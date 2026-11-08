Japan raised the minimum vaccination age to two years in 1975 after a doctor’s boycott in Okayama Prefecture followed reported deaths from whooping cough vaccination. The entity of cot death disappeared in that country. When vaccination of three-month-old babies resumed in the 1980s, cot death incidence rose again. One country, two policy changes in opposite directions, two confirming results. This is one of the central documented sequences in Vaccination: 100 Years of Orthodox Research Shows That Vaccines Represent a Medical Assault on the Immune System, published in 1993 by Viera Scheibner, PhD. Her microprocessor records of babies’ breathing after DPT injections show a pattern of flareups lasting 45 to 60 days, with day 16 as the point of crisis. The day-by-day distribution of 41 cot deaths following DPT, drawn from independent published studies on three continents, matches that pattern exactly.

Scheibner was a Principal Research Scientist (retired) in Natural Sciences at Blackheath, New South Wales, with three published books and roughly 90 scientific papers in refereed journals to her name before she turned her attention to vaccines. On 12 October 1985 she met Leif Karlsson, a biomedical electronics engineer specializing in patient monitoring systems. Within hours she had asked him to build a breathing monitor for babies. The Cotwatch they developed sat beneath the mattress and recorded every event objectively without touching the infant. The microprocessor version produced computer printouts in which every hour of breathing appeared as a histogram. What the records showed in babies after DPT had never been documented before. Over the following years she read some 30,000 pages of orthodox medical literature on vaccination, cross-referenced the published trial data against her own records, and produced the assembled case the book delivers.

When the book appeared, DPT was mandatory in the United States, mass hepatitis B infant vaccination was being rolled out across developed countries, and the WHO was intensifying its push for universal childhood vaccination. In June 1992, Dr George Peter, Chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told the National Pediatric Infectious Disease Seminar that one of the four reasons to mandate hepatitis B vaccination at birth was that “children are accessible.” That same year the Institute of Medicine finally admitted a causal relation between DPT and acute encephalopathy, after six decades of denial. Louis Pascal’s 1991 paper on the origin of AIDS in the Belgian Congo polio vaccination campaign had been published by the University of Wollongong after rejection by the major journals. Harris Coulter and Barbara Loe Fisher had published A Shot in the Dark on DPT and sudden infant death. Smallpox had been declared eradicated by the WHO in 1980, and that eradication was cited as the justification for every subsequent vaccination program. The orthodoxy was asserting victory. The documented record told a different story.

The book sits alongside Mendelsohn’s Confessions of a Medical Heretic and Coulter and Fisher’s A Shot in the Dark in the dissenting medical canon of the late twentieth century, with Scheibner’s distinctive contribution being the objective physiological signature of vaccine damage recorded by instrument. The full summary unpacks the Navajo infant trial of 1988-90, in which 4,161 babies produced essentially identical rates of invasive bacterial disease, convulsions, and death in the Hib vaccine group and the lactose placebo group, with the trial nonetheless declared a success. The 400% rise in invasive Hib disease between the 1940s and 1980s occurred only in babies over three months of age, the exact threshold at which DPT begins. The 1949-50 polio epidemic still invoked today to pressure parents into polio vaccination was documented at the time, in the Lancet and the British Medical Journal, as provocation poliomyelitis triggered by pertussis and diphtheria injections. Louis Pascal’s analysis connecting the Belgian Congo polio campaign of 1957-58 to the origin of AIDS traces the same contaminated vaccine to American homosexual men who received it weekly in the 1970s as treatment for genital herpes. The 1984 Wyeth Laboratories package insert eventually acknowledged that sudden infant death has been reported following DPT administration. The admission was buried in a document most parents never see.

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