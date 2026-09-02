The passages examined in this essay appear on hhs.gov under “Vaccines Protect You,” a page in the “Vaccine Basics” section of the Department of Health and Human Services website. The page was last reviewed August 31, 2026. All quotations of the page appear in block quotation. Where the essay engages the establishment’s framework in its own terms (immune system, antibodies, immunity, infection, germs), the terms appear in quotation marks or with attribution, because the terrain paradigm from which this essay operates rejects each of them as commonly described. When the essay speaks in its own analytical voice, it uses terrain language: the body’s cleansing and repair processes, the lymphatic and fascial network, the toxic burden that determines whether a person falls ill. The two registers are kept separate so that no reader mistakes an examination of the establishment’s claims for an endorsement of them.

The page was last reviewed on August 31, 2026. Under a headline that reads Vaccines Protect You, six short passages explain to Americans what vaccines are, how the body works, and why the injection is safer than the disease.

The department that publishes the page is the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS gross outlays in fiscal year 2024 came to $1.907 trillion, more than twice the enacted budget of the Department of Defense in the same year.¹ HHS is the largest single spending agency in the federal government. What it publishes is not one opinion among several. It is the official position of the American state on how the human body relates to disease and to injection.

Each of the six passages contains claims that fall apart on contact with the primary source record. The passages themselves are the object of this essay. They appear below, block-quoted verbatim, in the order in which they appear on the page. After each, the actual state of the evidence.

Passage 1: The Opening

Vaccines do an incredible job of protecting you from serious diseases like whooping cough and measles. Have you ever wondered how vaccines actually work? Vaccines help your immune system do its job better and faster. And that protects you from serious diseases.

Whooping cough and measles are named specifically. Both conditions had already declined to near their modern rates before the vaccines against them were introduced.

The graphs are not disputed. They can be assembled from the U.S. Vital Statistics and the Registrar General reports of England and Wales, and have been assembled in that form by Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk in Dissolving Illusions, by Mark and Samantha Bailey in The Final Pandemic, and by many others who have plotted the government’s own mortality data across the twentieth century. The death rate from measles in the United States and England had already fallen by more than 98% before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963. The death rate from whooping cough had fallen by more than 90% before the pertussis vaccine was introduced. The declines track improvements in sanitation, nutrition, housing, water quality, and the general standard of living. The vaccines arrived at the end of a curve that had already almost reached zero.²

This is not the fringe position. The mainstream position is that vaccines caused the decline, and that improved sanitation was a secondary factor. What the mainstream position does not explain is why the curves fell during a period when no vaccine existed against most of the diseases in question, and why the vaccines arrived only after the curves had already flattened.

The page opens with an assertion of protection against diseases whose decline preceded the intervention.

Passage 2: “What Is the Immune System?”

The immune system is a network of cells, tissues, and organs that work together to defend the body from harmful germs. When bacteria, viruses, and other germs invade your body, they multiply and attack. This invasion is called an infection. Infections cause the diseases that make you sick. Your immune system protects you from the disease by fighting off the invading germs.

Six sentences. Every one of them is a piece of the same military metaphor: defense, invasion, attack, fighting off, protection. The “immune system” as described here is not an anatomical structure. You cannot open a body and point to it. It is a conceptual construct, and the construct exists to rescue germ theory from a specific problem: identical microbial exposure produces different outcomes. Some people fall ill and others do not. The problem is old and has never been solved on germ theory’s terms. The solution was to invent an infinitely adjustable variable called “immune status” and to declare that variable the reason.

Garry Fathman, MD, professor of immunology and rheumatology at Stanford University School of Medicine and associate director of Stanford’s Institute for Immunology, Transplantation and Infection, has been direct about the state of the field. “The immune system remains a black box,” he told an interviewer for Stanford’s own magazine. “If a patient were to ask me, ‘How’s my immune system doing today?’ I would have no idea how to answer that, and I’m an immunologist. None of us can answer that.” He continued: “That’s an awful lot of moving parts. And we don’t really know what the vast majority of them do, or should be doing... We can’t even be sure how to tell when the immune system’s not working right, let alone why not, because we don’t have good metrics of what a healthy human immune system looks like.”³

That admission comes from the associate director of one of the world’s leading immunology institutes, published in his own institution’s magazine. Medicine describes the immune system as a network with defined functions, produces vaccines calibrated to modify its behavior, and mandates those vaccines in populations of children. Its own senior researchers acknowledge that medicine does not know what a healthy version of the described system looks like.

