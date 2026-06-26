Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Big E's avatar
Big E
Jun 28

Your review of The Vaccine Watchman is so amazing! We’re trying to get through to some family members (and to our Substack readers) about the harms of vaccination. Maybe THIS article would do the trick.

Will people ever realize that The Vaccine Watchman could easily be reframed for today? So many parallels with the childhood vax schedule and COVID and other mRNA soups.

You said “The rest of this summary — the analogy, one-minute elevator explanation, 12-point summary, Q&As, and Golden Nugget — is for paid subscribers.”

Would you consider unlocking the full article for general audiences (or grant this paid subscriber permission to share the full piece)?

Thank you for this review. It’s an eye opener, even for those of us who have been studying the vaccine sham for the past 6 years (sadly, late in life but better late than never).

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Missfit Infinitum's avatar
Missfit Infinitum
Jun 27

Thank you. This was very eye opening for me, as I had no idea that compulsory vaccination was introduced (in England and Wales at least) in the 1850s. I also thought that the modern medical diaspora through the establishment of medical schools and suppression of natural remedies was kicked off by the Rockefellers in the early 1900s. It seems the attack on the miracle of the human body began much much earlier, in the 1400s no less. It would be very interesting to research the political and social agendas prevailing at the time and the personalities (and funding) behind this murder and maiming. It almost appears that the harm is intentional. I also see parallels with current times, especially the insistence on vaccinations to the vulnerable more than a century later. The quote from WD Stokes sums it up: "The trade conceals its own mortality with the very pens it signs its bills with. This is the reason the official statistics show what they do, and the reason any honest investigation must begin with the certificates themselves."

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