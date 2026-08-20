Author’s note: This essay continues my work on remedies that cannot be patented and have been displaced by ones that can. Jarvis’s iodine protocol sits at the clearest end of that pattern: documented in two published books, prescribed to named patients, almost entirely absent from mainstream practice today. It costs a few dollars a year. The territory it opens onto, the modern management of anxious and dysregulated children, is contested; I have kept my focus on what Jarvis observed and how it was displaced. My thanks to the paid subscribers who make this work possible.

“Dr Jarvis, what am I going to do? One of these girls is a racehorse and the other is a farm horse.”

The mother had five-year-old twin daughters. One was nervous, highly-strung, irritable, always ready to fight. The other had a calm, even disposition, peaceful and quiet. The racehorse twin kept her sister and her mother in a permanent state of upset. Spanking made it worse. She blew up. The mother had no idea how to live with the child.

Jarvis’s answer was two drops of Lugol’s solution of iodine plus a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water. Given any time the child’s temper shifted into high gear. Two weeks later the mother reported that her racehorse daughter had quieted within two hours of the first dose. With continued use, the child could be managed. By the time she graduated high school the tantrums of her early years were behind her. She married. She kept her home. If she ever again felt her constitution slip into high gear, she knew what to do about it.¹

That five-year-old, today, would be evaluated for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or oppositional defiant disorder, prescribed a Schedule II controlled substance (methylphenidate or amphetamine), and monitored for years. The CDC now reports that roughly one in nine American children between the ages of three and seventeen has been diagnosed with ADHD, and a majority of them take a prescription stimulant.²

Two treatments. Two therapeutic worlds. Between them sits a constitutional framework that used to be recognized and a set of industrial and pharmaceutical decisions that made it invisible.

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The Second Case

Jarvis did not stop with the twin. In the same chapter he describes a second child, unrelated to the first. Her mother had been a professor at a women’s college before her marriage; her father was a university graduate. The elder daughter was even-tempered and easy to live with. The second was the racehorse type. The mother came to Jarvis with the same complaint. Jarvis prescribed the same remedy. Within two hours the child was different. She grew into a successful college student who developed her mind and her artistic ability and made friends easily.¹

Two cases is not a trial. Jarvis did not claim it was. What he claimed was a reproducible pattern: a constitutional type that responded, on a specific timeline, to a specific intervention. He also ran a two-year observational study of twelve small children under the age of five, testing whether children became ill on an alkaline urinary background and recovered when the urine returned to acid. That was the study the twins came from. The dosing responses were repeatable enough that Jarvis wrote, of the calming effect on nervous children, “I have never seen it fail to calm down a nervous child.”³

A Constitutional Category

The racehorse type is not a metaphor Jarvis reached for once. It is a working clinical category running through both books. Some children come into the world with their sympathetic nervous system dominant. The human motor idles in high gear. Sleep is difficult, attention scattered, emotional reactivity high. The body is organized for combat when combat is not required.

Jarvis attributed the pattern in part to the parents’ diet before conception, particularly the mother’s, and to the diet the child was raised on. He described the two divisions of the autonomic nervous system as the two gears of a motor. Sympathetic dominance produces the racehorse constitution. Parasympathetic dominance produces the farm horse. The mapping onto the autonomic system is standard physiology. What Jarvis added was the observation that the gear could be shifted.

He tested it on animals first. Pugnacious bulls calmed down within a month or two on a daily dose of apple cider vinegar poured over the ration. The same intervention shifted cross dogs, irritable horses, and mastitis-prone dairy cows toward docility. In humans, two teaspoons of vinegar and two of honey in a glass of water, taken at each meal, produced the same shift.⁴ When that was not enough, when the constitutional pull toward high gear was strong, Jarvis added iodine.

The pattern itself is not what modern medicine disputes. What is disputed is where it comes from and what to do about it. Current practice treats the pattern as neurodevelopmental, largely fixed, requiring pharmaceutical management often for the whole of childhood and increasingly into adult life. Jarvis treated it as a state, produced and sustained by daily nutrition, correctable through the same channel.

What Iodine Does

Jarvis attributed three functions to iodine, none mystical, all anchored in observable outcomes.