What actually exists in the body is a lymphatic system and a fascial network that cleanses, adapts, communicates, and repairs. White blood cells perform phagocytosis, which is the engulfment and breakdown of cellular debris and waste material. This is sanitation work, not warfare. When the terrain of the body accumulates too much waste, the sanitation work becomes visible: fever, inflammation, mucus, fatigue. These are the body clearing itself.

The military metaphor was imported to make germ theory function. It has structured medical thinking for more than a century.

Passage 3: “How Does the Immune System Work?”

Your immune system is always on patrol in your body. When it comes across an invading germ, it attacks that germ. This is called an immune response. Here’s how an immune response works: Your immune system sounds the alarm so your body knows there’s an infection. It begins releasing antibodies to fight the germ — think of antibodies as soldiers designed to fight off the specific germ you have. This process can take a few days. The antibodies work to attack, weaken, and destroy the germ. Afterwards, your immune system remembers the germ. If the germ invades again, your body can recognize it and quickly send out the right antibodies so you don’t get sick! This protection against a certain disease is called immunity. In many cases, immunity lasts your whole life.

The word “soldiers” appears in the official material of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, describing what the reader is asked to imagine antibodies are. Under the metaphor sit two assertions that need to be examined separately: that antibodies exist as described, and that their presence protects against disease.

Antibodies as described by mainstream immunology are Y-shaped proteins produced by the body to recognize and neutralize specific pathogens. What medicine calls antibodies has never been purified and isolated directly from human serum for characterization. Antibody tests measure the binding of laboratory chemicals to proteins in blood, and the proteins detected have not themselves been fully characterized. The tests do not identify a specific defensive molecule. Monoclonal antibodies, the closest thing medicine has to an antibody in a discrete form, are made in laboratories by fusing mouse cells with cancer cells. They exist nowhere in nature.

Set that aside. Consider only whether the presence of what the tests detect predicts protection from disease. On this, the establishment record is unambiguous.

Ulrich Heininger, a member of Germany’s Permanent Vaccination Commission (STIKO), writes in his own vaccination manual: “It is neither necessary nor useful to determine the effectiveness of a vaccination by taking blood samples and determining antibodies after the vaccination has been carried out. On the one hand, even an antibody determination does not provide a reliable statement about the presence or absence of vaccination protection.”⁴

The German pharmacology bulletin arznei-telegramm, April 2001: “Even increases in titer caused by vaccines are unreliable substitute criteria for effectiveness. What benefit or harm the vaccinated person can expect cannot be deduced from such findings.”⁵

The Impfkompendium (Vaccination Compendium), fifth edition 1999, edited by Heinz Spiess: “A conclusion from the level of the measured titer on the immune status regarding protection against reoccurrence of the disease is currently not possible.”⁶

The Robert Koch Institute’s Epidemiological Bulletin No. 30, 2012: “Antibody levels are not indicative of a possible cellular immunity.”⁷

The Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany’s federal vaccine regulator, in written response to a query, May 2006: “There is no general statement of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute that a sufficiently high regarded specific antibody titer is a guarantee for non-disease.”⁸

These are the vaccine regulators themselves, and the manuals used to train physicians who administer vaccines. The presence of antibodies in the blood, on their own admission, does not indicate protection from illness. The HHS page instructs the reader to imagine antibodies as soldiers who fight off the germ and confer immunity for life. The regulatory bodies of the country that produced Robert Koch acknowledge, in writing, that this instruction has no evidentiary basis.

The claim of lifetime immunity from a childhood illness has its own history. The naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace cited the work of Adolf Vogt, professor of Hygiene and Sanitary Statistics at the University of Berne. Vogt compiled data on those who had had smallpox and their subsequent susceptibility. His finding was that those who had one episode of smallpox were 63% more likely to suffer a second episode than those who had never had smallpox at all.⁹ Vogt concluded that the theory of immunity by a previous attack of smallpox “must be relegated to the realm of fiction.” The page still teaches the theory, and calls it, in a rush of exclamation: so you don’t get sick!

