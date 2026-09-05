“Within the laboratories of scientists attempting to develop an effective polio vaccine, there seemed to be a remarkable lack of virulence in poliovirus.” – Forrest Maready, “Rethinking Polio,” Brownstone Journal, August 23, 2026

This essay is one I did not want to write.

Forrest Maready’s 2018 book The Moth in the Iron Lung was among the first works that helped me see past the mainstream narrative of vaccination. His forensic account of the polio story, of the gypsy moth infestation and the invention of lead arsenate, of the timeline of paralytic epidemics against the timeline of pesticide use, played a central role in my own awakening. I owe him a debt this essay does not diminish.

In August 2026, Maready published an article in Brownstone Journal titled “Rethinking Polio,” proposing a multi-hit hypothesis in which pesticides create the physiological conditions and the poliovirus does the neuronal damage. The article represents a significant evolution from the 2018 book, in which he had turned to Edward Rosenow’s pleomorphic bacterial forms to explain the spread pattern of the 1916 outbreak. In 2026 the bacteria are gone. What remains is the mainstream poliovirus, delivered via a modified transport mechanism, with pesticides as cofactors.

Given everything that has been uncovered and clarified in the last five years about virology’s methods and the paradigm they rest on, this represents an evolution in the wrong direction. Maready remains inside an unproven, unscientific, epistemically captured, industrially produced narrative of contagion. He has changed the transport mechanism. He has kept the virus.

The essay that follows engages the argument on its merits. Where establishment vocabulary appears (poliovirus, receptor, blood-brain barrier, retrograde axonal transport), it appears in quotation, in attribution to Maready or his cited sources, or in reference titles. The author’s own analytical voice operates within the terrain paradigm, in which no exogenous infectious agent has been demonstrated as necessary to produce the paralysis called poliomyelitis. When the word “virus” appears in this essay without qualification, it is used in its conventional mainstream sense: a discrete infectious particle claimed to cause disease. When the phrase “no virus” appears, it refers to the fact that no such particle has been demonstrated to exist as a causative agent of disease.

Thirty-Four Percent

In 1958, a Michigan study analyzed specimens from 1,060 patients diagnosed with poliomyelitis. Of the 869 patients from whom fecal samples were obtained, only 34 percent showed evidence of poliovirus. More than two-thirds of the cases, clinically indistinguishable from polio, had no poliovirus at all.¹

That figure appears in Forrest Maready’s 2026 Brownstone Journal article “Rethinking Polio.”² Maready cites the Detroit study as evidence for the “diagnostic imprecision” that plagued the polio era. His interpretation is that many patients diagnosed with polio actually had infections from other enteroviruses (Coxsackie, echoviruses) which produce clinically identical paralysis.

Read differently, the same number is the collapse point of the case for the poliovirus as a causative agent of disease. A disease attributed to a specific virus was found, in the majority of diagnosed cases, to occur without the specific virus. The alleged cause was absent from the effect it allegedly caused.

Maready notes this and moves on. This essay does not.

The Enterovirus Escape

The 1958 Detroit study is worth staying with because its implications reach further than Maready’s treatment suggests. What the study documents is not a diagnostic problem to be corrected by better testing. It documents that the clinical syndrome called polio, defined by paralysis, muscle weakness, fever, and stiffness, appears in most cases without the microbe named as its cause.

The standard modern virological response is to invoke other enteroviruses. Coxsackie viruses, echoviruses, enterovirus D68, enterovirus 71: each is documented in the mainstream literature as capable of producing paralysis clinically indistinguishable from polio.² If the poliovirus was found in only 34 percent of cases, the other 66 percent must have been caused by these other viruses, misdiagnosed because the diagnostic tools of the time could not tell them apart. Maready accepts this response.

The response does not save the causative claim. It multiplies the problem. If five different unrelated microbes can all produce the same clinical syndrome under the same conditions, then no one of them is doing anything specific to that syndrome. Virus-specific action should produce virus-specific disease. It does not. It produces the same disease across five alleged organisms.

