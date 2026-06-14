Twenty-two books make up this library. The earliest was published in 1881, the most recent in 2025. They were written across one hundred and forty-four years on three continents. Their argument is the same.

The complete library is below as a new book. Over 540 pages and 184,000 words. No paywall. The chapters are summaries of the 22 books. The appendices are new work, written for this volume.

What the Books Document

The most consequential thing the books document is that the diseases vaccination is supposed to prevent had already largely disappeared before the corresponding vaccines were introduced. William Tebb presented data in 1881 showing that smallpox had become “about the least dangerous of all diseases” in Leicester through sanitation and isolation, while Prussian compulsory vaccination had failed to prevent 124,978 deaths in 1871-72. McBean documented the Salk vaccine disasters as they were occurring in The Poisoned Needle (1957). The book has been out of print for most of the seventy years since. John Leake and Peter McCullough returned to the historical mortality record in 2025 and demonstrated that deaths from measles, whooping cough, scarlet fever, and most other diseases classified as infectious had already fallen by ninety to ninety-five percent before the corresponding vaccines arrived. The data sits in plain sight in government mortality statistics.

Edward Jenner, the founder of vaccination, never passed a medical examination. He paid fifteen pounds to a Scottish university for his medical degree twenty years into practice. His Fellowship of the Royal Society was, in his own biographer’s words, “obtained by little less than fraud.” His foundational claim that cowpox prevents smallpox rested on essentially one experiment with an eight-year-old boy named James Phipps, who died of tuberculosis in his early twenties after receiving approximately twenty additional inoculations.

The statistics defending vaccination have been manipulated continuously. Alfred Russel Wallace documented in 1889 that severe smallpox cases in hospitals were systematically classified as “unvaccinated” when the vaccination mark was obscured by the disease itself. More than a century later, CDC senior scientist William Thompson stated publicly in 2014 that he and his coauthors had “omitted statistically significant information” from a 2004 study on MMR and autism. The mechanism is identical to the one Wallace described in 1889.

What happens to the witnesses themselves is the fourth element the books document. Wallace, co-discoverer of natural selection and one of the most accomplished naturalists of the nineteenth century, is barely remembered today; his vaccination work is almost never mentioned in biographies that mention him at all. McBean's book, which documented the Salk vaccine disasters as they were occurring, has been out of print for most of the seventy years since publication.

The Credibility of the Witnesses

The authors collected here are routinely dismissed as cranks, fringe figures, or conspiracy theorists. The descriptions below are drawn from the documentary record.

Wallace was a Fellow of the Royal Society. Walter Hadwen held the rare distinction of qualifying as physician, surgeon, and pharmaceutical chemist. Robert Mendelsohn was National Director of Project Head Start’s Medical Consultation Service. Harris Coulter held a doctorate from Columbia University and served as an expert consultant to the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization. Christopher Exley held a chair in Bioinorganic Chemistry at Keele University and spent forty years researching aluminum toxicity in humans. Peter McCullough is one of the most-published cardiologists in the United States.

The witnesses are credentialed by the same institutions whose products they criticize. Each was met, in their own time, by the same playbook of professional attack and institutional marginalization.

The Five New Appendices

The chapters of this book summarize the twenty-two books that make up the library. The appendices are original work, written for this volume.

Appendix A: The Persistent Patterns traces seven structural patterns that appear in every generation of the library. These include the sanitation argument, the manipulation of statistics, the Jenner origin, the suppression of dissenters, industrial capture, the injection-injury-denial cycle, and the recurrence of compulsion. Each pattern is illustrated with specific examples drawn from across the 144 years.

Appendix B: The Witnesses provides biographical profiles of all twenty-two authors, with their credentials, professional histories, and the specific institutional consequences of their dissent.

Appendix C: The Schedule Through Time documents the trajectory of the vaccination schedule from Jenner’s single product in 1796 to today’s eighty-nine doses delivered before age six, and the legal architecture (the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, the 2011 Bruesewitz v. Wyeth decision) that has enabled the expansion.

Appendix D: Reading Order for the Curious Skeptic lays out recommended entry points by reader type and three suggested sequences for those who want a path through the library.

Appendix E: What the Witnesses Did Not Question is the most important appendix in the book and the one that asks the most of the reader. The twenty-two witnesses prosecuted the case from within the framework of modern medicine. With one or two qualified exceptions, they accepted that viruses exist and that vaccination would be defensible in principle if the products were safe and effective. Appendix E introduces the further question of whether the agents vaccines are sold to prevent have been demonstrated to exist by the methods virology itself acknowledges as adequate. It examines the failed contagion experiments conducted across the twentieth century, where the assumption of human-to-human transmission was tested under controlled conditions and could not produce the predicted result. And it traces the substitution by which the body’s responses to toxic injury have been reframed as an immune system fighting invaders. The library is the entry. Appendix E is the threshold.

The 22 Books

In chronological order:

(1881) William Tebb, Sanitation, Not Vaccination (1889) Alfred Russel Wallace, Vaccination Proved Useless and Dangerous (1896) Walter R. Hadwen, The Case Against Vaccination (1915) Charles M. Higgins, The Crime Against the School Child (1935) Annie Riley Hale, The Medical Voodoo (1957) Eleanor McBean, The Poisoned Needle (1987) Robert Mendelsohn, How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor (1988) Eustace Mullins, Murder by Injection (1990) Harris Coulter, Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality (2009) Patricia Jordan, Vaccinosis (2015) Jack and Mary Stockwell, How Vaccines Wreck Human Immunity (2015) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak (2018) J.B. Handley, How to End the Autism Epidemic (2019) Anonymous, Turtles All The Way Down (2020) Christopher Exley, Imagine You Are an Aluminum Atom (2021) Ted Kuntz, Dare to Question (2024) Paul Thomas and DeeDee Hoover, Vax Facts (2024) Edward Geehr and Jeffrey Barke, Unavoidably Unsafe (2025) John Leake and Peter McCullough, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality (2025) Ted Kuntz, Pregnancy and Vaccination (2025) Sherri Tenpenny, Zero Accountability in a Failed System (2025) Gavin de Becker, Forbidden Facts

Audio Deep Dive

The book includes an Audio Deep Dive of approximately one hour, walking through the argument for those who prefer to listen.

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Closing

The case the books make is older than the products it concerns. Each generation has had to rediscover what the previous generation documented. The library is what survived the suppression that took the documentation in every era before this one.

The complete book and the five appendices are below. No paywall. The case has been buried in every previous generation; the remedy is circulation, and this book is free for that reason. If you have a readership of your own, on Substack or elsewhere, please share this with your audience.

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