Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
Jun 14Edited

Fantastic resource. Was super glad to see Harris Coulter's Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality on the list. Dry, rather boring reading, but absolutely devastating in its conclusions. Cannot tell you how many copies of How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor we've given as baby shower and wedding gifts over the last 31 years. COVID did a lot to wake people up to all this - in a way, I would argue that it backfired as far as what it was supposed to do.

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Jon Marr's avatar
Jon Marr
Jun 14

Very interesting and I look forward to reading it. I thought Dissolving Illusions, published 2013, was an excellent work on the subject, although not included here.

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