Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7h

This sounds like a book every mother should read. Having no children I am still tempted to read it because I do have animals. Even with them it might be worth, avoiding the vet and let them heal on their own rhythm.

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Tracey Holekamp's avatar
Tracey Holekamp
7h

The book I give all my patients (children or not) is Turtles All The Way Down

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