptic offers four different sequences through the chapters, depending on where the reader begins — the parent worried about a specific decision, the reader coming out of the COVID period, the reader who thinks first about food and nutrition, the reader interested in the institutional history of medicine. Each starts somewhere different. Each arrives at the same picture.

The Terrain Library, Volume One is a digital-only PDF, available to paid subscribers of this Substack.

What is new is what happens with the paperbacks. Eleven of them are now available through Lulu, print-on-demand, as physical books that ship worldwide. Those paperbacks will start flowing into the digital catalogue too, on a delay: roughly three to six months after a book launches in print, the PDF becomes available to paid subscribers here as well.

So paid subscribers already receive the digital-only volumes on release, and will now also receive the print catalogue as PDFs once each book’s print window has passed. Free subscribers continue to receive the essays and interviews as they are published.

If the writing has been useful to you, and if this is the kind of work you want to see more of, a paid subscription is what makes it possible.

To every paid subscriber, and to every reader who has bought a print book — thank you. That support is what keeps this work going.

The Terrain Library, Volume One is available below.

— Unbekoming