The first was energy. Depleted energy and endurance, he wrote, are commonly a sign of low iodine intake. He asked, of any patient presenting with fatigue, whether the soil of the state they lived in was iodine-poor and whether any dietary source of iodine was in place. The thyroid gland concentrates iodine and produces the hormones that set the basal rate of energy production in every cell. Insufficient iodine means insufficient thyroid hormone, which means insufficient cellular energy.³

The second was the calming of nervous tension. “When nervous tension runs high,” Jarvis wrote, “there is irritability and difficulty in sleeping well at night, and the body is continually on a combat basis, organised for fight and flight.” His observation was that iodine, in small doses, shifted the body out of that continuous combat organization and into rest. Thyroid function affects the metabolism of adrenaline and the tone of the autonomic nervous system. What Jarvis had was the clinical observation and the reproducible dose.³

The third was clear thinking. “The mind simply works better,” he wrote, “when the body is supplied the iodine it needs.”³ Sally Fallon, four decades later, cataloged corroborating findings: iodine depletion has been linked to cognitive impairment, mood disturbance, and delayed mental development.⁵ Paul Bergner cataloged the same set of findings. Anxiety, depression, hyperactivity, and insomnia cluster with depletions in iodine, magnesium, zinc, and B-group nutrients, especially in populations eating industrial food.⁶

The picture Jarvis drew is coherent. A child running in permanent high gear, unable to settle at night, irritable and hard to discipline by day, is a child whose energy-regulating machinery is being asked to run without a critical mineral input. Add the mineral back and the machinery can regulate.

The two-hour timeline Jarvis reports across cases is not what pharmacology would predict from correcting a nutritional shortfall. Restoring the thyroid’s iodine stores takes weeks. The rapid calming effect points to a different mechanism, and the protocol itself suggests what it is.

Apple cider vinegar has documented effects on postprandial glucose. Acetic acid slows gastric emptying and blunts the glucose spike that follows a carbohydrate-heavy meal, in some studies by twenty to thirty percent.¹¹ Honey provides a lower and slower glycemic curve than refined sugar. Sipped through a meal, the mixture flattens the spike-and-crash pattern that follows standard modern eating.

That pattern is where the racehorse child gets hit. When blood sugar crashes an hour or two after a high-glycemic meal, the body compensates with a surge of adrenaline. In an adult this feels like the mid-afternoon jitters. In a sympathetic-dominant child it presents as irritability and the classic pre-dinner meltdown. Flatten the glucose curve and the adrenaline surge does not fire.

Iodine works on a slower clock. Rebuilding thyroid stores and shifting autonomic tone takes weeks, which is why Lugol’s has been used therapeutically for over a century in doses larger than what current guidelines call sufficient. Jarvis’s protocol is a compound intervention: vinegar and honey give the fast calming, iodine gives the sustained shift. He was not choosing between them. He was giving both, at every meal, and he saw the fast effect first.

The Halogen Displacement

Iodine’s chemistry makes it structurally vulnerable. It sits at the bottom of the halogen group, the column containing fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine, with the highest atomic weight of the four. Within the halogen group, lighter elements displace heavier ones from the biological sites they compete for. Fluorine displaces chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Chlorine displaces bromine and iodine. Bromine displaces iodine. Iodine displaces none of them.³

Jarvis names this in Folk Medicine and draws the practical conclusion: chlorinated drinking water strips iodine from the thyroid. So does excess sodium chloride. He does not name fluoride because in 1961 municipal fluoridation was a new program. Fluorine sits at the top of the displacement hierarchy, a stronger iodine-stripper than chlorine, and now enters daily consumption through both municipal water and toothpaste. He does not name bromine as a dietary contaminant because the industrial substitution that would put bromine into the daily bread of every American child had not yet happened. But he lays out the chemistry that predicts both.

This is the mechanical backbone of the suppression story. Iodine is not stolen from the body by malice. It is displaced by lighter halogens introduced into daily consumption. Fluoridate the water, chlorinate it, switch the flour additive from an iodine compound to a bromine compound, and the child eating and drinking will lose iodine at every meal. The thyroid gland, which the entire blood volume passes through every seventeen minutes, gets scrubbed of the mineral it depends on.

Wolff-Chaikoff

In 1948, two researchers at Berkeley, Jan Wolff and Israel Chaikoff, published a study showing that rats given large doses of iodide showed a temporary suppression of thyroid hormone production. The effect was transient. The rats adapted within days and thyroid function resumed normally. What the paper described was the thyroid’s own homeostatic regulation.⁷

The paper was cited for something else. Over the following decades, medical practice absorbed the study as evidence that therapeutic iodine dosing was dangerous. The transient nature of the effect in rats, its subsequent full reversal, its irrelevance to the doses used in clinical practice, none of this made it into standard teaching. What made it into standard teaching was: iodine in doses larger than trace amounts is thyroid-suppressive and should be avoided. Guy Abraham, the endocrinologist who spent decades documenting iodine’s clinical history, described the interpretation as a misreading that acquired the status of received truth and was cited thereafter without re-examination.⁸

Before Wolff-Chaikoff, iodine at therapeutic doses had been a standard medical intervention for nearly a century. Jarvis in 1961 was still working in that tradition. Every pharmacist knew how to make Lugol’s, every drugstore carried it in stock, and the doses he prescribed for adults were larger than what current guidelines call the upper safe limit. Nothing had changed about iodine. What had changed was the willingness of physicians to prescribe it. A paper became the reason a therapy that had worked for a century was progressively withdrawn from mainstream practice.

