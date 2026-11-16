The price of gold has not fallen below $35 an ounce since the dollar was cut loose from it on August 15, 1971. Keynesian and Friedmanite economists, divided on nearly every other question, had been united in predicting that it would. Both schools maintained that it was the dollar propping up gold rather than gold propping up the dollar, and both forecast that the free-market price would collapse to its non-monetary industrial value of approximately $6 to $8 an ounce once the artificial connection was severed. Instead the price climbed. By early 1973 it had reached $125. It later peaked at $850. Murray Rothbard and the small circle of Misesian economists had predicted the reverse from the beginning. What Has Government Done to Our Money?, first published in 1963 and expanded through successive editions, made the theoretical case against fiat currency nearly a decade before this test ran, and the 1991 edition bundles it with Rothbard’s 1962 Case for the 100 Percent Gold Dollar to pair the record with the argument.

Murray N. Rothbard wrote from within the Austrian school tradition founded by Carl Menger and extended by Ludwig von Mises. His monetary theory built directly on Mises’s Theory of Money and Credit and on the regression theorem Mises developed there to show that money must originate in a commodity valued for non-monetary uses before it can function as a medium of exchange. Rothbard worked within a small circle of Misesian economists active during decades when Keynesian doctrine dominated academic appointments and policy institutions, and when gold-standard advocacy was treated as a cranky anachronism. The successive editions of the book were published by the Ludwig von Mises Institute. His 1991 preface, written from Las Vegas, states the professional reception of his position plainly: the genuine gold-standard advocates were derided as “gold bugs” and Neanderthals, and those who warned that the American fractional reserve banking system might be unsound were, in his own phrase, “merely crying in the wilderness.”

The original essay appeared in 1963, during the middle of the Bretton Woods era, when the convertibility of the dollar to gold at $35 an ounce was presented as the permanent architecture of international finance and when President Nixon could still, a decade later, describe the Smithsonian Agreement that briefly succeeded it as “the greatest monetary agreement in the history of the world.” American citizens had been barred from owning gold since President Roosevelt’s 1933 confiscation. Decades of official commentary had persuaded the general public that gold coins were an ancient fetish superseded by modern monetary management, and the classical gold standard that had anchored the economic expansion of 1815 to 1914 had largely been written out of professional memory. Within academic economics, Keynesians dominated the policy establishment and Friedmanites were emerging as their principal rivals. The two schools disagreed on much and shared a scorn for commodity money. The automatic mechanism by which the gold standard had disciplined inflation across the long nineteenth century was taught, where it was taught at all, as a quaint relic rather than a living system.

The book occupies a canonical place in Austrian school economics alongside Mises’s Theory of Money and Credit and Menger’s Principles of Economics, and within the American hard-money tradition that runs from Jefferson and Jackson through Condy Raguet, Amasa Walker, and Charles H. Carroll. The full summary unpacks the regression theorem that makes a purely fiat currency impossible to originate on a free market, the nine-phase chronology of the twentieth-century monetary breakdown that led from the Classical Gold Standard of 1815 through Nixon’s closing of the gold window on August 15, 1971 to the fluctuating fiat regime that followed, and the six-point program for restoring a 100 percent gold dollar including the eventual elimination of the name “dollar” in favor of units of weight. In 1200 A.D. the French livre tournois was defined as ninety-eight grams of fine silver. By 1600 it signified eleven.

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