Maready acknowledges this problem indirectly. In the Brownstone article he writes that “if the true mechanism of CNS entry involves shared anatomical and toxicological vulnerabilities rather than viral mutation or tropism alone, it stands to reason that any enterovirus present in the gut under the right conditions could access the spinal cord in the same way.”²

Read carefully, this sentence gives away the paradigm. If any enterovirus in the gut can cause the paralysis under the right conditions, then the conditions are the cause. The enterovirus becomes ambient background, always present, sometimes coincidentally recoverable from the tissue. What actually distinguishes the paralyzed from the unparalyzed is not the virus, which is common. It is the conditions, which are not.

Maready has named the conditions. In his multi-hit hypothesis they are pesticide exposure disrupting the intestinal barrier, impaired lymphatic clearance, anatomical proximity of spinal cord to intestine in young children, and mechanical exertion facilitating retrograde nerve transport. These are the causal factors. The virus, in his own model, does not select for paralysis. The conditions do.

Presence at the scene is not the same as causation. Maready applies this distinction correctly to bacteria in his 2018 book, where he engages Rosenow’s pleomorphic streptococcus as a possible cofactor rather than a definite cause. He does not apply the distinction to the poliovirus in 2026.

The Passenger Who Cannot Travel

Maready spends substantial space in the Brownstone article dismantling the traditional viral etiology. The traditional story is that the poliovirus enters through the gut, replicates in the intestine, spreads to the bloodstream, crosses the blood-brain barrier, and infects motor neurons in the spinal cord. Maready shows this story cannot be right. His own words:

Like most enteroviruses, poliovirus doesn’t replicate within the blood very well, if at all. Compared to neuronal and intestinal epithelial cells, where the CD155 poliovirus receptor is plentiful, the blood offers very little in terms for favorable replication.²

And:

Poliovirus is approximately 8,500,000 Daltons in diameter, vastly exceeding the barrier’s cutoff of ~400-500 Daltons. This size difference, coupled with tight endothelial junctions, would likely preclude any poliovirus from breaching the barrier.²

These are devastating admissions against the mainstream story. Maready is saying that the poliovirus does not replicate in the medium through which it is supposed to travel to reach its target, and that it cannot pass through the barrier it is supposed to cross to reach its target. The traditional story requires a virus that can do things this virus, by Maready’s own account, cannot do.

His response is to construct an alternative transport mechanism. Pesticides disrupt the intestinal wall. The poliovirus enters the intestinal lymphatic system rather than the blood. Lymphatic vessels carry it toward the spinal cord. From there it enters peripheral nerve endings and travels via retrograde axonal transport to the anterior horn motor neurons.

Observe what has happened. The virus that cannot replicate in blood and cannot cross the blood-brain barrier is preserved as the causal agent. Every piece of the transport mechanism has been redesigned around its known limitations. The paradox that traditional virology could not solve, the paradox that Maready correctly identifies as fatal to the mainstream story, is solved not by asking whether the virus is real, but by rebuilding the entire route around it.

A virus that cannot reach its target through any established mechanism, and requires an ad hoc reconstruction of intestinal and lymphatic physiology to get there, is not a plausible causative agent. Maready does not ask when the reconstruction becomes the admission.

The Mice That Were Built to Get Sick

The alternative transport mechanism is the load-bearing element of Maready’s 2026 argument. If it fails, the multi-hit hypothesis fails. It rests on animal studies. Specifically, on studies of transgenic mice engineered to express the human CD155 receptor.

Wild mice do not express CD155. Wild mice cannot be infected with poliovirus. This is not a minor observation. It is the foundational fact of poliovirus research. For decades, researchers could not reliably infect any animal other than certain species of Old World monkeys, and even those with difficulty and inconsistency. The species-restriction problem was severe enough that scientists spent years attempting to engineer virulence into the microbe, work Maready himself describes as “the earliest ‘gain-of-function’ research.”²

The transgenic PVR (poliovirus receptor) mouse was developed in the 1990s to give researchers a small animal model in which poliovirus experiments could be done. These animals are not wild organisms responding to natural exposure. They are laboratory constructs engineered to demonstrate a mechanism the researchers had already assumed.

Every one of Maready’s key mechanism claims for retrograde axonal transport rests on these mice. Miyamura, Horie, and Yoshikawa 1992: transgenic mice, intramuscular injection.³ Ohka 2009: transgenic mice, retrograde transport studies.⁴ Gromeier and Wimmer 1998: transgenic mice, mechanism of injury-provoked poliomyelitis.⁵ In each study, researchers took an animal engineered to be susceptible, injected purified viral material directly into muscle or nerve, and observed that the animal developed paralysis and that the injected material could be found in its spinal cord.