Passage 4: “How Do Vaccines Work?”

Vaccines help your immune system fight infections faster and more effectively. When you get a vaccine, it sparks your immune response, helping your body fight off and remember the germ so it can attack it if the germ ever invades again. And since vaccines are made of very small amounts of weak or dead germs, they won’t make you sick. Vaccines often provide long-lasting immunity to serious diseases without the risk of serious illness.

Two sentences require attention. The first: since vaccines are made of very small amounts of weak or dead germs, they won’t make you sick. The second: without the risk of serious illness.

Vaccines are not made only of weak or dead germs. Vaccines are made of a mixture of substances. The list is publicly available on the CDC’s own vaccine ingredients page. It includes aluminum hydroxide and aluminum phosphate as adjuvants; thimerosal (a mercury compound) as a preservative in certain products, primarily influenza vaccines in multi-dose vials; formaldehyde as a residual from the inactivation process; polysorbate 80 as an emulsifier; phenol, gelatin, and cells derived from two aborted human fetuses used to grow the material.¹⁰

Mercury is a known neurotoxin with no established safe dose. Formaldehyde is classified by the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences as a known human carcinogen. Aluminum is a known neurotoxin that accumulates in the brain and has been found in elevated concentrations in the brain tissue of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.¹¹ Christopher Exley, professor of bioinorganic chemistry at Keele University, published in Morphologie in 2016: “significant amounts of aluminum adjuvant can be collected from injection sites and transported throughout the body and delivered in potentially acute amounts to target sites which would normally only receive or be subjected to very low but persistent exposure to aluminum. Recent evidence not only points towards the cellular trafficking of aluminum away from the injection site but also its potential delivery to the brain.”¹²

That is what the manufacturers disclose. In 2017, Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari, materials scientists at the Italian National Council of Research, published the first systematic microscope survey of what else is in the vials. They obtained forty-four vaccines from pharmacies in Italy and France, spanning Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis, and Merck. Each sample was examined under a Field Emission Gun Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope, and the elemental composition of every particle found was identified using X-ray spectroscopy.¹³ Lead appeared in five of the vaccines, including Typhim Vi, Cervarix, and Gardasil. Tungsten appeared in eight more. Twenty-five of the forty-four samples contained stainless steel. Across the full set, the elemental analysis documented bismuth, gold, silver, platinum, cerium, zirconium, hafnium, antimony, strontium, barium, copper, tin, and zinc in various alloy combinations. None of these materials appeared on any package insert. None had a declared role in the vaccines’ formulation. The childhood vaccines produced the highest particle counts: Varilrix returned 2,723 particles per twenty-microliter sample, Infanrix hexa 1,821, Cervarix 1,569. A standard injection is half a milliliter, twenty-five times the sample size the microscopes examined. Forty-three of the forty-four vaccines were for human use. One was for cats: Feligen CRP, manufactured by Virbac. The veterinary sample was free of the heavy metals and industrial alloys cataloged in the human samples. The same instruments at the same resolution produced a clean vial from the veterinary production line and a contaminated vial from every human production line examined.

The Informed Consent Action Network filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the U.S. National Institutes of Health in 2019, asking for any human or animal studies establishing the safety of injecting aluminum into infants and children. The NIH responded in writing that “no records responsive to your request were located.” The letter listed the offices that had searched: the NIH Office of Intramural Research, the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Not one study was cited.¹⁴

A further problem sits inside the trial record itself. No vaccine on the current U.S. childhood schedule was tested against an inert placebo in a Phase 3 randomized controlled trial. What the manufacturers call “placebo” in the licensing documents typically means one of three things: another already-licensed vaccine, the tested vaccine minus its antigen (the aluminum adjuvant and other excipients alone), or a bioactive compound similar in composition to the tested product. In Merck’s Vaqta (hepatitis A) trial, the “placebo” contained the vaccine’s aluminum adjuvant and thimerosal. In GSK’s Rotarix (rotavirus) trial, which enrolled approximately 63,000 infants, the “placebo” was the vaccine minus its antigen. In Merck’s RotaTeq trial, the composition of the placebo was redacted from the FDA licensing document as a trade secret. When adverse events appear in the trial arm at rates similar to the control arm, the manufacturer reports that the vaccine performed similarly to placebo and the product is licensed. Both arms were injured. The comparison could not detect it. Each new-generation vaccine is then tested against the previous generation, whose safety was established the same way. The author of Turtles All The Way Down worked through the licensing documents for every recommended U.S. childhood vaccine and gave the pattern its name: a turtle standing on the back of a turtle, standing on the back of yet another turtle, all the way down.¹⁵ Aaron Siri’s litigation record and the Informed Consent Action Network’s FOIA archive have made the same pattern public in the U.S. courts. When HHS says a vaccine is “safe and effective,” what the statement rests on is a trial in which the vaccine performed similarly to another injection whose own safety was established by the identical procedure.