The Bromate Swap

The second structural change happened in commercial baking. Bread had been the major dietary source of iodine for American children through most of the twentieth century, first because iodized salt was used in commercial baking and then, from the 1940s onward, because potassium iodate was routinely added to bread as a dough conditioner. A single slice contained roughly 150 micrograms of iodine, the amount now designated as the full daily RDA.⁹

Beginning in the 1980s, commercial bakers replaced potassium iodate with potassium bromate. The stated reason was that bromate produced a better dough: higher rise, better texture, longer shelf life. What was accomplished at the same time was two changes running in opposite directions. The largest single dietary source of iodine for American children was removed. A halogen that displaces iodine in the thyroid was introduced in its place. Every slice of commercial bread now contains not the mineral the child needs but the mineral that flushes what remains.

Median urinary iodine concentrations in the United States, tracked by NHANES, dropped by roughly half between the early 1970s and the mid-1990s and have not fully recovered.¹⁰ The population is more iodine-depleted than it has been at any point since the pre-iodization era.

The substitution is documented. It appears in food-industry technical literature. The population depletion that followed appears in NHANES. Neither triggered any regulatory reversal.

What Filled the Space

Between 1961 and now, Lugol’s solution left the counter of the neighborhood pharmacy. Iodine as a therapeutic tool for fatigue and the anxious constitution left routine medical practice. In its place a new therapeutic category grew: pharmaceutical management of the same constitutional pattern Jarvis was correcting with two drops in a glass of water.

Methylphenidate was patented in 1954. Its use expanded slowly through the 1960s and 1970s, mostly for what was then called minimal brain dysfunction. The category was renamed attention-deficit disorder in 1980 and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in 1987. Prescriptions climbed. Amphetamine formulations were reintroduced for the same category through the 1990s. By the late 2010s, roughly 3.5 million American children were taking a prescription stimulant daily. The figure has continued to grow.² Market analyses put global ADHD medication sales at approximately twenty billion dollars annually.¹²

The diagnostic naming has fragmented what Jarvis treated as one thing. Both of his cases, the tantrum twin and the professor’s daughter, would today move through evaluations that split the racehorse constitution across several separate labels: ADHD for the inattention and restlessness, oppositional defiant disorder for the fighting and the tantrums, disruptive mood dysregulation disorder for the outbursts, generalized anxiety for the underlying tone. Each label carries its own medication protocol. Each of those medications has its own patent, its own manufacturer, its own marketing budget, its own physician-education pipeline. The racehorse constitution is not in the DSM.

Iodine cannot be patented. Neither can apple cider vinegar or honey. The protocol Jarvis prescribed to the mother of the twin costs a few dollars a year. There is no commercial infrastructure with an interest in that protocol being recovered, and there is a large commercial infrastructure with an interest in the constitutional pattern it treats being permanently renamed and permanently medicated. Neither observation is a conspiracy claim. Both are visible in the disclosed financial statements of the companies involved.

The suppression argument does not require malice. It requires only an accurate description of what happens when therapies with revenue attached to them can afford research, marketing, regulatory attention, and physician education, and therapies without revenue attached to them cannot afford any of those things. The second category becomes invisible to the first, then absent from medical training, then forgotten by all but the small number of practitioners who read outside the current literature. Every mother who takes her difficult child to a pediatrician today is met by a physician trained inside a knowledge system from which the racehorse constitution and its two-drop remedy have been erased.

Two Children

Jarvis’s twin, five years old, was given two drops of Lugol’s solution and a teaspoon of vinegar in a glass of water. Within two hours she was calmer. Over the years, as needed, she took the remedy again. By the time she left high school her early temperament was a memory. She married. She kept her home. She was, by every measure Jarvis reported, well.