This is not a demonstration of natural infection. It is a demonstration of what happens when you inject an engineered organism with a laboratory preparation. The engineered organism was designed to respond to the preparation. The preparation was defined by its ability to elicit response in the engineered organism. The circularity is complete.

What the transgenic mouse studies actually demonstrate is that if you inject a modified animal with material assumed to contain a virus, you can produce paralysis and recover the injected material afterward. This tells us nothing about whether the virus exists as an exogenous infectious entity in nature, whether it enters human bodies through natural routes, whether it causes disease in unmodified humans, or whether the material injected into the mice contains what its label says it contains.

Maready cites these studies as if they establish natural pathogenesis. They do not. They establish that a specific laboratory model can be made to produce a specific laboratory result. Everything else is assumption imported through the experimental design.

The Isolation That Was Never Done

Before Koch’s postulates can be applied, before any transport mechanism can be argued, before any receptor can be proposed, one thing has to be established. The entity has to exist. It has to be shown as something one can physically extract from a sick person and characterize as a distinct object.

This is what “isolation” means in every other science. If a chemist claims to have discovered a new compound, the chemist is expected to produce it in purified form so it can be characterized and compared with other compounds. If a biologist claims to have discovered a new organism, the biologist is expected to produce a specimen. This is not a demanding standard. It is what “we found it” means when scientists say they have found something.

Virology does not meet this standard for the poliovirus. What virology calls “isolation” is not extraction of a purified biological entity from a person’s body fluid. It is a laboratory procedure that begins with the assumption of the entity and ends by attributing observed cellular effects to it.

The procedure, developed by John Enders and colleagues in 1949 and celebrated with the 1954 Nobel Prize in Medicine, works as follows.⁶ Cells are taken from an animal, most often monkey kidney tissue. The cells are placed in a culture medium with nutrients. The medium is dosed with antibiotics, which are toxic to the cells. The cells are also nutrient-starved to make them more permissive to whatever effect the experimenters wish to observe. Patient material (throat swab, feces, spinal fluid) is added. If the cells begin to break down and die, the breakdown (called the “cytopathic effect”) is attributed to a virus assumed to be present in the patient material. The virus is said to have been isolated.

The cells were poisoned with antibiotics and starved of nutrients. Cellular breakdown is exactly what one would expect from cells that are being poisoned and starved. No experiment has ever been published in the mainstream virology literature adding sterile patient material without a suspected virus to the same culture conditions, to see whether identical breakdown occurs from the antibiotics and starvation alone. This basic negative control is not standard in the isolation protocol. Without it, the attribution of the cellular breakdown to a virus is not demonstrated. It is presumed.

The poliovirus has never been extracted from a person’s body fluid in the ordinary scientific sense of the word “isolation.” No image of an isolated poliovirus exists that shows a purified physical entity extracted directly from a sick person. What exists are electron micrographs of debris from broken cell cultures, labeled as poliovirus on the assumption that the label is correct.

Every downstream claim about the poliovirus rests on this foundation. Its receptor, its transport mechanism, its virulence factors, its serotypes, its genome, all of virology’s polio work presupposes the existence of the entity as demonstrated by Enders’ cell culture procedure. If the foundation is a laboratory artifact, so is everything built on it.

Maready cites Enders’ descendants without engaging Enders’ methodology.

The Standard That Was Quietly Retired

The word “cause” carries a definite meaning in medicine, or it did until virology found the meaning inconvenient. Robert Koch’s postulates, formulated in the 1880s, set out what a demonstration of infectious causation requires.

First, the suspected microorganism must be found in all cases of the disease.

Second, it must be isolated from a diseased organism and grown in pure culture.

Third, the pure culture must reproduce the disease when introduced into a healthy susceptible host.

Fourth, the microorganism must be recoverable from the newly infected host.

These postulates are not radical. They are what bacteriology used to demonstrate causation for anthrax, tuberculosis, and cholera. They are the standard by which any claim of infectious causation should be tested.

The poliovirus fails the first postulate. It is not found in all cases of the disease. Maready’s own citation puts the figure at 34 percent.