The page tells parents that vaccines will not make their child sick. The World Health Organization, on its own vaccine safety pages, writes: “There is no such thing as a ‘perfect’ vaccine which protects everyone who receives it AND is entirely safe for everyone.”¹⁶ The U.S. National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid billions of dollars in compensation for vaccine injuries since it began operations in 1988, and continues to pay each year.¹⁷

The reassurance on the page and the payments from the compensation program cannot both be describing the same product. One of them is not telling the truth about the product. The compensation program is the one that pays.

Passage 5: “Which Is Safer: Natural Immunity or Immunity After Getting a Vaccine?”

Vaccines are much safer. Natural immunity happens after you get sick with a disease. But diseases can be serious — and even deadly. A vaccine protects you from a disease before it makes you sick.

This is the moral center of the page. It is also where most Americans still live, and where the historical record most fully contradicts what the page tells them.

The claim requires that vaccination has, in fact, been safer than the illnesses it was designed to replace. The paradigm case is smallpox.

Edward Jenner performed his first inoculation in 1796. In 1802, the English government awarded him £10,000 for his work. Jenner claimed lifetime immunity from a single vaccination. Statistics compiled from the Reports of the Registrar General of England indicate that deaths from vaccination outnumbered deaths from smallpox up through the early 1900s.¹⁸

In 1831 in Wurtemberg, Germany, nearly one thousand people who had received the vaccination died of smallpox. In the same year in Marseilles, France, two thousand vaccinated people developed smallpox. Between 1854 and 1863, following the introduction of compulsory vaccination laws across Europe, more than 33,000 people died of smallpox, including many who had been vaccinated. England’s Compulsory Vaccination Act was passed in 1853, and strengthened in 1867. In the period 1871 to 1880, 57,016 people died of smallpox in England. By 1911 to 1920, after vaccination had ceased to be effectively compulsory, deaths had fallen to 110 for the decade.¹⁹ England’s compulsory vaccination laws were repealed in 1907, their failure by then too obvious to disguise.

Between 1870 and 1872, when smallpox rose sharply across England, the city of Leicester took a different course. Leicester rejected vaccination and instituted a program of sanitation and quarantine. During the 1892-93 epidemic, Leicester, with a child population practically unvaccinated, recorded a smallpox death rate of 144 per million. The heavily vaccinated mining district of Mold in the same period recorded a rate of 3,614 per million. Over the sixty-two years after Leicester abandoned infant vaccination, the town recorded only fifty-three smallpox deaths in total; in the last forty of those years, only two.²⁰ The heavily vaccinated British Army and Navy suffered smallpox death rates many times higher. Wallace concluded, of the vaccination claims made for the military: “It is all what the Americans call ‘bluff.’ There is no immunity. They have no protection.”²¹

Cleveland, Ohio, ran a parallel experiment. As vaccination coverage in Cleveland declined to a very small fraction of the population, smallpox disappeared from the city. Dr. Walter Hadwen summarized the pattern in a 1923 article in Truth magazine: “one fact stands out preeminently in every part of the world where smallpox has appeared, namely, it has been invariably associated with insanitary and unhygienic conditions.”²²

Dr. Gerhard Buchwald, a German physician who studied smallpox history for decades, put the matter more directly in his book Vaccination: A Business Based in Fear: “Many of the terrible smallpox epidemics of past centuries were in fact not the result of a mysterious activation of virulent pathogens, but often the direct result of medical measures. It was not until these attempts by the medical profession were prohibited by official decree of the affected cities or countries that epidemics of smallpox declined and disappeared.”²³

A defender will point to 1980, when the World Health Organization declared smallpox eradicated. The WHO’s own current FAQ page acknowledges that the vaccine credited with the eradication is too dangerous for routine use: “No government gives or recommends the vaccine routinely since it can cause serious complications and even death.”²⁴ The product that eradicated smallpox is, on the WHO’s own admission, too dangerous to give. The admission does not by itself disprove the eradication story. It does raise the question of what price was paid for it, and whether the reduction of cases would have followed the same trajectory under the sanitation and quarantine model that succeeded in Leicester and Cleveland without any vaccination at all.

