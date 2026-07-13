Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
15h

Hotez is a leader in the cult of vaccines — and a priest in the cult of scientism: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-religious-tenants-of-scientism

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
15hEdited

Dad in denial due to haughty arrogance…

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