It fails the second, as the previous section documented. Virology’s cell culture procedure is not isolation in the sense the postulate requires.

It fails the third. The transgenic mouse experiments Maready cites are direct injections of viral material into engineered organisms whose susceptibility was manufactured for the experimental purpose. This is not the introduction of a pure culture into a healthy susceptible host in any sense Koch could have recognized; it is the introduction of laboratory preparations into laboratory constructs. The Landsteiner and Popper 1909 monkey experiments, generally credited with the “discovery” of the poliovirus, were direct injections of ground human spinal tissue into monkey brains.⁷ Ground brain matter is not a pure culture. It contains everything the source brain contained, mixed and unpurified. Injecting such material into a brain and observing damage does not demonstrate that the injected material contains a specific isolated microorganism.

It fails the fourth by extension. If the disease has not been reproduced in a healthy host by introduction of a pure culture, no recovery of that pure culture from the newly diseased host is possible.

The poliovirus fails all four of Koch’s original postulates. This is not disputed by mainstream virology. The response has been to relax the postulates, to substitute molecular techniques (PCR, antibody assays, sequence comparisons) for physical isolation, to accept engineered animal models as evidence of natural pathogenesis. This is a rearrangement of the goalposts, not a satisfaction of the standard.

The onus is on the positive claim. Anyone asserting that the poliovirus is a causative agent of disease bears the burden of demonstrating it. Nothing Maready cites, and nothing his cited sources cite when their chains of citation are traced back to primary demonstrations, satisfies the standard. What virology offers is a hundred years of downstream work built on top of an initial assumption that was never itself demonstrated.

The Founding Admission

The stack of virology’s polio claims goes back to 1909. Two research groups published in that year that they had discovered the poliovirus. Karl Landsteiner and Erwin Popper in Vienna were first with the ground-spinal-tissue-into-monkey-brains experiment. Simon Flexner and Paul A. Lewis at the Rockefeller Institute published their follow-up in the December 18, 1909 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. They had passaged material through a long series of monkeys, injecting pureed spinal cord, brain tissue, fecal matter, and even ground flies into the animals to produce paralysis.

Their own account of what they had found is worth quoting directly:

We failed utterly to discover bacteria, either in film preparations or in cultures, that could account for the disease; and, since among our long series of propagations of the virus in monkeys not one animal showed, in the lesions, the cocci described by some previous investigators, and we had failed to obtain any such bacteria from the human material studied by us, we felt that they could be excluded from consideration.

They had found no organism. They had ruled out the bacterial candidates their predecessors had proposed. What they concluded from this absence was not that they had failed to demonstrate a cause. What they concluded was that a cause must exist that they could not see:

Therefore … the infecting agent of epidemic poliomyelitis belongs to the class of the minute and filterable viruses that have not thus far been demonstrated with certainty under the microscope.⁸

The word therefore carries the entire weight of what followed. Flexner and Lewis had found no organism, and from finding none they declared one must exist. This is not the demonstration of a virus. It is the declaration of one, made by researchers who could not identify what was causing the paralysis they had produced in their monkeys and who were unwilling to conclude that the cause might not be a microbe at all.

Every subsequent claim about the poliovirus inherits that original absence. When Maready cites the 2009 receptor-mediated transport studies, when he cites the 1992 neural pathway experiments, when he cites the entire modern virology literature on the poliovirus, he is citing work that presupposes what Flexner and Lewis declared without demonstrating in 1909. The stack has never been rebuilt from a demonstrated foundation. It has only been extended upward from an admission.

The Passenger Does Not Exist

The essay returns now to Maready’s model and its center of gravity.

In Maready’s 2026 hypothesis, the pesticides do all the causal work. They disrupt the intestinal barrier. They impair lymphatic clearance. They damage motor neurons directly. They sensitize the nervous system through inflammatory signaling. They enable transport routes that would otherwise not exist. The virus, in this model, is a passenger.

The passenger cannot replicate in the blood. The passenger cannot cross the blood-brain barrier. The passenger cannot infect any wild animal other than certain species of monkeys, and even those with difficulty. The passenger is present in only a third of the cases attributed to it. The passenger’s alleged effects can be produced by four other unrelated viruses under the same conditions. The passenger’s transport mechanism has to be constructed from scratch around its known incapacities. The passenger has never been physically extracted from a sick person and characterized as a distinct object.