That is the paradigm case for vaccination as safer than the disease.

The pattern extends into the present. Because the licensing trials described above did not use inert placebo controls, the observational cohort studies that follow are where the actual safety comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations lives. In 2008, the Canadian Cohort Study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology found significant health advantages in unvaccinated children. In 2011, a study drawing on the KiGGS data set (a large German health survey of children and adolescents conducted by the Robert Koch Institute) found that vaccinated German children and adolescents had more allergies, more developmental disorders, more infections, and more chronic diseases than unvaccinated children. RKI researchers attempted to dispute their own dataset in a subsequent paper; two of the authors of that paper were subsequently found to hold financial relationships with vaccine manufacturers.²⁵ A 2011 study in Human & Experimental Toxicology found that the more vaccinations a country administered, the higher the infant mortality rate in that country. The United States, with the highest per capita healthcare spending and the highest vaccination rate in the world, had the highest infant mortality among 34 industrialized nations compared.²⁶ A 2012 study in the same journal found a statistically significant increase in hospital admissions and deaths as vaccination increased.²⁷

In 2020, Brian Hooker of Simpson University and Neil Miller published a peer-reviewed analysis using medical records abstracted directly from pediatric practices. The study found that “vaccination before 1 year of age was associated with increased odds of developmental delays, asthma and ear infection.” Hooker’s summary: “The results definitely indicate better health outcomes in children who did not receive vaccines within their first year of life.”²⁸

In 2019 and 2020, Joy Garner conducted the Control Group Survey, a population survey of the fully unvaccinated American adult population, meaning no childhood vaccines, no vitamin K shot, and no maternal vaccine exposure during pregnancy. The survey covered 48 states, sampled 0.178% of that population, and reported at a 99% confidence level. The rate of chronic disease in the fully unvaccinated adult group was 2.64%. The corresponding rate in the vaccinated American adult population was 60%.²⁹ The survey is cross-sectional and its unvaccinated sample was self-selected; neither limitation accounts for the ratio it produced. A twenty-three-to-one difference is not a lifestyle correction. Garner’s data also mapped a dose-response gradient. The fully unvaccinated group showed 2.64%. Exposure to the vitamin K shot alone raised the rate to 11.73%. Exposure to maternal vaccination alone raised it to 21.05%. Exposure to both raised it to 30%. Completion of the full schedule raised it to 60%. Each incremental exposure added to the load. The gradient runs in one direction.

Nearly sixty peer-reviewed studies have compared vaccinated to unvaccinated cohorts on health outcomes. The vaccinated cohorts consistently show more of what the establishment calls autism, ADD/ADHD, allergies, asthma, eczema, ear infections, gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory infections, seizures, and developmental disabilities.³⁰ These are peer-reviewed publications. They are not disputed on the merits. They are unpublicized.

Thomas Cowan has offered the terrain interpretation of what the childhood illnesses actually are. Measles, mumps, whooping cough, chickenpox: these are processes of detoxification and maturation. The child moves through them once, and the movement is part of how the child grows. Suppressed by injection, they become something else. Studies show that children who move through the childhood illnesses have fewer chronic conditions across their lives than children who do not. A tadpole becomes a frog once. A caterpillar becomes a butterfly once. The illness the establishment fears is the shape of a transition the establishment does not know how to see.³¹

The page teaches parents that the vaccine is much safer than the disease. The historical record, the peer-reviewed cohort studies, and the Garner survey all indicate the opposite.

Passage 6: “Vaccines Don’t Just Protect You — They Also Protect the People Around You”

Did you know that some people — like infants and people with weak or failing immune systems (like people with HIV/AIDS or cancer) — may not be able to get many of the vaccines that protect us from serious diseases? The good news is that when you get vaccinated, you’re also protecting the unvaccinated people around you. This is called community immunity.

