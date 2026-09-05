Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Laura Hayes
2h

Thank you for writing and publishing this important article. We need to keep exposing that the emperor has no clothes…i.e. that a virus has never been isolated, nor been shown to cause illness or contagion…yet, “the experts” continue to claim that all 3 have been accomplished. And challenging “the experts” comes with a cost (no funding, no publication, no hiring, firing, censoring, public shaming, and more).

I will mention that I read and found Maready’s book “Crooked: Manmade Diseases Explained” excellent and important. Yet, he had inaccuracies regarding the mercury that is still in vaccines. Mercury facts are critically important, not only because of the damage that mercury causes by itself, but also because of the multiplied damage it does when in the presence of aluminum and other metals. I contacted him regarding these inaccuracies. I did not receive any type of response indicating that they would be corrected, either in an article, or in future editions of the book. So, if you read “Crooked”, please bear that in mind.

Grateful for your courage and boldness to speak unpopular truths, Unbekoming. Onward!

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
3h

☣️ ALI G: Hear me now. Hear me now. 📢 Big up da Health Freedom Massive! 💪🔥

We is here today wiv Dr. IV Missin’ — yeah? Proper respect 🙏 — only man I know wit an IV in iz name 💉 when da whole field of viroLIEgy still be lookin’ for one. 🔬👀

Dis is a well hot topic right now. 🔥 Some people be sayin’, “Bruv, show me da ting straight from da snot, yeah? 🤧 Show me it before you put it in da monkey business blender.” 🐒🌀

So Dr. IV Missin’ — safe — when you say you “isolated” a virus… what does dat hah-actually mean? Like, is it on its own? 🦠 In a lil’ room lockin’ n poppin’ n bustin’ some moves? 🕺💃

DR. IV MISSIN’: Isolation in virology refers to culturing viral particles in controlled laboratory conditions. 🧪🔬

ALI G: Right. So you get da virus by itself, yeah? No mates. 🚫👬 No backing dancers. 🚫💃 Just bare virus. 🦠

DR. IV MISSIN’: We introduce patient sample to monkey kidney cells 🐒🧫 and add antibiotics, 💊 antifungals, 🍄 starvation media, 🥀 and Trypsin. 🧪

ALI G (interrupting): I is trippin’ after hearin’ all dat. 😵‍💫 Az I got this right?

So, instead of solitary confinement, 🔒 da virass now be mixed in with da general prison population? 👮‍♂️🐒🧫

DR. IV MISSIN’: Exactly. Isolation now means “putting things together.” 🤝🧪

ALI G: Respek’. 🙏 Please go on.

DR. IV MISSIN’: After poisoning da—(corrects himself)—the monkey kidney cells until they die, ☠️🐒🧫 we declare the cytopathic effect as proof of a virus. 🦠✅

ALI G: “Cyto-pathetic effect” — dat when da cells look mashed up, yeah? 💥🧫

DR. IV MISSIN’: Essentially, yes.

ALI G: Forgive me for askin’… 🙏 but if you starve dem, stress dem, put antibiotics in dere — isn’t dey gonna look mashed up anyway? 😵‍💫💀

Did you try n mash up da cells wit’out da patient’s booga? 🤧🧫

DR. IV MISSIN’: That would be unethical. ⚖️

ALI G (leaning in, gesturing wildly): Wot?? 😳 Un-h-etthiquette… to do science? 🔬💥

DR. IV MISSIN’: Exactly.

ALI G: And howz you know dat it was da virus doin’ da cell death ting? 🦠☠️

DR. IV MISSIN’: Because da—(catches himself)—the cells died. 💀

ALI G: From da antibotox… anti-bitix… anti-bioti— 💊 bruv, dem pill tings, yeah?

—starvation, toxic media, an’ mecha… mecka… meconical stress, blud? 😵‍💫🧪 You get me?