At what point does one recognize that the passenger is not doing anything, because the passenger is not there?

Maready does not recognize it. In his model the pesticides create the conditions, and the virus, riding along, is what actually does the damage to the motor neurons. The paralysis remains viral. The pesticides simply enable the virus. This preserves germ theory. It preserves the diagnostic category of poliomyelitis. It preserves the ontological reality of the poliovirus as a discrete entity that causes disease. It preserves the entire edifice of virology built on top of Landsteiner and Popper’s 1909 monkey brain injections. What it cannot preserve is the coherence of its own evidence, which points repeatedly at the pesticides and away from the virus.

Under the terrain reading, the pesticides are sufficient. Arsenic damages motor neurons directly. This was documented by Seguin in 1882 and by Popow in 1883, both of whom Maready himself cites.⁹ Arsenical paralysis produces the anterior horn cell lesions that pathologists later attributed to poliomyelitis. The lesions are the same because the cause is the same. No virus is required to complete the causal chain. None has been demonstrated to be part of it.

Maready has the evidence. He has done the historical work. What he has not done is follow the evidence past the point where it stops being publishable.

What Respectable Heterodoxy Permits

Brownstone Journal published “Rethinking Polio” in August 2026. It published an article that criticizes the mainstream transport mechanism for poliovirus, criticizes the sanitation hypothesis, criticizes the exclusive focus on viral eradication as public health strategy, and proposes pesticide cofactors as necessary to explain the paralytic epidemics of the twentieth century. This is heterodox in the sense that it departs from the CDC’s talking points. It is not heterodox in the sense that it departs from germ theory.

Brownstone Journal has not published, and by any reasonable read of its editorial pattern will not publish, an article arguing that the poliovirus has never been demonstrated to exist as a causative agent of disease, that Landsteiner and Popper’s 1909 monkey brain injections established nothing about natural pathogenesis, that Enders’ 1949 cell culture procedure is not isolation in any ordinary scientific sense, that CD155 as a “poliovirus receptor” is an artifact of engineered mouse models, and that virology as a whole rests on a stack of circular experiments never grounded in physical extraction of the entities it claims to study. Their published archive on medical and scientific topics runs in one direction. Criticism of specific policies and interventions is permitted within a frame that accepts germ theory as a category. Rejections of the category itself are not present.

This is observation, not accusation. Brownstone has an editorial line. Every publication does. The line runs through a specific place. Modifications to the mainstream story are publishable in respectable dissenting venues. Rejections of the story’s foundational category are not. Maready’s 2026 article falls inside the line. This essay falls outside it.

The cost of the line is that writers who reach the paradigm question have to choose. They can preserve access to venues that reach the curious skeptic and modify the story from inside. Or they can name what the story rests on and lose that access. Maready has made his choice. In doing so he has kept the virus, and the reader who follows only Maready’s work will not encounter the argument that the virus was never demonstrated in the first place. That argument is being made, but not in Brownstone.

I write this essay knowing what it means. I write it because I owe Maready enough to say plainly what his 2026 argument does and does not establish, and because I owe the curious skeptic reading it enough not to stop where the publishable range stops.

It is the essay Maready did not write, and could not write in Brownstone. Someone had to.

How To Explain It To A 6 Year Old

A long time ago, some scientists said there was a tiny invisible bug that made children sick and stopped them from walking. They called it the polio bug. They spent a hundred years looking for it.

They never caught it. Not once. When they thought they had it, they had to grind up parts of sick people’s spines and put the grindings into monkey brains. The monkeys got sick. The scientists said, “See, the monkey got sick, that proves the bug is real.” But if you grind up anything and put it into a monkey’s brain, the monkey will get sick. That did not prove the bug was real. It only proved that monkeys do not like having things injected into their brains.

Later the scientists tried a different trick. They took cells out of a monkey’s kidney and put them in a dish. They poisoned the cells with medicine that was bad for cells. They starved the cells of food. Then they added spit or poop from a sick child to the dish. The cells got sicker and died. The scientists said, “See, the cells got sick, that proves the bug in the spit was real.” But the cells were being poisoned and starved. They would have died anyway. Nobody ever ran the test where you leave the bug out and see if the cells die from the poison and starving. That test would tell you the truth. Nobody ran it.

