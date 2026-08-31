Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Annie Westcott's avatar
Annie Westcott
6h

It breaks my heart when I read things like this. I absolutely agree with the film maker who said that this isn’t going to change anyone’s opinions. But will just give more understanding to those who have already understood that something isn’t right. I see that playing out across multiple contested areas. And often I think fear, and the limbic brain is at the route of it. Fear, fear, fear. And also that with any mainstream narrative, I observe constant reminders that playing mainstream means playing safe. At least insofar as that we won’t get challenges, insulted and attacked. Won’t be called stupid. Or in the case of Detective Grus, and many others, we won’t lose our livelihoods and the jobs we love. And the message left is loud and clear, that we should fear the consequences of our curiosity. Or else!

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eileen's avatar
eileen
4h

For an observer outside Canada, this film also provides a glimpse of what true totalitarianism is. Not what we think it is, but what it is. Since it is about a real person, the viewers can identify with the Officer doing the investigation.

We can see how the state weaponizes everything to persecute those who ask questions. It also provides the most compelling reason to never agree to give up your guns. If a state is afraid of you, they will never get to the extremes where the state can lie, lie, lie and present fake evidence and essentially act like the Canadian government. Governments of an armed population have to pick and choose whom they will persecute. As bad as the US is, we can still have dissent and choices against a weaponized government.

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