DR. IV MISSIN’: Yes. That’s how viruses work. 🦠

ALI G: Respek’. 🙏 Do youz be doin’ da same for doze healthy cell samples? 🧫❓

DR. IV MISSIN’: No. That would undermine the narrative. 🎭 Besides, as you can see from these TEM images, da—(annoyed with himself again)—the presence of viruses is clearly demonstrated. 🔬🦠

ALI G: Yeah, I seen dem pics. 👀 Dem be like Jackson Pollack grey blobs. 🎨🩶

Den someone whitecoat puts a triangle on it like it’s a treasure map. 🧑‍🔬🔺🗺️

If I put arrows on me nan’s casserole, does that make it Michelin-star? 🍲➡️⭐😂

How you know dem ain’t just cell debris from da whole stress-fest you created? 🧫💥💀

DR. IV MISSIN’: That’s what viruses look like. 🦠

ALI G: Me homeboy Unbekoming (Ali holds hand bedecked with gold rings to his heart) say dem same spiky blobs show up in dee TEM when healthy cells be mashed up by dee toxic ViroLIEgy protocols, innit? 🔬🧫💥

DR. IV MISSIN’: Only because the virus is hiding. 🦠🙈

ALI G: What about dis German geez wiv his Cock??… Kosha’s… Kork’s… Post-you-lates? 🤔 Whatevva’. What dat all about den?

DR. IV MISSIN’ (tight smile): Oh, they’re obsolete. 😏

ALI G: Cos they iz failin’? 🤨

DR. IV MISSIN’: Because they ask for evidence. 📋🔎

ALI G: Haz you lot ever demonstrate da virus tingy causing disease in a healthy host all by itself? 🦠➡️🤒❓

DR. IV MISSIN’: No — but we inject toxic monkey kidney cell culture directly into the organs of lab animals to prove poisons can be transmitted via syringe. 🐒🧪💉

ALI G (to camera, looks mortified, dabs a tear): 😭 Nan… if you be watchin’, maybe best switch off da telly, yeah. 📺🙈 Dis one’s peak.

Dis viroLIEgist be some next-level mad scientists, blud. 🧪🤪💥

So lemme get dis straight — you mash up di bunnies by injecting dem with poisons, 🐇💉☠️ injure dem innocents, an’ den call it “viral transmission”? 🦠➡️🐇

Bruv… dat ain’t Sherlock Holmes. 🕵️‍♂️ Dat be man light da fire 🔥 an’ den sell da smoke alarm. 🚨😂

You get me? 👊

DR. IV MISSIN’: Dat—(gasps, catches himself)—that circular reasoning is the cornerstone of viroLIEgy. 🔄🦠 Clears peer review every time. ✅📋

ALI G: But ain’t “peer review” just a bunch of whitecoats chillin’ in a back room, 🧑‍🔬🧑‍🔬 all on da Big Harma Boss Man payroll? 💰💊

Man read it, nod at it, stamp it — “Approved, bruv” — then collect da cheque. 💵📝

DR. IV MISSIN’: That’s also a cornerstone of peer review. 😂

ALI G: Me beginning to see how dis peer review ting hah-actually works. 👀

Lets give it up for Dr. IV Missin’! 👏👏👏 (Studio applause)

An’ remember boyz n girls, if youz wanna get deep into dis virus isolation racket, youz best: 🎓🔬

Mix everyting together like wicked jungle remix. 🌀🎶

Abuse dem monkey kidney cells like East Side n West Side bang bangin’ inna Staines Massive Turf War, blud! 🐒💥🥊

Observe dee dameej wid bare eyes, yeh? 👀💀

Stick dem arrow tings inna dem TEM like youz drawin’ treasure maps. 🔬➡️🗺️

Publish, den chill an’ wait fo’ dat briefcase of Mullaah from Big Harma, boii! 💼💰💊

ALI G: Dat’s science, innit? 🤷‍♂️ Big it up for Dr. IV Missin’! 👏🔥 His name be sayin’ it all about dis ting called viroLIEgy, blud! 😂🦠

🎶 [Cue heavy DnB breakbeat: Boom boom de duh duh… boom boom de duh duh…] 🔊🔥💥

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