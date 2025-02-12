Non-melanoma skin cancer claims approximately 1,200 American lives a year. Colon, prostate, breast, and ovarian cancer together claim roughly 175,000. On William Grant’s calculations, which Holick presents in the book, moderate sun exposure would reduce the second figure by 30,000 deaths a year. The UV Advantage, published in 2003 by Michael Holick and Mark Jenkins, sets that arithmetic against the sunscreens and coverings a generation of public health advice has produced. Holick’s laboratory measured what the products do to the skin’s own biochemistry. SPF 8 blocked 97.5 percent of the compound the skin manufactures on UVB exposure. SPF 15 blocked 99.9 percent. His Lancet-published study of Boston-area adults over fifty found 42 percent depleted in what he tracked as vitamin D. Americans had been sold products that block what the skin does with UVB, then told the resulting depletion was normal.

Holick is Professor of Medicine, Dermatology, Physiology, and Biophysics at Boston University Medical Center, where he directed the General Clinical Research Center. He has spent his career on the biochemistry of what mainstream endocrinology calls the vitamin D system, publishing in Lancet, the New England Journal of Medicine, and Science. NASA and the National Zoo consulted him on light exposure and physiology. In his clinic he treated osteoporosis, osteomalacia, high blood pressure, and psoriasis with controlled UVB and documented the outcomes in peer review. He writes from inside the institution, which sharpens the weight of what he documents. His findings on sun exposure converge with what the terrain framework has always held about sun deprivation. His explanatory apparatus does not, and the convergent-witness reading is the one to apply.

By 2003 the public message on ultraviolet light had reached a maximum. SPF ratings had climbed past 30. Dermatology practice guidelines advised covering skin during daylight. The message rested on a simplified equation: sun causes cancer, cancer kills, avoid sun. What Holick sets against it is the longer record. Jedrzej Sniadecki treated rickets in Warsaw children in the 1820s by taking them out of the city and into the sunshine of the Polish countryside. Niels Ryberg Finsen won the 1903 Nobel Prize in medicine for demonstrating the therapeutic power of sunlight on tuberculosis of the skin. European and American hospitals built solariums as standard clinical infrastructure for rickets, tuberculosis, and psoriasis into the 1930s. That entire clinical tradition had been erased from professional memory by the time the sunscreen industry, the dermatology establishment, and the pharmaceutical companies finished shaping the modern message. What Holick documents is what the erasure cost: senior citizens indoors, mothers covering infants, populations depleted in cholecalciferol at levels that in earlier decades would have been treated as rickets.

The UV Advantage joins Liberman’s Light: Medicine of the Future on the sun-and-light shelf of the terrain canon. Holick serves the terrain position on a narrower claim: chronic sun deprivation is a real terrain insult with measurable consequences, and the campaign against ultraviolet light was an industry campaign that acquired scientific packaging afterward. The full summary tracks what he documents. Melanoma appears more often on skin that never sees the sun, and more often in office workers than in people who work outdoors. UVB-only sunscreens were implicated in the melanoma rise they were sold to prevent. Moderate sun exposure lowers blood pressure to a degree comparable to standard antihypertensives, without their side effects. After its own 1995 conference on melanoma, the FDA described the relationship between melanoma and sunlight as baffling. Non-melanoma skin cancer takes roughly 1,200 American lives a year. The internal cancers Holick tracks to sun deprivation take roughly 175,000.

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