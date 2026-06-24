Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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John Orban's avatar
John Orban
Jun 24

These criminals don’t even care that we know the details of their perfidy. It’s like in “The Big Short” when he says, “I don’t get it are they confessing?” and the reply is, No, they are bragging!”

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
Jun 24

Excellent post and analysis. I can't help but notice the critical role played by young people - indoctrinated over a period of many years - in carrying out these "color revolution" operations. In some ways another variation on this theme is seen in the way academia has effectively destroyed the rationality and the critical thinking skills of several generations of young university educated people across the West - in service to a toothless and irrational - "identity-politics." A set of evidence-free "beliefs" that conveniently poses absolutely no threat to Western elites, in the same way that the new "puppets" brought to power by the West in these "color revolutions" are essentially simply extensions of Western elite power.

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