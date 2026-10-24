A rat shocked once a day for seven consecutive days develops stable hypertension that persists more than a month after the shocks stop, provided the door to the adjoining compartment is closed and the animal cannot escape. Open the door and the rat runs next door and no hypertension develops. Trap two rats together behind the closed door so they can aggress on each other during the sessions, and no hypertension develops. Deliver an immediate convulsive electric shock after each session to prevent long-term memory formation, and no hypertension develops. What produces the illness is the memorization of the inefficacy of action. This experimental setup, which Henri Laborit presented at length in Éloge de la fuite in 1976, carries a theory about why humans inside hierarchical structures develop ulcers, hypertension, sexual impotence, and the depressive syndromes that modern medicine treats one patient at a time.

Laborit was a French surgeon who introduced chlorpromazine, the first tranquilizer, into medicine in the early 1950s. The paradox is explicit in his own biography: the man who gave psychiatry its chemical cosh spent the second half of his career describing why so many people need chemical soothing in the first place, and why the drug response misreads the problem. From 1958 he directed the Laboratory of Eutonology at Boucicaut Hospital, operated independently of public and private institutions and funded by royalties from the patents his group had taken out. His 1974 paper on the inhibitory system of action established the endocrine mechanism beneath his later philosophical work, and La Nouvelle Grille the same year laid out the broader framework. Alain Resnais built the 1980 film Mon oncle d’Amérique around his thinking, with Laborit appearing on screen to narrate the biology. He remains better known in France than in English-speaking countries, partly because few of his books were translated and partly because his conclusions fit no available ideological bucket.

The book appeared in 1976, eight years after May 1968, in a France still processing what the uprising had and had not changed. Psychoanalysis in its Lacanian form held the human sciences. Marxism remained the dominant analytical frame for social organization, though its explanatory record after 1968 was in question. Modern pharmaceutical psychiatry was expanding on the foundation Laborit’s own chlorpromazine had laid two decades earlier, with each new molecule marketed as a solution to problems the discipline had not managed to explain. The behavioral sciences were fragmented across disciplines that rarely spoke to each other. Hans Selye had published his stress response work forty years earlier, in 1936, and the clinical implications had still not been integrated into medicine. Laborit was writing against this whole arrangement at once. He proposed that psychosomatic illness in the medical vocabulary, neurosis in the analytic vocabulary, and alienation in the political vocabulary were different names for a single underlying mechanism, and that the mechanism was visible in his laboratory, in rats, in a two-chambered box.

This is the publication’s territory. Readers who have broken with mainstream medicine, orthodox finance, or the official COVID account, and who paid a social cost for the break, will find in Laborit a biological permission slip for what they already knew in their bodies. He names the three options available to any nervous system inside a hierarchy and makes clear which one preserves the organism. The dominance analysis shows why socialist bureaucracies reproduce the structures their revolutions were meant to end, with surplus value now extracted by party cadres rather than shareholders. The semantics-and-syntax distinction explains why political discourse of every stripe collapses into dogma and why any science that confuses the two produces inquisitions. The full summary unpacks each of these, together with his finding that aggression discharged in any direction, even against an undeserving target, protects the organism from the diseases of pure submission. Laborit’s own closing diagnosis: the sense of hierarchies is a deeper disease than cancer or cardiovascular disease. Medicine treats the downstream syndromes one patient at a time and leaves the structure that produces them intact.

Laborit’s place in the arc on this Substack sits between Hans Selye and Gabor Maté. Selye established the architecture in 1936: the General Adaptation Syndrome, the cortisol cascade, the triad of adrenal enlargement with thymic shrinkage and gastrointestinal ulceration, published in Nature where the mainstream could neither dismiss it nor absorb its implications. Maté worked out the developmental texture across decades of case histories, documenting how childhood attunement failures produce the specific adult patterns that precede ALS, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and the conditions mainstream medicine labels autoimmune. Laborit sharpens the mechanism at its biological core. His trapped rat and Maté’s “proximate separation” describe the same situation at different scales: an organism that cannot flee because flight is impossible, cannot fight because the fight would end the attachment it depends on, and memorizes the inefficacy of action as its default setting for the rest of life. Between them Selye catalogued the diseases of adaptation and Maté named their childhood origin. Laborit identified the specific trigger, extended the diagnosis to the social hierarchy itself, and refused the therapeutic consolation that the problem could be resolved from inside the structure that produced it.

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