While the scientists kept looking for the bug they could not find, other people noticed something simpler. Farmers were spraying poisons on fruit trees and on cows and on children at the beach. The poisons had names like arsenic and DDT. Children who ate the fruit or drank the milk or played where the sprays fell sometimes could not walk. Their spines had the same damage the “polio” children had. Some doctors said, “Look, the poison is causing this.” And they were right. Everyone could see the poison. Nobody could see the bug.

But if the poison caused the sickness, the companies that made the poison could be blamed. If the bug caused it, nobody could be blamed except the bug. So the doctors who said “look at the bug” got the important jobs and wrote the important books. The doctors who said “look at the poison” got pushed aside.

A writer today has done a lot of good work showing that the poison was real and did make children sick. But he still says the bug was real too. He says the poison helps the bug get to the spine faster. He needs to keep the bug in the story. If he took the bug out, everyone would ask, “So what was the bug for?” And the answer would be: nothing. The bug was never really there.

This essay says the bug was never really there. Only the poison. That is a very hard thing for grown-ups to say, because a lot of grown-ups have built their whole lives on the bug being real.

References

Brown GC, Lenz WR, Agate GH. Laboratory data on the Detroit poliomyelitis epidemic-1958. JAMA. 1960;172(8):807-812. doi:10.1001/jama.1960.03020080037010. Forrest Maready, “Rethinking Polio,” Brownstone Journal, August 23, 2026. All direct quotations attributed to Maready in this essay are from this article. Miyamura K, Horie H, Yoshikawa T, et al. Poliovirus spreads from muscle to the central nervous system by neural pathways. Journal of Infectious Diseases. 1992;166(4):747-752. Cited in Maready, “Rethinking Polio.” Ohka S, Matsuda N, Tohyama K, et al. Receptor-dependent and -independent axonal retrograde transport of poliovirus in motor neurons. Journal of Virology. 2009;83(10):4995-5004. Cited in Maready, “Rethinking Polio.” Gromeier M, Wimmer E. Mechanism of injury-provoked poliomyelitis. Journal of Virology. 1998;72(6):5056-5060. Cited in Maready, “Rethinking Polio.” Enders JF, Weller TH, Robbins FC. Cultivation of the Lansing strain of poliomyelitis virus in cultures of various human embryonic tissues. Science. 1949;109:85-87. Enders, Weller, and Robbins received the 1954 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for this work. Landsteiner K, Popper E. Übertragung der Poliomyelitis acuta auf Affen. Zeitschrift für Immunitätsforschung und Experimentelle Therapie. 1909;2:377-390. Flexner S, Lewis PA. The Nature of the Virus of Epidemic Poliomyelitis. JAMA. 1909;53(25):2095-2097. doi:10.1001/jama.1909.92550250001001l. E.C. Seguin, “Myelitis Following Acute Arsenical Poisoning (By Paris Green or Schwein-Furth Green),” Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, vol. IX, no. 4 (October 1882): 665-680; N. Popow, “Ueber die Veränderungen im Rückenmarke nach Vergiftung mit Arsen, Blei und Quecksilber,” Archiv für pathologische Anatomie und Physiologie und für klinische Medicin 93 (1883): 351-366. Both cited in Maready, “Rethinking Polio.” Forrest Maready, The Moth in the Iron Lung: A Biography of Polio (Feels Like Fire, 2018). Referenced in the author’s note for its role in the author’s earlier engagement with the polio question.

Additional Sources

Cowan, Thomas S. The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (Including “Coronavirus”) Are Not the Cause of Disease. Skyhorse, 2020.

Bailey, Mark. A Farewell to Virology (Expert Edition). 2022.

Bailey, Mark and Samantha Bailey. The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny. 2024.

Engelbrecht, Torsten and Claus Köhnlein. Virus Mania: How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense. Third edition, 2021.

Gober, Mark, Sam Bailey, Mark Bailey, and Stefan Lanka. An End to Upside Down Medicine: Contagion, Viruses, and Vaccines—And Why Consciousness Is Needed for a New Paradigm of Health. Waterside Productions, 2023.

Roytas, Daniel. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments. 2024.

Engdahl, F. William. “Toxicology vs Virology: The Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud.” Lies are Unbekoming, March 31, 2025.