The concept is coherent only if two prior claims hold: that vaccines confer what medicine calls immunity, and that disease transmits from person to person. Neither has been demonstrated.

The regulatory admission on the first point has already been quoted: the World Health Organization acknowledges in writing that no vaccine reliably protects everyone who receives it. The German vaccine regulators state in writing that antibody presence does not predict protection. The concept of herd immunity requires that a threshold percentage of vaccinated persons produce protection for the unvaccinated by blocking a chain of transmission. If the vaccine does not reliably protect the person who received it, it cannot reliably protect the person standing next to that person by any mechanism internal to the theory.

On the second point, contagion has never been demonstrated by controlled experiment. In 1918 and 1919, during the Spanish flu, Dr. Milton Rosenau led a series of contagion experiments in which healthy volunteers were exposed to mucus, blood, and secretions from the sickest patients by every method the researchers could design: inhalation, injection, throat swabs, direct sneezing. None of the volunteers fell ill. Rosenau wrote afterward: “As a matter of fact, we entered the outbreak with a notion that we knew the cause of disease, and were quite sure we knew how it was transmitted from person to person. Perhaps, if we had learned anything, it is that we are not quite sure what we know about the disease.”³² Daniel Roytas has compiled and analyzed the failed contagion experiments across influenza, the common cold, and other conditions labeled contagious. The pattern of failure is consistent across the record.³³

The concept of community immunity was constructed after the fact to explain why populations continued to fall ill despite widespread vaccination coverage, and to shift moral responsibility for that failure onto the unvaccinated.

Consider what community immunity, as stated on the page, actually asks. The WHO Bulletin, May 2011, in an article on vaccine injury compensation programs, states that “these small risks are balanced by the benefits of widespread population immunization.” The article acknowledges that this arrangement means individuals must sometimes bear a significant burden so that others benefit.³⁴ The burden borne by the injured child is not small. It is, for that child, total. The doctrine requires that the state be permitted to inflict certain injury on some children in the name of an alleged protection to others, and it requires the parents of those children to consent in advance to the arithmetic.

The arithmetic is written into law. In 1986, the U.S. Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted vaccine manufacturers blanket immunity from liability for injuries caused by any vaccine recommended for childhood use.³⁵ The consequences were immediate and are readily plotted. In 1962, the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule contained three doses. By 1986, the year of the immunity shield, the schedule had grown to twenty-five doses. By 2023, the schedule contained seventy-three doses, twenty-eight of them administered in the first year of life.³⁶ The escalation was not driven by new diseases. The diseases had not changed. What had changed was that the manufacturers no longer bore the cost of their injuries.

If vaccines protected the community, there would be no need to shield the manufacturers from suits by the injured. If the manufacturers required the shield to keep manufacturing, the community protection cannot be the reason the manufacturing continues. The two claims collapse into a single business arrangement in which a captive market of seventy-six million American children provides guaranteed demand and the injuries provide no cost. The parents of the injured children are told, on the HHS page, that their children’s suffering is the price of community immunity. What their children paid for was the arrangement.

The Reviewer

The page was last reviewed on August 31, 2026.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services on that date was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., confirmed to the position on February 13, 2025. Before his confirmation, Kennedy spent fifteen years litigating vaccine injury cases and researching the mechanisms of pharmaceutical capture at the FDA, CDC, and HHS. He wrote Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak in 2015, documenting the neurotoxic effects of mercury in vaccines and the evidence for its removal. He founded Children’s Health Defense. He wrote The Real Anthony Fauci in 2021. He wrote, with Brian Hooker, Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak in 2023, cataloging the peer-reviewed comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts.

In his own written analysis of HHS before he ran the department, Kennedy documented that key HHS officials collect royalties on Merck’s Gardasil vaccine; that FDA receives roughly 45% of its annual budget from the pharmaceutical industry; that CDC owns 56 vaccine patents and purchases $4.6 billion in vaccines annually through the Vaccines for Children program, over 40% of its total budget; that in Vaccine Court, HHS itself is the respondent legally obligated to defend against any claim that a vaccine causes injury; and that the four companies producing virtually all recommended vaccines are all convicted felons who have paid over $35 billion since 2009 for defrauding regulators.³⁷ These are Kennedy’s own written findings, based on his own fifteen years of investigation, published before his confirmation.

