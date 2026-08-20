Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Big E's avatar
Big E
2hEdited

Grok found two sources for 5%, including the one Gabrielle listed from J. Crow:

Direct from the manufacturer (J. Crow’s): https://www.jcrowsllc.com/products/j-crows-lugols-solution-of-iodine-5-1-oz-bottle-free-us-canada-shipping

Walmart.com: https://www.walmart.com/ip/J-CROW-S-Lugol-s-Solution-of-Iodine-5-1-oz-Bottle/149986623

Grok link: https://grok.com/c/4b8c0289-bfbd-4ca1-af5b-feb71ad18339?rid=5dee78a7-860a-4e95-a55d-68b5ca60aacb

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Heather's avatar
Heather
2h

Where's the 5% I don't seem to find anything except 2%. What would be the dosing for 2%?

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