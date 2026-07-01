Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Ron Greenstein's avatar
Ron Greenstein
Jul 1

"There are no right answers to wrong questions!"

This essay exposes the sneaky structure of the medical industrial complex.

Too bad the human beings involved have come under a spell that has them IGNORING the illusions masquerading as truth.

Another brilliant and important essay!

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Jul 1

Whatever drug or pill they they prescribe, that will only exacerbate the problem. You are only in as bad a condition as they say you are when they compare your numbers to theirs. Their numbers are designed to mask the truth and get you stuck in the medical wheel of misfortune. Health is obtained by adding fewer "chemicals" or no chemicals to your body.

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