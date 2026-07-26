Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
33m

I took the original shingles vaccine. I did not take the new and improved one, as my cousin did and wound up in the hospital after the second one. At one point in my life, I was reading my medical chart. I'd had a few problems, nothing really major. But the person in that chart, wow! That person had health problems! That's what they do. I don't do the investigative procedures. I don't take the vaccines. I have adopted the mentality people used to have, that going to the hospital is a death sentence.

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Leynia's avatar
Leynia
1h

I like all your publications. I wish the topic was made clear without need ing to read several paragraphs.

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