The page on hhs.gov describes the immune system as a defense network attacking invading germs, describes antibodies as soldiers, describes lifetime immunity as the ordinary result of vaccination, and describes vaccines as much safer than the diseases they replace. It says these things above the notice: Content last reviewed August 31, 2026.

Kennedy has been at HHS for eighteen months. Whatever else has been changed at the department, this page has not been. It says what it said before he arrived. It teaches what it taught through the Fauci and Collins years. The catechism is intact.

There is a way to read the situation as encouraging. Personnel change is slow and bureaucracies are entrenched. No Secretary can rewrite every page in one term. That reading is available and honest people will take it.

There is another reading. The page is not a piece of technical guidance for specialists. It is the plain-language introduction the U.S. government offers to Americans who want to understand what vaccines are and why they should accept them for their children. Any senior political appointee who wanted to change it could have the page rewritten in an afternoon.

Whichever reading a person takes, the fact of the matter is that the U.S. federal government still tells its citizens, on August 31, 2026, that the human body is an army under invasion, that antibodies are soldiers, that a needle full of aluminum and formaldehyde is safer than the illness the child would otherwise pass through, and that the injury of some children is the necessary price of community protection. It tells them these things beneath the imprimatur of the department that spends nearly two trillion dollars a year, run by the man who spent his adult life documenting why each of these claims is false.

The page is still there. That is the fact.

How To Explain It To A Six-Year-Old

Your body is a house. The house has a cleaning crew that lives inside. When something spills or gets messy, the crew comes to clean it up. That is the crew’s whole job. When the crew is working hard, you might see it: your nose runs, or you cough, or you feel warm. That is the cleaning happening.

The people who make medicine want you to believe something different. They tell you the crew is really an army. They say the mess is a bad guy breaking in, and the cleaners are soldiers fighting him off. They say that if they give you a shot with a little bit of poison in it, the soldiers will practice fighting and get stronger.

There are no soldiers. The crew is not fighting a bad guy. When someone injects poison into you, the crew has to clean up the poison. That is all that happens. Sometimes there is so much poison that the crew cannot clean it all up, and part of the house gets damaged. Then the people who sold you the shot say the damage is because your soldiers were not good enough, and try to sell you another shot.

Your body already knew how to be a house. It did not need an army.

In Print Ten of my books are now available as paperbacks, printed to order through Lulu and shipped worldwide. The Unvaccinated lays out the completely unvaccinated as a comparison group across twenty chapters and five appendices — as far as I know, the only book of its kind. Medicalized Motherhood follows a woman through 123 documented interventions from teenage pill to postpartum discharge. Drilling for Profit argues that cavities, gum disease, and crooked teeth are a dietary problem the dental profession treats surgically. What Your Vet Can’t Tell You applies the same critique to pets — food, vaccines, and a profession trained by the industries whose products cause the harm. Escape from Psychiatry documents the fabrication of the DSM, the collapse of the serotonin hypothesis, and the specific damage done by every major psychiatric drug class. Three take on the remedies and paradigm questions mainstream medicine actively suppresses. The DMSO Book covers 100,000 studies, zero deaths, and one approval — the suppressed science of medicine’s most versatile compound. Chlorine Dioxide: The Forbidden Remedy collects the interviews, protocols, and evidence from the doctors and researchers they tried to silence. No Contagion, co-authored with Jamie Andrews, catalogues 258 failed contagion experiments and the case against germ theory itself — the paradigm question underneath the whole shelf. Two more take on the remedies already in your kitchen. Baking Soda locates sodium bicarbonate inside the terrain framework industrial medicine buried — the compound already in your cupboard, and what it does at the level of the blood, kidneys, lungs, digestion, and skin. The Castor Oil Book recovers four thousand years of documented practice on the medicine mainstream healthcare quietly stopped talking about — the kitchen bottle that doesn’t sit well in a system built on prescriptions and procedures. A physical book reaches the person a Substack post never will — the sceptical relative, the friend who won’t click a link but might open a book, the visitor whose eye lands on a coffee table. The full shelf is at lulu.com/spotlight/unbekoming. Buy one to keep, and one to give away.

References