A five-year-old with the same constitution today, brought to the evaluation her mother would be told to seek, moves down a different path. She is observed for six weeks and diagnosed. She is started on a Schedule II controlled substance, methylphenidate at a low dose, increased in steps. Her sleep changes. Her appetite changes. If the first drug is not tolerated, she is switched to a second. If additional symptoms are identified, an SSRI or an atypical antipsychotic is added. By adolescence she is likely on more than one medication. The prescriptions typically continue into adulthood.

Both children began with the same constitution. What differs is the framework that met them and the therapy that framework had available. In Jarvis’s framework, the constitution was a state: real, observable, correctable through mineral repletion and dietary adjustment, not requiring lifetime pharmaceutical management. In the current framework, the same constitution is a disorder: a neurodevelopmental condition of unclear origin, requiring accurate diagnosis and appropriate pharmaceutical treatment, typically for years.

Jarvis’s approach worked. The evidence is thin by modern trial standards. Two named cases, a twelve-child observation study, decades of clinical practice reports. Not zero. And the therapy costs almost nothing to try. Lugol’s is still sold. Apple cider vinegar and honey are still sold in every supermarket. Any parent watching a child at the edge of a diagnostic pathway that leads to fifteen years of amphetamine prescriptions can, before consenting to that pathway, try the intervention Jarvis prescribed for the same constitutional presentation in 1961. Two drops of Lugol’s, two teaspoons of vinegar, two teaspoons of honey, a glass of water. Sipped through a meal. Repeated as needed.

The twin quieted within two hours. The professor’s daughter did too. It is possible that the same intervention, offered before the diagnostic pathway begins, would produce the same result today. It is also possible that a generation of children could grow up as Jarvis’s patients did: not permanently labeled, not carrying prescriptions into adult life, but recognizably themselves, in their own particular temperaments, brought into low gear by a mineral their bodies were built to use.

The bottle every pharmacist once kept in stock is still available. It costs a few dollars. What is not available in the current framework is the recognition that the racehorse twin’s mother was two weeks away from having a different child.

Note on Dosing

Lugol’s 5% solution delivers roughly 6.25 mg of elemental iodine per drop. Jarvis’s protocol was two drops for adults, one drop for children, in a glass of water made acid with a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, sipped through a meal. Standard 5% Lugol’s remains commercially available. Anyone with an existing thyroid condition, particularly Hashimoto’s, should read Guy Abraham’s and David Brownstein’s work before starting therapeutic doses. Introducing iodine into an inflamed thyroid can produce a transient worsening before improvement. Companion minerals matter, selenium in particular.

How I’d Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Some children come into the world wound up like a racehorse. Others come into the world calm like a farm horse. Both kinds are normal.

A long time ago, a country doctor noticed that the wound-up children became calmer, within about two hours, when they drank a glass of water with a spoonful of vinegar, a spoonful of honey, and two tiny drops of a medicine called iodine. He tried it many times. It kept working.

Iodine is a mineral that comes from the sea. It helps a small gland in your neck do its job. Without enough iodine, some children stay wound up all the time.

Bread used to have iodine in it. Then bakers stopped putting it in and started using a different chemical, called bromine, that actually pushes iodine out of the body. So children now get less of what they need and more of what steals it.

When a wound-up child sees the doctor today, they are usually given a very strong medicine that changes how the brain works, often for many years.

The old drink is still around. Vinegar and honey are in every kitchen. Iodine is at the drugstore. A day of the drink costs less than a piece of candy. That is what this essay is about.

In Print Seven of my books are now available as paperbacks, printed to order through Lulu and shipped worldwide. The Unvaccinated lays out the completely unvaccinated as a comparison group across twenty chapters and five appendices — as far as I know, the only book of its kind. Medicalized Motherhood follows a woman through 123 documented interventions from teenage pill to postpartum discharge. Drilling for Profit argues that cavities, gum disease, and crooked teeth are a dietary problem the dental profession treats surgically. What Your Vet Can’t Tell You applies the same critique to pets — food, vaccines, and a profession trained by the industries whose products cause the harm. Escape from Psychiatry documents the fabrication of the DSM, the collapse of the serotonin hypothesis, and the specific damage done by every major psychiatric drug class. Two more take up what the first five leave out — the remedies the first five explain why you need. The DMSO Book covers 100,000 studies, zero deaths, and one approval — the suppressed science of medicine’s most versatile compound. Chlorine Dioxide: The Forbidden Remedy collects the interviews, protocols, and evidence from the doctors and researchers they tried to silence. A physical book reaches the person a Substack post never will — the sceptical relative, the friend who won’t click a link but might open a book, the visitor whose eye lands on a coffee table. Buy one to keep, and one to give away.

References