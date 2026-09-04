Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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rtko's avatar
rtko
9h

I don’t know how you’re creating this much content, but it’s all great and well suited to our times. 🙏

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
6h

Its sickening! Who appointed the Anointed who are making all these erroneous decisions??

The whole Medical Industry has contributed to America's major decline mentally and physically in the last 75 years. Its focus on its Bottom Line and not on research, which would elevate its fellow man...has lowered the health of every American. Its ignorance is overwhelming. The Simple Truth: The Medical Industry's products do not belong in the human body. Hippocrates, the Father of medicine, had it right 2400 years ago. He produced cures. The medicine, the Medical Industry offers destroys the internal organs, glands and cells. Hippocrates used the word medicine to mean Natural Food. Anything other than natural food, such as, drugs and vaccines, would destroy the human body.

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