A parenting book published in 2026 by a mainstream press recommends Robert Mendelsohn’s How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor, Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk’s Dissolving Illusions, Neil Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies, and Paul Thomas’s Vax Facts. It tells parents not to suppress fever, runny nose, or rash. It rejects formula in every form, cautions against regular pediatric contact, and recommends raw milk from grass-fed goats where breastfeeding is not possible. Naomi Aldort’s Listen to Your Baby does all this while sounding like a grandmother, not a dissident.

The book’s operating engine is Byron Katie’s four-question inquiry, applied to every anxious parental thought. Is it true? Can I absolutely know it’s true? How do I react when I believe this thought? Who would I be without it? The turnaround follows. Aldort’s contribution is dragging the method into the concrete parenting decisions where cultural authority actually operates: the mother who believes her fifteen-month-old should already be weaned, the mother terrified of returning to work, the father convinced the toddler is defying him. The transcripts of these dialogues run for pages. Each one shows the same structure. An inherited belief, examined, dissolves. What remains is the mother’s own observation of the actual child in front of her.

On the body, Aldort holds a position she never quite has to name because she lives it on every page: the body heals itself if not obstructed. She describes letting flu, cold, and strep throat run their course with rest, chicken soup, water, and sunshine. She describes her own three children going through what mainstream medicine calls whooping cough, rubella, chickenpox, and strep throat with no doctor and no lasting harm. She refers parents to VAERS, to Miller’s summaries of vaccine studies, to Humphries and Bystrianyk on the historical decline of infectious illness before medical intervention. She notes that modern medicine excels at emergencies and fails at nearly everything else. The nearest her book comes to a manifesto is a single sentence: without suppressing the body’s healing work, the children’s flu and strep throat never returned.

The food chapters carry the book’s most personal material. Aldort was vegan through her first pregnancy and raised her first son the same way. By the time of her second pregnancy, plant foods had produced irritable bowel syndrome severe enough to miscarry the child. By age seven, her firstborn showed dark circles, allergies, and volatile temper. A naturopath’s blood test read low iron, low B12, low protein. He prescribed daily red meat. The dark circles were gone in three days. The whole family switched. Her third pregnancy, at forty-four, was her healthiest. She now recommends animal fats, egg yolks, ground beef, lamb, and organ meat as first foods after breast milk. Formula is rejected in any form, organic included. Grains, seed oils, sugar, and processed carbohydrates are treated as damage. She points readers to Paul Mason, Anthony Chaffee, Ben Bikman, Bart Kay, and Ken Berry for the underlying research, and to Sally Fallon and Weston Price for the traditional-foods lineage her recommendations sit inside.

On attachment, Aldort is straightforward. Babies are meant to be carried, held, and fed on cue. Cribs and strollers are cages. Cry-it-out training teaches the child that stress and tears are how needs get met. Co-sleeping is the human norm; the separate nursery is the historical anomaly. Baby-wearing keeps the baby’s nervous system regulated by the mother’s, and a regulated baby has no need to cry to signal need. On emotional life, she treats what conventional advice labels disruptive, defiant, or attention-seeking as intelligent communication about unmet need. A tantrum discharges accumulated tension while a safe adult is present. Read as manipulation, it becomes something to punish. Read as communication, it becomes something to receive. The chapters on communication and social manners rebuild the parent-and-child interaction around this recognition. Praise and punishment both disappear, replaced by presence, description, and the same four questions the mother uses on herself.

The book’s authority comes from four decades of one-on-one work with parents. Aldort has counseled thousands of families across the world, and the transcripts of those sessions carry the book. Nearly every question a first-time or fourth-time parent asks appears here in a real mother’s or father’s voice, with the four-question inquiry walked through in full: the mother who cannot bear her son’s nighttime waking, the toddler who bites, the father who cannot stop yelling, the mother torn between work and infant, the older sibling erupting at the arrival of a newborn, the child who refuses food, the child who refuses school. Later chapters extend the same method into sibling dynamics, extended family, the parenting partnership, and the child’s intellectual growth into the school years. Aldort does not hand out scripts or formulas. She hands the parent a method by which they can find their own answer with the actual child in the room. Three children of her own, all raised on the principles she teaches, sit behind every recommendation.

Aldort’s reader is the mother whose obstetrician told her to schedule an induction, whose pediatrician handed her a formula sample, whose mother-in-law said the baby needs to learn to self-soothe. She is writing for the mother still standing in the pediatrician’s office wondering why the answers she is given do not fit the child in front of her. For that reader, the book opens a door. Trust the body. Trust the child. Trust yourself. The four questions do the rest. The mother who reads this book carefully will not send her baby to cry alone, will not feed her formula, will not rush to the pediatrician for ordinary childhood illness, will not suppress the fever. She will hear her baby, and she will respond. That is what Aldort has given her, and it is worth every hour of the reading.

Listen to Your Baby: Responding to Your Child’s Cues for Optimal Development and Joyful Connection by Naomi Aldort is available on Amazon.

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