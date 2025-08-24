Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Aug 24, 2025Edited

Incredibly important & useful. I’m sharing it with my family. They know my opinions. Now you’ve armed them with many specifics, including checkable sources.

We’re past the point where any open minded person should trust any “authorities” from institutions which are captured, corrupted, complicit or muted, in every sphere of life.

Thank you

Mike

Ps: both daughters (34 with 2 young sons; 29 & wanting to have a baby v soon) took the information very maturely. They’re even looking at home birthing which, as I showed them the statistics, was still the norm in uk when i was born (1960).

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Cathleen's avatar
Cathleen
Aug 24, 2025

This is the best article on vaccination I’ve read.

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